Minim Announces Strong Preliminary Second Quarter Financial Results

Launch of next-generation networking products fuels significant gross margin expansion

MANCHESTER, NH, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced certain preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Preliminary Financial Highlights:

  • Accelerated Q2 2021 consolidated revenue growth rate of approximately 43% when compared to Q2 2020
  • Q2 2021 consolidated revenue of approximately $14.75 million, compared with $10.3 million in Q2 2020
  • Continued improvement in gross margin, with approximately 30% gross margin achieved in Q2 2021, up over 900 basis points compared to Q2 2020 gross margin
  • Q2 2021 consolidated net loss of approximately $1.5 million, comparable to a consolidated net loss of $1.5 million in Q2 2020
  • Deferred revenue in Q2 2021 increased by almost 300% quarter-over-quarter compared to Q1 2021, driven by evolving software subscription business model

“We’re pleased to report exceptional year-over-year growth,” said Gray Chynoweth, Chief Executive Officer of Minim. “This performance was driven by Minim’s acute focus on supply chain management and sales growth for our intelligent networking products. One of the quarter’s strongest highlights was our record sales on Amazon Prime Day, which totaled more than the last four years combined.”

“We believe the Amazon Prime Day category leader by units sold for DOCSIS 3.1 gateways was the Motorola MG8702 product,” Chynoweth continued. “This high-speed modem with a powerful AC3200 router and bundled mobile app gives homes an all-in-one package. In addition, we saw strong sales of the Motorola MH7020 expandable AC2200 Mesh System in retail. Robust sales of these software-driven, higher ASP products contributed to a 300% quarter over quarter increase in deferred revenue from software subscriptions.”   

This preliminary financial information for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is based upon our estimates and is subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. Moreover, this data has been prepared solely on the basis of currently available information by, and are the responsibility of, management. Our independent registered public accounting firm, RSM US LLP, has not audited or reviewed, and does not express an opinion with respect to, this data. This preliminary financial information is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the period, and our actual results may differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review of our financial statements and other developments that may arise between now and the time the review of our financial statements is completed. We expect to release our actual results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 on August 16, 2021. There can be no assurance that these estimates will be realized; estimates are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are not within our control. 

Disclaimer

