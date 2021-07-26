Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, prior to the opening of the market on August 3, 2021.
Interested parties are asked to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Details of the webcast and teleconference follow.
Conference Call Information:
|
Day:
|
August 3, 2021
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. ET
|
Call:
|
(833) 614-1535
|
+1(520) 809-9937 (International)
|
Conference ID: 2740106
Webcast: Available on the Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com (audio and slides).
Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available for one year and will be posted on the Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com.
About Arconic
Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.
