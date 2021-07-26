checkAd

Intricon to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results on Monday, August 9, 2021

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), an international company engaged in designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced that it will release its 2021 second quarter results on Monday, August 9, 2021, after market close.

Following the release, Intricon’s management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-7248 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 6328219. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.intricon.com.

About Intricon Corporation
Intricon is a Joint Development Manufacturer that integrates components and assemblies to advance micro-medical technology across a range of device platforms for global customers. Intricon approaches each engagement with an all-in commitment, working with customers every step of the way- from the earliest idea stages to ongoing production - in order to advance program performance and deliver results. With a focus on key device platforms, Intricon helps advance clinical outcomes by always looking ahead with proactive support and resources through integration of its core competencies. lntricon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company's common stock trades under the symbol "IIN" on the NASDAQ Global Market.

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investorrelations@intricon.com





