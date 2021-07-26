checkAd

Leslie’s, Inc. to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

PHOENIX, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or “Company”; NASDAQ:LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-327-6837 (international callers please dial 1-631-891-4304) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/ for 90 days.

About Leslie's
Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 940 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Contact

Investors
Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill
ICR
investorrelations@lesl.com 





