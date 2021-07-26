Biogen and Eisai Announce ADUHELM (aducanumab-avwa) Data Presentations at Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021

Item-level analysis from EMERGE trial shows consistency in slowing decline across cognitive, functional and behavioral measures in early Alzheimer’s disease

Presentations include an assessment of the correlation between reductions in amyloid beta and other biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease and clinical decline after treatment with ADUHELM

Presentation on ARIA data from Phase 3 trials provides insights for effective monitoring and management in real-world clinical practice

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced that Biogen, as part of its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) research portfolio, will contribute four virtual posters that showcase data from its clinical trials with ADUHELM (aducanumab-avwa) injection 100 mg/mL solution at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), being held in Denver, Colo. and virtually from July 26-30, 2021,

ADUHELM was recently granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment with ADUHELM should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials. There are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on reduction in amyloid beta plaques observed in patients treated with ADUHELM. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

The accelerated approval of ADUHELM has been granted based on data from clinical trials showing the effect of ADUHELM on reducing amyloid beta plaques, a surrogate biomarker that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit, in this case a reduction in clinical decline.

“Our presentations to the dementia research community at AAIC of this robust set of clinical trial data will allow us to engage directly with scientists and neurologists on in-depth analyses of our findings,” said Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Head of Research and Development at Biogen. “We are looking forward to sharing our analyses on biomarkers, ARIA and safety management, the pre-specified clinical endpoints in the Phase 3 ADUHELM trials and more.”