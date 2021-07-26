Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased 35.8% to $278.3 million, compared to $205.0 million for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency organic basis, revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased 34.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Backlog as of June 30, 2021 grew 29.8% to $1.7 billion from $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2020. Net new business awards were $387.6 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.39x for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $254.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company calculates the net book-to-bill ratio by dividing net new business awards by revenue.

For the second quarter of 2021, total direct costs were $203.6 million, compared to total direct costs of $148.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $27.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to SG&A expenses of $21.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $39.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $24.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. This resulted in a net income margin of 14.3% and 11.8% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased 36.9% to $47.9 million, or 17.2% of revenue, compared to $35.0 million, or 17.1% of revenue, for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased 41.5% from the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and EBITDA margin to the corresponding GAAP measures is provided below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s Cash and cash equivalents were $339.0 million at June 30, 2021, and the Company generated $62.8 million in cash flow from operating activities during the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 0.34 million shares at an average price of $163.61 per share for a total of $56.1 million. The Company had $196.4 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase program at the end of the quarter.

Financial Guidance

The Company forecasts 2021 revenue in the range of $1.110 billion to $1.150 billion, representing growth of 19.9% to 24.2% over 2020 revenue of $925.9 million. GAAP net income for full year 2021 is forecasted in the range of $162.5 million to $169.5 million. Additionally, full year 2021 EBITDA is expected in the range of $205.0 million to $215.0 million. Based on forecasted 2021 revenue of $1.110 billion to $1.150 billion and GAAP net income of $162.5 million to $169.5 million, diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in the range of $4.31 to $4.50. This guidance assumes a full year 2021 tax rate of 11.0% to 12.0% and does not reflect the potential impact of any share repurchases the Company may make pursuant to the share repurchase program after June 30, 2021.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 4,100 people across 40 countries as of June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP. Management uses EBITDA and EBITDA margin or comparable metrics as a measurement used in evaluating our operating performance on a consistent basis, as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget, and to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. See the condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this release for our U.S. GAAP results. Additionally, for reconciliations of EBITDA and EBITDA margin to our closest reported U.S. GAAP measures, refer to the appendix of this press release.

We believe that EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash and non-recurring items. While we believe these financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors, because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to Medpace Holdings, Inc. before income tax expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by Revenue, net for each period. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 278,293 $ 204,995 $ 538,258 $ 435,874 Operating expenses: Direct service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 108,233 86,625 209,620 175,420 Reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses 95,409 61,733 175,560 138,739 Total direct costs 203,642 148,358 385,180 314,159 Selling, general and administrative 26,973 21,855 52,711 46,979 Depreciation 3,951 2,674 7,763 5,127 Amortization 1,279 1,980 2,557 3,977 Total operating expenses 235,845 174,867 448,211 370,242 Income from operations 42,448 30,128 90,047 65,632 Other income, net: Miscellaneous income, net 265 239 1,189 856 Interest (expense) income, net (27 ) (5 ) (41 ) 352 Total other income, net 238 234 1,148 1,208 Income before income taxes 42,686 30,362 91,195 66,840 Income tax provision 2,752 6,258 7,955 13,782 Net income $ 39,934 $ 24,104 $ 83,240 $ 53,058 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.11 $ 0.68 $ 2.32 $ 1.48 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 0.64 $ 2.20 $ 1.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,894 35,386 35,825 35,705 Diluted 37,714 37,328 37,737 37,680

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) As Of June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 339,009 $ 277,766 Accounts receivable and unbilled, net 161,489 160,962 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,602 34,923 Total current assets 550,100 473,651 Property and equipment, net 86,195 85,017 Operating lease right-of-use assets 110,730 113,809 Goodwill 662,396 662,396 Intangible assets, net 43,917 46,474 Deferred income taxes 540 536 Other assets 15,830 8,794 Total assets $ 1,469,708 $ 1,390,677 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,326 $ 26,552 Accrued expenses 145,847 134,367 Advanced billings 282,217 255,664 Other current liabilities 21,217 23,527 Total current liabilities 472,607 440,110 Operating lease liabilities 112,850 115,143 Deferred income tax liability 16,242 13,551 Other long-term liabilities 16,127 16,094 Total liabilities 617,826 584,898 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par-value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Common stock - $0.01 par-value; 250,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 35,819,012 and 35,519,989 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 358 355 Treasury stock - 185,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (5,578 ) (5,578 ) Additional paid-in capital 716,547 695,904 Retained earnings 142,315 115,229 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,760 ) (131 ) Total shareholders’ equity 851,882 805,779 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,469,708 $ 1,390,677

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 83,240 $ 53,058 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 7,763 5,127 Amortization 2,557 3,977 Stock-based compensation expense 6,441 8,061 Noncash lease expense 7,899 6,288 Deferred income tax provision 2,667 2,416 Amortization and adjustment of deferred credit (334 ) (356 ) Other 131 (265 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled, net (353 ) 28,524 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,889 ) (860 ) Accounts payable (270 ) (7,173 ) Accrued expenses 11,937 (5,933 ) Advanced billings 26,553 3,094 Lease liabilities (7,956 ) (4,933 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (5,306 ) 2,390 Net cash provided by operating activities 120,080 93,415 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment expenditures (12,515 ) (14,885 ) Other (3,133 ) 48 Net cash used in investing activities (15,648 ) (14,837 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from stock option exercises 14,200 1,976 Repurchases of common stock (55,877 ) (50,827 ) Net cash used in financing activities (41,677 ) (48,851 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (1,512 ) (744 ) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 61,243 28,983 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 277,766 131,920 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period $ 339,009 $ 160,903

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA Net income (GAAP) $ 39,934 $ 24,104 $ 83,240 $ 53,058 Interest expense (income), net 27 5 41 (352 ) Income tax provision 2,752 6,258 7,955 13,782 Depreciation 3,951 2,674 7,763 5,127 Amortization 1,279 1,980 2,557 3,977 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 47,943 $ 35,021 $ 101,556 $ 75,592 Net income margin (GAAP) 14.3 % 11.8 % 15.5 % 12.2 % EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 17.2 % 17.1 % 18.9 % 17.3 %

FY 2021 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Forecast 2021 Net Income Net income per diluted share Low High Low High Net income and net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ 162.5 $ 169.5 $ 4.31 $ 4.50 Income tax provision 20.2 23.2 Interest income, net - - Depreciation 17.2 17.2 Amortization 5.1 5.1 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 205.0 $ 215.0

