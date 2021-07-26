MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of Germany Office

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced the hiring of Dr. Thomas Luce as Vice President of …

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced the hiring of Dr. Thomas Luce as Vice President of Business Development, focused on European and Middle East markets, as well as plans to open a new office in Germany to help promote the Company's automotive lidar technology and sensor to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.

"As interest in our lidar technology grows, our presence in Germany allows us to work more closely with potential partners and customers," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "I am thrilled that Dr. Luce will lead our business development efforts in Europe and the Middle East. Based on the data we have shared to date with OEMs and mobility-as-a-service companies, a local presence will help us work closely to ensure that our LRL sensor meets or exceeds target OEM and Tier 1 expectations. Initial feedback from potential partners and customers has been positive. I am happy about our progress so far. With COVID restrictions lifting and staff starting to return to the office, we look forward to our team moving to track testing of our sensor."