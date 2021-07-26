checkAd

QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $22.3 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Record net income of $22.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $22.5 million, or $1.40 per diluted share
  • Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) increased by 2 basis points and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 4 bps to 3.28% and 3.44%, respectively
  • Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) increased $1.9 million, or 4.4%
  • Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 14.9% for the quarter, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans
  • Annualized core deposit growth of 4.9% for the quarter
  • Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans/leases of 1.85%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
  • Nonperforming assets improved by 28% for the quarter and now represent only 0.17% of total assets

MOLINE, Ill., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced record net income of $22.3 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.39 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $18.0 million and diluted EPS of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $22.5 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.40 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.16 for the first quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2020, net income and diluted EPS were $13.7 million and $0.86, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $14.0 million and $0.88, respectively.

  For the Quarter Ended    
  June 30, March 31, June 30,    
$ in millions (except per share data)  2021  2021  2020    
Net Income $ 22.3 $ 18.0 $ 13.7    
Diluted EPS $ 1.39 $ 1.12 $ 0.86    
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 22.5 $ 18.6 $ 14.0    
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.40 $ 1.16 $ 0.88    

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered a record quarter of net income, driven by continued strong loan growth, an expanded net interest margin, improved asset quality and careful noninterest expense management,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. "We successfully deployed our liquidity with another quarter of strong loan and lease production, while maintaining disciplined underwriting. Higher average loan balances, combined with an improved net interest margin, enabled us to generate a solid increase in net interest income from the prior quarter.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.9% for the Quarter, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company’s core loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $153.0 million to a total of $4.3 billion. Core loan and lease growth during the quarter was 14.9% on an annualized basis and was funded by the Company’s excess liquidity and core deposit growth. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $57.0 million during the quarter. The Company’s wholesale funding portfolio has been reduced to predominately subordinated debt that qualifies as regulatory capital.

“Our continued outsized loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in both our Specialty Finance Group and our core commercial lending and leasing business,” added Helling. “Given the robust first half results, combined with our current pipeline, we are targeting continued strong organic loan growth for the full year 2021 of between 10% and 12%, which is higher than our long-term goal of 9%.”  

Net Interest Income of $43.5 million

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $43.5 million, compared to $42.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $41.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $45.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4.4%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in adjusted net interest margin combined with the strong loan/lease growth. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $291 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, down from $504 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and $736 thousand for the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter, reported NIM was 3.28% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.46%, as compared to 3.26% and 3.43% in the first quarter of 2021, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion was 3.44%, up 4 basis points from the first quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was due to a decline of 3 basis points in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate), and a 1 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets (adjusted for acquisition-related net accretion).

   

  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020
NIM 3.28% 3.26% 3.14%
NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.46% 3.43% 3.27%
Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) 3.44% 3.40% 3.21%
See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations
      
       

“We expanded our adjusted net interest margin again during the second quarter driven by lower deposit costs. Additionally, our average yield on interest earning assets was up slightly during the quarter. Our talented team of bankers continues to have success implementing our relationship-based model, leading to improved cost of funds and minimizing loan yield reductions in this highly competitive environment. With our strong loan and lease growth and margin expansion, net interest income grew by over 4% in the quarter when excluding the impact of acquisition accounting,” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Noninterest Income of $19.3 million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $19.3 million, compared to $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.0 million reduction in capital markets revenue from the prior quarter as a few of the Company’s swap loans that were scheduled to close in the second quarter will now close in the third quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.9 million for the quarter, up $146 thousand from the first quarter.

“Swap fee income/capital markets revenue totaled $9.6 million for the quarter, which was lower than our guidance. Several of our swap loans that were scheduled to close in the second quarter were temporarily delayed due to factors outside of the Company’s control. Most of those loans subsequently closed in July, where we have experienced very strong activity and as of July 23rd we have already generated $10 million in swap fees this month. The current pipeline of swap loans remains healthy and we believe this source of revenue is sustainable long-term,” added Gipple. “As a result, we expect our third quarter swap fee income/capital markets revenue will be at the upper end of our guidance range of $14 to $18 million.”

Noninterest Expenses of $35.7 million

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $35.7 million, compared to $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decline was primarily due to lower salary and benefits expense of $1.8 million, driven by lower incentive compensation and commission expense in the quarter due to the lower capital markets revenue income. Partially offsetting this decrease was a $259 thousand increase in professional and data processing fees and a $226 thousand increase in advertising and marketing expense, both returning to more normalized levels from their lower levels in the first quarter.

Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Improved

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $10.1 million at the end of the second quarter, a decrease of $4.0 million from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans as a number of loans returned to performing status or were either monetized or were charged-off during the quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.17% on June 30, 2021, compared to 0.25% on March 31, 2021, and 0.22% on June 30, 2020. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 2.97% and 1.80%, respectively, from 3.17% and 1.95% as of March 31, 2021.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued strong asset quality and a reduction in nonperforming loans. The provision for credit losses totaled $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.79%, compared to 1.88% as of March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans of $148 million, the ACL to total loans/leases as of June 30, 2021, was 1.85% (non-GAAP).

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 14.77%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.55%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.85%, 10.55% and 9.42% as of March 31, 2021. During the second quarter, the Company resumed share repurchases under its existing share repurchase program and purchased and retired 100,000 shares at an average price of $48.00 per share.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
  • Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
  • Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, July 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through August 10, 2021. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10158303. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 23 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $5.8 billion in assets, $4.4 billion in loans and $4.7 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “suggest,” “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
        
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the new presidential administration); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities Exchange Commission or the PCAOB, including FASB’s CECL impairment standards; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:  
Todd A. Gipple Kim K. Garrett
President Vice President
Chief Operating Officer Corporate Communications
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Manager
(309) 743-7745 (319) 743-7006
tgipple@qcrh.com kgarret@qcrh.com 


                   


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
           
  (dollars in thousands)
           
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 55,598 $ 78,814 $ 61,329 $ 68,932 $ 88,577
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits   88,780   55,056   95,676   302,668   142,900
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses   810,445   799,825   838,131   782,088   748,883
Net loans/leases   4,338,811   4,279,220   4,166,753   4,168,395   4,079,432
Intangibles   10,365   10,873   11,381   11,902   13,872
Goodwill   74,066   74,066   74,066   74,066   74,248
Derivatives   193,395   122,668   222,757   236,381   225,164
Other assets   233,705   224,625   212,704   220,128   220,920
Assets held for sale   -   -   -   -   10,765
Total assets $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761
           
Total deposits $ 4,688,935 $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775
Total borrowings   198,908   188,601   177,114   226,962   376,250
Derivatives   196,092   125,863   229,270   244,510   233,589
Other liabilities   90,754   90,182   83,483   148,207   87,539
Liabilities held for sale   -   -   -   -   1,588
Total stockholders' equity   630,476   608,719   593,793   572,613   556,020
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,805,165 $ 5,645,147 $ 5,682,797 $ 5,864,560 $ 5,604,761
           
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO          
Loan/lease mix: (1)          
Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 182,882 $ 168,842      
Commercial and industrial - other   1,505,384   1,616,144      
Commercial Real Estate, Owner Occupied   427,734   461,272      
Commercial Real Estate, Non-Owner Occupied   618,879   610,582      
Construction and Land Development   708,289   607,798      
Multi-family   466,804   396,272      
Direct financing leases   56,153   60,134      
1-4 family real estate   382,142   368,927      
Consumer   69,438   71,080      
Total loans/leases $ 4,417,705 $ 4,361,051      
Less allowance for credit losses (2)   78,894   81,831      
Net loans/leases $ 4,338,811 $ 4,279,220      
           
Loan/lease mix: (1)          
Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,680,853 $ 1,779,062 $ 1,726,723 $ 1,823,049 $ 1,850,110
Commercial real estate loans   2,319,423   2,174,897   2,107,629   1,999,715   1,869,162
Direct financing leases   55,371   59,229   66,016   73,011   79,105
Residential real estate loans   268,193   254,900   252,121   245,032   241,069
Installment and other consumer loans   86,925   87,053   91,302   102,471   99,150
Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees   6,940   5,910   7,338   4,699   1,663
Total loans/leases $ 4,417,705 $ 4,361,051 $ 4,251,129 $ 4,247,977 $ 4,140,259
Less allowance for credit losses (2)   78,894   81,831   84,376   79,582   60,827
Net loans/leases $ 4,338,811 $ 4,279,220 $ 4,166,753 $ 4,168,395 $ 4,079,432
           
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO          
Securities mix:          
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 14,670 $ 14,581 $ 15,336 $ 18,437 $ 17,472
Municipal securities   641,603   614,649   627,523   569,075   526,192
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities   106,139   118,051   132,842   134,147   145,672
Asset backed securities   31,778   39,815   40,683   40,665   39,797
Other securities   16,429   12,903   21,747   19,764   19,750
Total securities $ 810,619 $ 799,999 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883
Less allowance for credit losses (2)   174   174   -   -   -
Net securities $ 810,445 $ 799,825 $ 838,131 $ 782,088 $ 748,883
           
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS          
Deposit mix:          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,258,885 $ 1,269,578 $ 1,145,378 $ 1,175,085 $ 1,177,482
Interest-bearing demand deposits   2,976,696   2,916,054   2,987,469   2,938,194   2,488,755
Time deposits   452,171   445,067   460,659   499,021   560,982
Brokered deposits   1,183   1,084   5,631   59,968   122,556
Total deposits $ 4,688,935 $ 4,631,782 $ 4,599,137 $ 4,672,268 $ 4,349,775
           
