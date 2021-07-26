checkAd

Exagen to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 22:06  |  17   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Ron Rocca, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Hazeltine, Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time).

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-3982 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6780 (international). Participants wishing to access the call via webcast should use the link posted on the Exagen investor relations website at https://investors.exagen.com/

A replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:59 PM Eastern Time (8:59 PM Pacific Time). Interested parties may access the replay of the conference call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (international) using passcode 13721307.   Additionally, a recording of the webcast will be available using the link on the Exagen investor relations website approximately 30 minutes after the call concludes.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. For further information please visit www.exagen.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
rdouglas@exagen.com
760.560.1525

Company Contact

Exagen Inc.
Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer
KAdawi@exagen.com
760.477.5514





