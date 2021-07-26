Imago BioSciences, Inc. Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (“Imago”) (NASDAQ: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced that in connection with its previously announced public offering of its common stock, the underwriters have exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,260,000 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the exercise of the option, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Imago, were approximately $20.2 million.

