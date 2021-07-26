checkAd

Silk Road Medical Names Dr. Tanisha Carino to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Tanisha Carino to its Board of Directors.

Tanisha Carino, Ph.D., is a health policy expert bringing over 20 years of experience driving growth and impact across multiple healthcare leadership positions in the government, private, and non-profit sectors. She most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Alexion, a Fortune 500 biotechnology company focused on rare disease, which was recently acquired by AstraZeneca.  

Prior to Alexion, she served as Executive Director of FasterCures, a Center of the Milken Institute, a nonpartisan think tank whose mission is working with global government, philanthropic, and business leaders to accelerate treatments to patients. Previously, Dr. Carino was an executive at GlaxoSmithKline where she led the United States policy function. She also spent over ten years with Avalere Health, a premiere strategic advisory services and business intelligence firm, and worked in the U.S. Medicare program to improve access for its beneficiaries and support the development of real-world evidence in the establishment of national coverage determinations.

Dr. Carino is a Fulbright Fellow and earned her Ph.D. in health policy from Johns Hopkins University. She is associate faculty at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and she serves on the Board of Directors of the National Health Council, the Governing Board of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), and the Board of Directors of Alliance for Health Policy.

“We are delighted and honored to have Dr. Carino join the Silk Road Medical Board of Directors,” said Erica Rogers, President and CEO of Silk Road Medical. “Dr. Carino is a recognized health policy expert with extensive industry leadership experience. Her insight will be an important asset as we drive forward our efforts in new indications, new therapies, and market expansion.”

“Silk Road Medical has been a pioneer in working with its stakeholders to advance its scientific innovation and transform the lives of patients with carotid artery disease,” said Dr. Carino. “I am honored to join Silk Road Medical as a member of the Board.”

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investors:
Lynn Lewis or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@silkroadmed.com

Media:
Michael Fanucchi
Silk Road Medical
mfanucchi@silkroadmed.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silk Road Medical Names Dr. Tanisha Carino to Board of Directors SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Tanisha Carino to its Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public ...
Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion; Announces Investor Day in ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board