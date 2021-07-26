JMP Group to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 29, 2021
JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that the company will report financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
JMP Group will not hold a conference call in connection with the release of the company’s quarterly results.
About JMP Group
JMP Group LLC is a diversified capital markets firm that provides investment banking, equity research, and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional clients as well as alternative asset management products and services to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group conducts its investment banking and research, sales and trading activities through JMP Securities and its venture capital and private capital activities through Harvest Capital Strategies and JMP Asset Management. For more information, visit www.jmpg.com.
