Minim Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, which may include inventory optimization, development and marketing of new product offerings and expansion into global markets.

MANCHESTER, NH, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) (the “Company”) today announces the launch of the Company’s proposed public offering of $25 million pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $3.75 million at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

B. Riley Securities is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257656), including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC on July 26, 2021, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, nor may any portion of the purchase price be received, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th St. North, Ste. 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, or by telephone at (703) 312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work.