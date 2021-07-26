Intricon to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results on Monday, August 9, 2021

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), an international company engaged in designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced that it will release its 2021 second quarter results on Monday, August 9, 2021, after market close.



Following the release, Intricon’s management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-7248 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 6328219. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.intricon.com.