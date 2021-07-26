Augmedix to Present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTCQX: AUGX), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference.



Augmedix’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/.