Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tesla has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
What: Tesla Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Monday, July 26, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q2 2021 Update: https://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: https://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.