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS          
Borrowings mix:          
Term FHLB advances $ - $ - $ - $ 40,000 $ 90,000
Overnight FHLB advances (3)   40,000   25,000   15,000   -   55,000
FRB borrowings   -   -   -   -   100,000
Other short-term borrowings   7,070   6,840   5,430   30,430   24,818
Subordinated notes   113,771   118,731   118,691   118,577   68,516
Junior subordinated debentures   38,067   38,030   37,993   37,955   37,916
Total borrowings $ 198,908 $ 188,601 $ 177,114 $ 226,962 $ 376,250
           
(1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which included a change in class of receivable and segment categories.
(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which requires an allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans/leases,
      off-balance sheet ("OBS") exposures and held to maturity ("HTM") securities, recorded through the income statement within the provision for credit losses.
      The Day 1 adjustments to ACL were as follows: loans/leases ($8.1) million, OBS $9.1 million, HTM securities $183 thousand.
(3) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.26%.  
      



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
             
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
      2021     2021   2020     2020     2020  
             
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
             
INCOME STATEMENT            
Interest income   $ 48,903   $ 47,565 $ 49,851   $ 50,890   $ 48,650  
Interest expense     5,387     5,590   6,144     6,309     7,694  
Net interest income     43,516     41,975   43,707     44,581     40,956  
Provision for credit losses (1)     -     6,713   7,080     20,342     19,915  
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 43,516   $ 35,262 $ 36,627   $ 24,239   $ 21,041  
             
             
Trust department fees   $ 2,848   $ 2,801 $ 2,388   $ 2,280   $ 2,227  
Investment advisory and management fees     1,039     940   926     1,266     1,399  
Deposit service fees     1,492     1,408   1,875     1,403     1,286  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     1,184     1,337   1,462     1,370     1,196  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     -     -   224     -     -  
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue     9,568     13,557   21,402     26,688     19,927  
Securities gains (losses), net     (88 )   -   617     1,802     65  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     451     471   461     502     612  
Debit card fees     1,084     975   923     946     775  
Correspondent banking fees     269     314   270     220     198  
Other     1,449     1,686   1,469     1,482     941  
Total noninterest income   $ 19,296   $ 23,489 $ 32,017   $ 37,959   $ 28,626  
             
             
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 23,044   $ 24,847 $ 30,446   $ 25,999   $ 21,304  
Occupancy and equipment expense     3,965     4,108   4,917     3,807     3,748  
Professional and data processing fees     3,702     3,443   3,871     3,758     3,646  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -     -   25     (32 )   70  
Disposition costs     -     8   64     192     (83 )
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     986     1,065   1,272     1,301     908  
Loan/lease expense     457     300   465     403     339  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (113 )   39   (4 )   16     (332 )
Advertising and marketing     853     627   1,276     750     552  
Bank service charges     572     523   523     488     501  
Losses on liability extinguishment     -     -   1,457     1,874     429  
Correspondent banking expense     198     200   205     205     212  
Intangibles amortization     508     508   521     531     548  
Loss (gain) on sale of subsidiary     -     -   (147 )   305     -  
Other     1,503     1,560   1,473     1,241     1,288  
Total noninterest expense   $ 35,675   $ 37,228 $ 46,364   $ 40,838   $ 33,130  
             
Net income before income taxes   $ 27,137   $ 21,523 $ 22,280   $ 21,360   $ 16,537  
Federal and state income tax expense     4,788     3,541   4,009     4,016     2,798  
Net income   $ 22,349   $ 17,982 $ 18,271   $ 17,344   $ 13,739  
             
Basic EPS   $ 1.41   $ 1.14 $ 1.16   $ 1.10   $ 0.87  
Diluted EPS   $ 1.39   $ 1.12 $ 1.14   $ 1.09   $ 0.86  
             
             
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,813,932     15,803,643   15,775,596     15,767,152     15,747,056  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,045,239     16,025,548   15,973,054     15,923,578     15,895,336  
             
(1) Includes provision for credit losses related for loans/leases totaling ($141) thousand, HTM securities totaling $0 and OBS exposures totaling $141 thousand for the six
      months ended June 30, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, provision for credit losses related for loans/leases totaled $6.0 million, HTM securities
      totaled ($9) thousand and OBS exposures totaled $729 thousand. Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
         
    For Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2021       2020  
         
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
         
INCOME STATEMENT        
Interest income   $ 96,468     $ 97,632  
Interest expense     10,977       18,986  
Net interest income     85,491       78,646  
Provision for credit losses (1)     6,713       28,282  
Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses   $ 78,778     $ 50,364  
         
