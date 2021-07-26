checkAd

AJAX I Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and an Annual Meeting Date of August 18, 2021 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Cazoo

AJAX I (“AJAX”) (NYSE: AJAX), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the registration statement on Form F-4 of Capri Listco (the “Registration Statement”) related to AJAX’s previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Cazoo Holdings Limited (“Cazoo” or “the Company”), the UK’s leading online car retailer, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Registration Statement provides important information about AJAX, Cazoo and the Business Combination.

AJAX also has established a record date of June 30, 2021 (the “Record Date”) and a meeting date of August 18, 2021 for its annual general meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) to approve the Business Combination, and has filed its definitive proxy statement relating to the Annual Meeting with the SEC.

The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by AJAX’s shareholders, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close promptly after the Annual Meeting.

Upon closing, the combined company is expected to list on the New York Stock Exchange with its Class A ordinary shares trading under the new ticker symbol, “CZOO”.

The meeting will be held at 10:00 am Eastern Time, on August 18, 2021 at https://www.cstproxy.com/ajaxi/sm2021 and at the offices of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, 609 Main Street, Suite 4700, Houston, Texas 77002.

AJAX has determined that the meeting will be a hybrid virtual meeting conducted via live webcast in order to facilitate stockholder attendance and participation. To register and receive access to the hybrid virtual meeting, registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record) will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the proxy statement.

The AJAX board of directors recommends all stockholders vote “FOR” ALL PROPOSALS in advance of the Annual Meeting by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the easy instructions on the proxy card.

Your Vote FOR ALL Proposals Is Important, No Matter How Many or How Few Shares You Own.

Important Information
 Neither the SEC nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination, or determined if the Registration Statement is accurate or adequate.

