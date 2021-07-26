checkAd

Tesla Q2 Adj. EPS Beats Consensus by Almost 50%

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Tesla Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,616 million vs. estimate USD 1,062 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 2,487 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 1.45 vs. estimate USD 0.98Q2 revenue USD 11,958 million vs. estimate USD 11,300 millionTesla says …

  • (PLX AI) – Tesla Q2 adjusted net income USD 1,616 million vs. estimate USD 1,062 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 2,487 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.45 vs. estimate USD 0.98
  • Q2 revenue USD 11,958 million vs. estimate USD 11,300 million
  • Tesla says component supply will have a strong influence on the rate of our delivery growth
  • Says Supply chain challenges, in particular global semiconductor shortages and port congestion, continued to be present in Q2
  • Revenue growth achieved through substantial growth in vehicle deliveries, as well as growth in other parts of the business
