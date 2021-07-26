Wave Life Sciences to Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today that management will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update.



The webcast of the conference call may be accessed by visiting the “Events” section in the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences website at www.wavelifesciences.com. The live teleconference may be accessed by dialing (800) 708-4540 (domestic) or (847) 619-6397 (international) and entering conference ID: 50197439. Following the conference call, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.