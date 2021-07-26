checkAd

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Elects Daina Middleton to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 22:10  |  21   |   |   

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) announced today that Daina Middleton has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors on July 22, 2021.

Ms. Middleton is the Chief Executive Officer of Britelite Immersive, an experiential creative technology company that builds immersive and interactive client experiences to develop transformative engagements with their customers and employees. Previously, she served as the CEO of Ansira, an independent marketing technology and services company focused on customer relationship development. She also held top-level management positions with Twitter, Performics, which is a global performance marketing solutions firm, and Hewlett-Packard where her tenure there included managing revenue marketing where she led the global sales marketing team that drove a 40% growth in revenue.

During her near 30-year career, Ms. Middleton has also consulted broadly across industries to assist companies to manage global teams, optimize digital marketing and nurture company culture. She currently serves on the boards of Marin Software and BIGtoken, both public companies, and is an advisor for several early-stage startup companies. Ms. Middleton received a BA degree in Technical Journalism from Oregon State University where she serves as a member of OSU’s School of Arts & Communication Advisory Council.

“We are extremely pleased to have Daina join our Board,” stated Mac Armstrong, Palomar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Daina’s vast and unique experience in operational leadership, customer relationship development, branding, marketing as well as maximizing the use of technology and analytics to grow businesses will add significant value to Palomar as we continue on our strategic mission.”

Ms. Middleton added, “I am excited for the opportunity to join the outstanding team of professionals at Palomar. I look forward to helping Palomar’s management team and Board to continue to differentiate and explore creative solutions for the growing specialty insurance market.”

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane, and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Follow Palomar on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @PLMRInsurance

Contact

Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
1-619-771-1743
investors@plmr.com   

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Elects Daina Middleton to its Board of Directors LA JOLLA, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) announced today that Daina Middleton has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors on July 22, 2021. Ms. Middleton is the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
Ensysce Biosciences Bolsters Management Team with Appointments of David J. Kovacs as VP Public ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board