         
Trust department fees   $ 5,649     $ 4,539  
Investment advisory and management fees     1,979       3,126  
Deposit service fees     2,900       2,763  
Gain on sales of residential real estate loans     2,521       1,848  
Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans     -       -  
Swap fee income/capital markets revenue     23,125       26,731  
Securities gains (losses), net     (88 )     65  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     922       941  
Debit card fees     2,059       1,533  
Correspondent banking fees     583       413  
Other     3,135       1,863  
Total noninterest income   $ 42,785     $ 43,822  
         
         
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 47,891     $ 39,823  
Occupancy and equipment expense     8,073       7,780  
Professional and data processing fees     7,145       7,015  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       221  
Disposition costs     8       434  
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees     2,051       1,591  
Loan/lease expense     757       567  
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate     (74 )     (319 )
Advertising and marketing     1,480       1,234  
Bank service charges     1,095       1,005  
Losses on liability extinguishment     -       576  
Correspondent banking expense     398       428  
Intangibles amortization     1,016       1,097  
Goodwill impairment     -       500  
Other     3,063       2,585  
Total noninterest expense   $ 72,903     $ 64,537  
         
Net income before income taxes   $ 48,660     $ 29,649  
Federal and state income tax expense     8,329       4,682  
Net income   $ 40,331     $ 24,967  
         
Basic EPS   $ 2.55     $ 1.58  
Diluted EPS   $ 2.52     $ 1.56  
         
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,808,788       15,771,926  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,035,394       15,956,958  
         
(1) Includes provision for credit losses related for loans/leases totaling $5.9 million, HTM securities totaling ($9) thousand and OBS exposures totaling
      $871 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Provision for credit losses only included provision for loans/leases for years prior to 2021.



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
    2021     2021     2020     2020   2020       2021     2020  
                 
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                 
COMMON SHARE DATA                
Common shares outstanding   15,763,522     15,843,732   15,805,711   15,792,357   15,790,611        
Book value per common share (1) $40.00   $38.42   $37.57   $36.26   $35.21        
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $34.64   $33.06   $32.16   $30.82   $29.63        
Closing stock price $48.09   $47.22   $39.59   $27.41   $31.18        
Market capitalization $758,068   $748,141   $625,748   $432,869   $492,351        
Market price / book value   120.24%     122.90%   105.38%   75.60%   88.55%        
Market price / tangible book value   138.83%     142.83%   123.09%   88.95%   105.23%        
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $4.81   $4.27   $3.84   $3.69   $3.55        
Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 10.00 x   11.06 x   10.31 x   7.43 x   8.78 x        
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)   9.55%     9.42%   9.08%   8.42%   8.48%        
                 
                 
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Beginning balance $608,719   $593,793   $572,613   $556,020   $539,139        
Cumulative effect from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL"   -     (937 ) -   -   -        
Net income   22,349     17,982   18,271   17,344   13,739        
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   4,179     (1,751 ) 3,157   (614 ) 3,622        
Common stock cash dividends declared   (951 )   (949 ) (947 ) (945 ) (945 )      
Repurchase and cancellation of 100,000 shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program   (4,800 )   -   -   -   -        
Other (5)   980     581   699   808   465        
Ending balance $ 630,476   $ 608,719   $ 593,793   $ 572,613   $ 556,020        
                 
                 
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):                
Total risk-based capital ratio   14.77%     14.85%   14.95%   14.93%   13.71%        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.31%     11.31%   11.34%   11.25%   11.07%        
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.29%     10.10%   9.49%   9.21%   8.91%        
Common equity tier 1 ratio   10.57%     10.55%   10.55%   10.44%   10.25%        
                 
                 
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.56%     1.27%   1.25%   1.19%   0.95%       1.41%     0.93%  
Return on average total equity (annualized)   14.33%     11.91%   12.43%   12.06%   9.88%       13.14%     9.30%  
Net interest margin   3.28%     3.26%   3.25%   3.36%   3.14%       3.27%     3.26%  
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7)   3.46%     3.43%   3.45%   3.51%   3.27%       3.45%     3.40%  
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)   56.80%     56.87%   61.23%   49.48%   47.61%       56.83%     52.70%  
Gross loans and leases / total assets (9)   76.10%     77.25%   74.81%   72.43%   74.01%       76.10%     74.01%  
Gross loans and leases / total deposits (9)   94.22%     94.15%   92.43%   90.92%   95.18%       94.22%     95.18%  
Effective tax rate   17.64%     16.45%   17.99%   18.80%   16.92%       17.12%     15.79%  
Full-time equivalent employees (10)   725     720   714   687   712       725     712  
                 
                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                
Assets $5,739,067   $5,668,850   $5,842,299   $5,820,555   $5,800,164     $5,704,151   $5,374,224  
Loans/leases   4,412,322     4,271,782   4,250,951   4,185,275   3,999,523       4,342,440     3,842,967  
Deposits   4,709,732     4,628,889   4,742,602   4,726,881   4,732,626       4,669,533     4,343,653  
Total stockholders' equity   624,000     604,012   588,042   575,061   556,047       614,061     536,775  
                 
(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).              
(2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP).        
(3) LTM : Last twelve months.                
(4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.        
(5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.  
(6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.      
(7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.            
(8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.                
(9) Excludes assets held for sale as of June 30, 2020.                
(10) Growth in full-time equivalents from September 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020 due to the addition of new positions created to build scale. Decrease from June 30, 2020 to
       September 30, 2020 due to sale of Bates Companies.              
                 



