Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-8082 (domestic) or 1-213-992-4618 (international) and asking for the Cannae Holdings Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 3684645. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.cannaeholdings.com. The online replay will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the call.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is engaged in actively managing and operating a group of companies and investments, as well as making additional majority and minority equity portfolio investments in businesses, in order to achieve superior financial performance and maximize the value of these assets. Cannae was founded and is led by investor William P. Foley, II. Foley is responsible for the creation and growth of over $140 Billion in publicly traded companies including Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS), Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), and Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI). Cannae’s current principal holdings include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), which recently completed a successful business transformation and IPO. Cannae holds approximately 68 Million shares of Dun & Bradstreet or an approximately 16% interest. Cannae’s second principal holding is Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY), which Foley transformed from a legacy payroll bureau into a leading cloud-based provider of human capital management software. Cannae owns 12 Million shares of Ceridian representing an approximately 8.0% interest. Cannae holds approximately 54 Million shares, or approximately 7.5% of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), as well as 8.1 Million Paysafe warrants. Cannae also holds approximately 50 million shares, or approximately 9.6%, of Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT), as well as 8 million Alight warrants.

