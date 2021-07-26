Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.13 per common share payable on August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2021.