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                       
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN                    
                       
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
  Average
Balance 		Interest
Earned or
Paid 		Average
Yield or Cost 		  Average
Balance 		Interest
Earned or
Paid 		Average
Yield or Cost 		  Average
Balance 		Interest
Earned or
Paid 		Average
Yield or Cost
                       
  (dollars in thousands)
                       
Fed funds sold $ 1,817 $ 1 0.06%   $ 1,847 $ 1 0.05%   $ 865 $ 1 0.46%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   88,396   35 0.16%     116,446   37 0.13%     533,483   135 0.10%
Securities (1)   798,732   7,294 3.66%     810,059   7,050 3.48%     697,559   6,536 3.77%
Restricted investment securities   19,614   238 4.79%     18,064   219 4.84%     21,234   288 5.46%
Loans (1)   4,412,322   43,776 3.98%     4,271,782   42,525 4.04%     3,999,522   43,417 4.37%
Total earning assets (1) $ 5,320,881 $ 51,344 3.87%   $ 5,218,198 $ 49,832 3.86%   $ 5,252,663 $ 50,377 3.86%
                       
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,978,382 $ 2,050 0.28%   $ 2,981,306 $ 1,986 0.27%   $ 2,840,860 $ 2,429 0.34%
Time deposits   440,599   1,184 1.08%     448,035   1,441 1.30%     809,233   3,337 1.66%
Short-term borrowings   10,883   1 0.05%     7,141   1 0.07%     25,064   22 0.35%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   21,802   15 0.28%     13,078   9 0.28%     95,616   347 1.46%
Subordinated debentures   115,339   1,570 5.45%     118,706   1,594 5.37%     68,480   994 5.84%
Junior subordinated debentures   38,044   564 5.86%     38,007   559 5.88%     37,891   572 6.07%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,605,049 $ 5,384 0.60%   $ 3,606,273 $ 5,590 0.63%   $ 3,877,144 $ 7,701 0.80%
                       
Net interest income (1)   $ 45,960       $ 44,242       $ 42,676  
Net interest margin (2)     3.28%       3.26%       3.14%
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.46%       3.43%       3.27%
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)   3.44%       3.40%       3.21%
                       
                       
                       
  For the Six Months Ended        
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020    
  Average
Balance 		Interest
Earned or
Paid 		Average
Yield or Cost 		  Average
Balance 		Interest
Earned or
Paid 		Average
Yield or Cost 		       
                       
  (dollars in thousands)        
                       
Fed funds sold $ 1,830 $ 1 0.05%   $ 3,095 $ 18 1.17%        
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions   102,343   71 0.14%     331,048   495 0.30%        
Securities (1)   804,364   14,344 3.57%     658,433   12,616 3.85%        
Restricted investment securities   18,843   456 4.81%     21,300   546 5.15%        
Loans (1)   4,342,440   86,299 4.01%     3,842,966   87,474 4.58%        
Total earning assets (1) $ 5,269,820 $ 101,171 3.87%   $ 4,856,842 $ 101,149 4.19%        
                       
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,979,835 $ 4,036 0.27%   $ 2,610,248 $ 7,756 0.60%        
Time deposits   444,297   2,625 1.19%     797,184   7,216 1.82%        
Short-term borrowings   9,021   3 0.06%     22,190   86 0.78%        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   17,464   25 0.28%     103,512   796 1.55%        
Subordinated debentures   117,014   3,164 5.41%     68,449   1,988 5.84%        
Junior subordinated debentures   38,026   1,125 5.87%     37,872   1,144 6.07%        
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,605,657 $ 10,978 0.61%   $ 3,639,455 $ 18,986 1.05%        
                       
Net interest income (1)   $ 90,193       $ 82,163          
Net interest margin (2)     3.27%       3.26%        
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)     3.45%       3.40%        
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)   3.42%       3.35%        
                       
(1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.  
(2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.        
(3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.                  
                       



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
           
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
    2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  
           
