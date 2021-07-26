Palomar Holdings, Inc. Elects Daina Middleton to its Board of Directors

Ms. Middleton is the Chief Executive Officer of Britelite Immersive, an experiential creative technology company that builds immersive and interactive client experiences to develop transformative engagements with their customers and employees. Previously, she served as the CEO of Ansira, an independent marketing technology and services company focused on customer relationship development. She also held top-level management positions with Twitter, Performics, which is a global performance marketing solutions firm, and Hewlett-Packard where her tenure there included managing revenue marketing where she led the global sales marketing team that drove a 40% growth in revenue.

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) announced today that Daina Middleton has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors on July 22, 2021.

During her near 30-year career, Ms. Middleton has also consulted broadly across industries to assist companies to manage global teams, optimize digital marketing and nurture company culture. She currently serves on the boards of Marin Software and BIGtoken, both public companies, and is an advisor for several early-stage startup companies. Ms. Middleton received a BA degree in Technical Journalism from Oregon State University where she serves as a member of OSU’s School of Arts & Communication Advisory Council.

“We are extremely pleased to have Daina join our Board,” stated Mac Armstrong, Palomar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Daina’s vast and unique experience in operational leadership, customer relationship development, branding, marketing as well as maximizing the use of technology and analytics to grow businesses will add significant value to Palomar as we continue on our strategic mission.”

Ms. Middleton added, “I am excited for the opportunity to join the outstanding team of professionals at Palomar. I look forward to helping Palomar’s management team and Board to continue to differentiate and explore creative solutions for the growing specialty insurance market.”

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane, and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

