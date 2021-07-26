checkAd

SeaSpine to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 2, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it will release second quarter financial results after the close of trading on Monday, August 2, 2021. Members of the Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call and webcast beginning at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (877) 418-4766 for domestic callers or (614) 385-1253 for international callers, using Conference ID: 1257053. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the SeaSpine website at: www.seaspine.com.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions, as well as a market leading surgical navigation system, to meet the varying combinations of products and enabling technologies that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in orthobiologic sciences, as well as spinal implants and software product development, allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com





