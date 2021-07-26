checkAd

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased 35.8% to $278.3 million, compared to $205.0 million for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency organic basis, revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased 34.4% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Backlog as of June 30, 2021 grew 29.8% to $1.7 billion from $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2020. Net new business awards were $387.6 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.39x for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $254.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. The Company calculates the net book-to-bill ratio by dividing net new business awards by revenue.

For the second quarter of 2021, total direct costs were $203.6 million, compared to total direct costs of $148.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $27.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to SG&A expenses of $21.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $39.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $24.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. This resulted in a net income margin of 14.3% and 11.8% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased 36.9% to $47.9 million, or 17.2% of revenue, compared to $35.0 million, or 17.1% of revenue, for the comparable prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased 41.5% from the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and EBITDA margin to the corresponding GAAP measures is provided below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s Cash and cash equivalents were $339.0 million at June 30, 2021, and the Company generated $62.8 million in cash flow from operating activities during the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 0.34 million shares at an average price of $163.61 per share for a total of $56.1 million. The Company had $196.4 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase program at the end of the quarter.

Financial Guidance

The Company forecasts 2021 revenue in the range of $1.110 billion to $1.150 billion, representing growth of 19.9% to 24.2% over 2020 revenue of $925.9 million. GAAP net income for full year 2021 is forecasted in the range of $162.5 million to $169.5 million. Additionally, full year 2021 EBITDA is expected in the range of $205.0 million to $215.0 million. Based on forecasted 2021 revenue of $1.110 billion to $1.150 billion and GAAP net income of $162.5 million to $169.5 million, diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in the range of $4.31 to $4.50. This guidance assumes a full year 2021 tax rate of 11.0% to 12.0% and does not reflect the potential impact of any share repurchases the Company may make pursuant to the share repurchase program after June 30, 2021.

Conference Call Details

Medpace will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to discuss its second quarter 2021 results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 800-219-7113 (domestic) or 574-990-1030 (international) using the passcode 4092073.

To access the conference call via webcast, visit the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website at medpace.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website prior to the start of the call.

A recording of the call will be available until Tuesday, August 3, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using the passcode 4092073.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 4,100 people across 40 countries as of June 30, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our forecasted financial results, the anticipated impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our business, and the effective tax rate used for non-GAAP adjustment purposes. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” “forecast,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “project,” “goal,” “objective,” “potential,” “range,” “estimate,” “preliminary,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our financial condition, actual results, performance (including share price performance), or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the potential loss, delay or non-renewal of our contracts, or the non-payment by customers for services we have performed; the failure to convert backlog to revenue at our present or historical conversion rate(s); the failure to maintain or generate new business awards; fluctuation in our results between fiscal quarters and years; the risks and uncertainties related to disruptions to or reductions in business operations or prospects due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as coronavirus disease COVID-19; decreased operating margins due to increased pricing pressure or other factors; our failure to perform our services in accordance with contractual requirements, government regulations and ethical considerations; the impact of underpricing our contracts, overrunning our cost estimates or failing to receive approval for or experiencing delays with documentation of change orders; our failure to increase our market share, grow our business, successfully execute our growth strategies or manage our growth effectively; the impact of a failure to retain key executives or other personnel or recruit experienced personnel; the risks associated with our information systems infrastructure, including potential cybersecurity breaches and other disruptions which could compromise patient information or our information; adverse results from customer or therapeutic area concentration; the risks associated with doing business internationally, including the effects of tariffs and trade wars; the risks associated with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other anti-corruption laws; future net losses; the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations; our failure to attract suitable investigators and patients to our clinical trials; the liability risks associated with our research and development services, including risks of liability resulting from harm to patients; inadequate insurance coverage for our operations and indemnification obligations; fluctuations in exchange rates; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including financial market conditions; the impact of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event; negative outsourcing trends in the biopharmaceutical industry and a reduction in aggregate expenditures and research and development budgets; our inability to compete effectively with other CROs; the impact of healthcare reform; the impact of consolidation in the biopharmaceutical industry; our failure to comply with federal, state and foreign healthcare laws; the effect of current and proposed laws and regulations regarding the protection of personal data; our potential involvement in costly intellectual property lawsuits; actions by regulatory authorities or customers to limit the scope of indications related to or withdraw an approved drug, biologic or medical device from the market; the impact of industry-wide reputational harm to CROs; and the effect of the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU, which could have implications on our research, commercial and general business operations in the U.K. and the EU.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. Achievement of anticipated results is subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. If known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events, developments or circumstances cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP. Management uses EBITDA and EBITDA margin or comparable metrics as a measurement used in evaluating our operating performance on a consistent basis, as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget, and to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. See the condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this release for our U.S. GAAP results. Additionally, for reconciliations of EBITDA and EBITDA margin to our closest reported U.S. GAAP measures, refer to the appendix of this press release.