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
           
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES          
Beginning balance $ 81,831   $ 84,376   $ 79,582   $ 60,827   $ 42,233  
Adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL" - Day 1 adjustment   -     (8,102 )   -     -     -  
Provision charged to expense   (141 )   5,993     7,080     20,342     19,915  
Loans/leases charged off   (3,674 )   (713 )   (2,779 )   (1,819 )   (1,450 )
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off   878     277     493     232     129  
Ending balance $ 78,894   $ 81,831   $ 84,376   $ 79,582   $ 60,827  
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS          
Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 8,230   $ 13,863   $ 13,940   $ 17,597   $ 12,099  
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more   57     -     3     86     99  
Total nonperforming loans/leases   8,287     13,863     13,943     17,683     12,198  
Other real estate owned   1,820     173     20     125     157  
Other repossessed assets   -     50     135     110     25  
Total nonperforming assets $ 10,107   $ 14,086   $ 14,098   $ 17,918   $ 12,380  
           
           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets / total assets (1)   0.17 %   0.25 %   0.25 %   0.31 %   0.22 %
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases (2)   1.79 %   1.88 %   1.98 %   1.87 %   1.47 %
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases (2)   952.02 %   590.28 %   605.15 %   450.05 %   498.66 %
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases   0.06 %   0.01 %   0.05 %   0.04 %   0.03 %
           
           
           
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3)          
Special mention (rating 6) $ 51,613   $ 53,466   $ 71,482   $ 79,587   $ 104,608  
Substandard (rating 7)   79,719     84,982     66,081     70,409     39,855  
Doubtful (rating 8)   -     -     -     -     -  
  $ 131,332   $ 138,448   $ 137,563   $ 149,996   $ 144,463  
           
Criticized loans (4) $ 131,332   $ 138,448   $ 137,563   $ 149,996   $ 144,463  
Classified loans (5)   79,719     84,982     66,081     70,409     39,855  
           
Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases   2.97 %   3.17 %   3.24 %   3.53 %   3.49 %
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases   1.80 %   1.95 %   1.55 %   1.66 %   0.96 %
           
           
(1) Excludes assets held for sale as of June 30, 2020.          
(2) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL", upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance
     and impacts this ratio. There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 "CECL", which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans.
(3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion.
(4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance.
(5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.



  QCR Holdings, Inc.
  Consolidated Financial Highlights
  (Unaudited)
                       
      For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended
      June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
  SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES     2021       2021       2020       2021       2020  
      (dollars in thousands)
                       
  TOTAL ASSETS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 2,059,634     $ 2,101,634     $ 1,984,245          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     255,338       245,842       241,114          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,913,761       1,847,070       2,021,043          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     1,079,929       1,041,861       903,648          
  Springfield First Community Bank     850,067       818,605       745,474          
                       
  TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,810,772     $ 1,841,518     $ 1,707,970          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,395,721       1,362,927       1,351,784          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     938,428       912,419       778,499          
  Springfield First Community Bank     608,676       602,274       564,710          
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)   $ 1,577,681     $ 1,568,131     $ 1,485,971          
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     258,520       249,478       239,351          
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     1,360,202       1,382,336       1,380,672          
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     786,208       743,892       671,772          
  Springfield First Community Bank     693,614       666,692       601,843          
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     87 %     85 %     87 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     97 %     101 %     102 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     84 %     82 %     86 %        
  Springfield First Community Bank     114 %     111 %     107 %        
                       
                       
  TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     77 %     75 %     75 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     71 %     75 %     68 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     73 %     71 %     74 %        
  Springfield First Community Bank     82 %     81 %     81 %        
                       
  ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.91 %     1.98 %     1.51 %        
  m2 Equipment Finance, LLC     3.61 %     3.73 %     1.99 %        
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (2)     1.92 %     2.05 %     1.62 %        
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (2)     1.69 %     1.74 %     1.56 %        
  Springfield First Community Bank (2)     1.35 %     1.43 %     0.94 %        
                       
  RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     1.64 %     1.35 %     0.68 %     1.50 %     0.95 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust     2.39 %     2.45 %     2.36 %     2.42 %     2.01 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     1.16 %     0.81 %     0.25 %     0.99 %     0.37 %
  Springfield First Community Bank     1.77 %     1.16 %     1.04 %     1.47 %     1.16 %
                       
  NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (3)                    
  Quad City Bank and Trust (1)     3.30 %     3.20 %     2.88 %     3.25 %     3.22 %
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (4)     3.60 %     3.55 %     3.37 %     3.58 %     3.40 %
  Community State Bank - Ankeny (5)     3.66 %     3.70 %     3.77 %     3.68 %     3.84 %
  Springfield First Community Bank (6)     3.54 %     3.55 %     3.88 %     3.54 %     3.85 %
                       
  ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET                
  INTEREST MARGIN, NET                    
  Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust   $ 92     $ 13     $ 62     $ 105     $ 111  
  Community State Bank - Ankeny     68       317       72       385       136  
  Springfield First Community Bank     168       211       641       379       1,193  
  QCR Holdings, Inc. (7)     (37 )     (37 )     (39 )     (74 )     (79 )
                       
(1) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
  is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.                    
(2) Prior to adoption of ASU 2016-13 "CECL", upon acquisition and per GAAP, acquired loans were recorded at market value, which eliminates the allowance and impacts this ratio.
  There have been no acquisitions since adopting ASU 2016-13 "CECL", which requires an allowance to be established on acquired loans.        
(3) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using    
  a 21% tax rate.                    
(4) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest  
  margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.67% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 3.55% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 3.71% for the    
  quarter ended June 30, 2020.                    
(5) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest    
  margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 3.35% for the    
  quarter ended June 30, 2020.                    
(6) Springfield First Community Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest
  margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 4.29% for the    
  quarter ended June 30, 2020.                    
(7) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.    
                       



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                     
    As of
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS     2021       2021       2020       2020       2020  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)                    
                     
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 630,476     $ 608,719     $ 593,793     $ 572,613     $ 556,020  
Less: Intangible assets     84,431       84,939       85,447       85,968       88,120  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 546,045     $ 523,780     $ 508,346     $ 486,645     $ 467,900  
                     
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 5,805,165     $ 5,645,147     $ 5,682,797     $ 5,864,560     $ 5,604,761  
Less: Intangible assets     84,431       84,939       85,447       85,968       88,120  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 5,720,734     $ 5,560,208     $ 5,597,350     $ 5,778,592     $ 5,516,641  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)     9.55 %     9.42 %     9.08 %     8.42 %     8.48 %
                     
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (1)                    
                     
Stockholder's equity (GAAP)   $ 630,476     $ 608,719     $ 593,793     $ 572,613     $ 556,020  
Less: PPP loan interest income (post-tax) (2)     10,788       9,479       7,691       4,934       2,085  
Less: Intangible assets     84,431       84,939       85,447       85,968       88,120  
Tangible common equity, excluding PPP loan income (non-GAAP)   $ 535,257     $ 514,301     $ 500,655     $ 481,711     $ 465,815  
                     
Total assets (GAAP)   $ 5,805,165     $ 5,645,147     $ 5,682,797     $ 5,864,560     $ 5,604,761  
Less: PPP loans     147,506       243,860       273,146       357,506       358,052  
Less: Intangible assets     84,431       84,939       85,447       85,968       88,120  
Tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)   $ 5,573,228     $ 5,316,348     $ 5,324,204     $ 5,421,086     $ 5,158,589  
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)     9.60 %     9.67 %     9.40 %     8.89 %     9.03 %
                     
(1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes
period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most
directly comparable GAAP financial measures.                    
(2) PPP interest income (post-tax) is calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.            
                     



QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                             
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   For the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)     2021       2021       2020       2020       2020       2021       2020  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                             
Net income (GAAP)   $ 22,349     $ 17,982     $ 18,271     $ 17,344     $ 13,739     $ 40,331     $ 24,967  
                             
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):                            
Income:                            
Securities gains(losses), net     (69 )     -       487       1,424       51     $ (69 )   $ 51  
Mark to Market gains (losses) on derivatives, net     (58 )     129       -       -       -       71     $ -  
Loss on syndicated loan     -       -       (210 )     -       -       -     $ -  
Total non-core income (non-GAAP)   $ (127 )   $ 129     $ 277     $ 1,424     $ 51     $ 2     $ 51  
                             
Expense:                            
Losses on debt extinguishment, net   $ -     $ -     $ 1,151     $ 1,480     $ 339     $ -     $ 455  
Goodwill impairment     -       -       -       -       -       -       500  
Disposition costs     -       7       51       152       (66 )     7       343  
Acquisition costs (4)     -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Separation agreement     -       734       -       -       -       734       -  
Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs     -       -       20       (25 )     55       -       175  
Loss on sale of subsidiary     -       -       (102 )     212       -       -       -  
Total non-core expense (non-GAAP)   $ -     $ 741     $ 1,119     $ 1,819     $ 329     $ 741     $ 1,472  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 22,476     $ 18,594     $ 19,113     $ 17,739     $ 14,016     $ 41,070     $ 26,388  
                             
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)                            
                             
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 22,476     $ 18,594     $ 19,113     $ 17,739     $ 14,016     $ 41,070     $ 26,388  
                             
Weighted average common shares outstanding     15,813,932       15,803,643       15,775,596       15,767,152       15,747,056       15,808,788       15,771,926  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding     16,045,239       16,025,548       15,973,054       15,923,578       15,895,336       16,035,394       15,956,958  
                             
