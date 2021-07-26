Arconic to Host Webcast and Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, prior to the opening of the market on August 3, 2021.

Interested parties are asked to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the call begins. Details of the webcast and teleconference follow.