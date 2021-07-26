Fuel Tech Awarded Air Pollution Control Orders Totaling $4.5 Million

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) , a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced the receipt of multiple air pollution control (APC) contracts from customers in Korea, North America, and Europe. These awards have an aggregate value of approximately $4.5 million.

APC Awards

An order from Korea was received for Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology including an ULTRA system, that will be installed on a natural gas-fired Combined Cycle plant in the Pacific Rim. SCR technology uses a catalyst along with urea or ammonia as the reagent to provide high levels of nitrogen oxide (NO x ) reduction. Fuel Tech’s ULTRA process provides for the safe and cost-effective on-site conversion of urea to ammonia for use as a reagent where SCR is used to reduce NO x , eliminating the hazards associated with the transport, storage and handling of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia. This is the second unit on which we have installed the SCR and ULTRA technologies at the same site. Deliveries are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

An order was received in Europe for catalyst replacement for an existing Fuel Tech SCR system. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021.

In North America a contract was received for a NO x OUT Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) system for a biomass-fired unit. Fuel Tech’s SNCR technology is a proven solution for utility and industrial combustion unit owners looking to comply with more stringent NO x control requirements. Work is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021.

Vincent J. Arnone, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce these contract awards and we have begun to see activity in our markets increase with the improved economic outlook as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic subside. The order from Korea demonstrates Fuel Tech’s on-going commitment and our long-term partnership approach to meet the environmental compliance needs of utility plant operators implementing our advanced technology solutions.”