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):                            
Basic   $ 1.42     $ 1.18     $ 1.21     $ 1.13     $ 0.89     $ 2.60     $ 1.67  
Diluted   $ 1.40     $ 1.16     $ 1.20     $ 1.11     $ 0.88     $ 2.56     $ 1.65  
                             
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (1)                            
                             
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)   $ 22,476     $ 18,594     $ 19,113     $ 17,739     $ 14,016     $ 41,070     $ 26,388  
                             
Average Assets   $ 5,739,067     $ 5,668,850     $ 5,842,299     $ 5,820,555     $ 5,800,164     $ 5,704,151     $ 5,374,224  
                             
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)     1.57 %     1.31 %     1.31 %     1.22 %     0.97 %     1.44 %     0.98 %
                             
NET INTEREST MARGIN (TEY) (4)                            
                             
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 43,516     $ 41,975     $ 43,707     $ 44,581     $ 40,948     $ 85,491     $ 78,646  
                             
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (3)     2,444       2,267       2,631       1,942       1,728       4,702       3,517  
                             
Net interest income - tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)   $ 45,960     $ 44,242     $ 46,338     $ 46,523     $ 42,676     $ 90,193     $ 82,163  
                             
Less: Acquisition accounting net accretion     291       504       1,077       833       736       795       1,361  
                             
Adjusted net interest income   $ 45,669     $ 43,738     $ 45,261     $ 45,690     $ 41,940     $ 89,398     $ 80,802  
                             
Average earning assets   $ 5,320,881     $ 5,218,198     $ 5,345,677     $ 5,278,298     $ 5,252,663     $ 5,269,820     $ 4,856,842  
                             
Net interest margin (GAAP)     3.28 %     3.26 %     3.25 %     3.36 %     3.14 %     3.27 %     3.26 %
Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.46 %     3.43 %     3.45 %     3.51 %     3.27 %     3.45 %     3.40 %
Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)     3.44 %     3.40 %     3.37 %     3.44 %     3.21 %     3.42 %     3.35 %
                             
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)                            
                             
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 35,675     $ 37,228     $ 46,364     $ 40,838     $ 33,122     $ 72,903     $ 64,537  
                             
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 43,516     $ 41,975     $ 43,707     $ 44,581     $ 40,948     $ 85,491     $ 78,646  
Noninterest income (GAAP)     19,296       23,489       32,017       37,959       28,626       42,785       43,822  
Total income   $ 62,812     $ 65,464     $ 75,724     $ 82,540     $ 69,574     $ 128,276     $ 122,468  
                             
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (Non-GAAP)     56.80 %     56.87 %     61.23 %     49.48 %     47.61 %     56.83 %     52.70 %
                             
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES TO TOTAL LOANS/LEASES, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS (6)                            
                             
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   $ 78,894     $ 81,831     $ 84,376     $ 79,582     $ 60,827     $ 78,894     $ 60,827  
                             
Total loans and leases   $ 4,417,705     $ 4,361,051     $ 4,251,129     $ 4,247,977     $ 4,140,259     $ 4,417,705     $ 4,140,259  
Less: PPP loans     147,506       243,860       273,146       357,506       358,052       147,506       358,052  
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans   $ 4,270,199     $ 4,117,191     $ 3,977,983     $ 3,890,471     $ 3,782,207     $ 4,270,199     $ 3,782,207  
                             
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans     1.85 %     1.99 %     2.12 %     2.05 %     1.61 %     1.85 %     1.61 %
                             
LOAN GROWTH ANNUALIZED, EXCLUDING PPP LOANS                            
Total loans and leases   $ 4,417,705     $ 4,361,051     $ 4,251,129     $ 4,247,977     $ 4,140,259     $ 4,417,705     $ 4,140,259  
Less: PPP loans     147,506       243,860       273,146       357,506       358,052       147,506       358,052  
Total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans   $ 4,270,199     $ 4,117,191     $ 3,977,983     $ 3,890,471     $ 3,782,207     $ 4,270,199     $ 3,782,207  
                             
Loan growth annualized, excluding PPP loans     14.87 %     14.00 %     9.00 %     11.45 %     8.37 %     12.90 %     4.99 %
                             
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, Adjusted earnings per common share and Adjusted return on average assets are
non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-recurring income and expense items,
therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net income, which is
the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.                            
(2) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax and gain/loss on sale of assets and
liabilities of subsidiary has an estimated effective tax rate of 30.5%.
(3) Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21%.
(4) Net interest margin (TEY) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans    
and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP    
measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In addition, the Company calculates net interest margin without the    
impact of acquisition accounting net accretion as this can fluctuate and it's difficult to provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods.
(5) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue.
In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most
directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
(6) Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to remove from the allowance
calculation the impact of PPP loans which are fully guaranteed by the federal government and for which these loans have no allowance for loan and lease loss allocation.
                             