We believe that EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash and non-recurring items. While we believe these financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors, because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to Medpace Holdings, Inc. before income tax expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by Revenue, net for each period. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenue, net

 

$

278,293

 

 

$

204,995

 

 

$

538,258

 

 

$

435,874

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

 

108,233

 

 

 

86,625

 

 

 

209,620

 

 

 

175,420

 

Reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses

 

 

95,409

 

 

 

61,733

 

 

 

175,560

 

 

 

138,739

 

Total direct costs

 

 

203,642

 

 

 

148,358

 

 

 

385,180

 

 

 

314,159

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

26,973

 

 

 

21,855

 

 

 

52,711

 

 

 

46,979

 

Depreciation

 

 

3,951

 

 

 

2,674

 

 

 

7,763

 

 

 

5,127

 

Amortization

 

 

1,279

 

 

 

1,980

 

 

 

2,557

 

 

 

3,977

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

235,845

 

 

 

174,867

 

 

 

448,211

 

 

 

370,242

 

Income from operations

 

 

42,448

 

 

 

30,128

 

 

 

90,047

 

 

 

65,632

 

Other income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miscellaneous income, net

 

 

265

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

1,189

 

 

 

856

 

Interest (expense) income, net

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(41

)

 

 

352

 

Total other income, net

 

 

238

 

 

 

234

 

 

 

1,148

 

 

 

1,208

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

42,686

 

 

 

30,362

 

 

 

91,195

 

 

 

66,840

 

Income tax provision

 

 

2,752

 

 

 

6,258

 

 

 

7,955

 

 

 

13,782

 

Net income

 

$

39,934

 

 

$

24,104

 

 

$

83,240

 

 

$

53,058

 

Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

2.32

 

 

$

1.48

 

Diluted

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

2.20

 

 

$

1.40

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

35,894

 

 

 

35,386

 

 

 

35,825

 

 

 

35,705

 

Diluted

 

 

37,714

 

 

 

37,328

 

 

 

37,737

 

 

 

37,680

 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

As Of

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

339,009

 

 

$

277,766

 

Accounts receivable and unbilled, net

 

 

161,489

 

 

 

160,962

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

49,602

 

 

 

34,923

 

Total current assets

 

 

550,100

 

 

 

473,651

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

86,195

 

 

 

85,017

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

110,730

 

 

 

113,809

 

Goodwill

 

 

662,396

 

 

 

662,396

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

43,917

 

 

 

46,474

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

540

 

 

 

536

 

Other assets

 

 

15,830

 

 

 

8,794

 

Total assets

 

$

1,469,708

 

 

$

1,390,677

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

23,326

 

 

$

26,552

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

145,847

 

 

 

134,367

 

Advanced billings

 

 

282,217

 

 

 

255,664

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

21,217

 

 

 

23,527

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

472,607

 

 

 

440,110

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

112,850

 

 

 

115,143

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

 

16,242

 

 

 

13,551

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

16,127

 

 

 

16,094

 

Total liabilities

 

 

617,826

 

 

 

584,898

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock - $0.01 par-value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock - $0.01 par-value; 250,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 35,819,012 and 35,519,989 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

358

 

 

 

355

 

Treasury stock - 185,000 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

(5,578

)

 

 

(5,578

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

716,547

 

 

 

695,904

 

Retained earnings

 

 

142,315

 

 

 

115,229

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,760

)

 

 

(131

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

851,882

 

 

 

805,779

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

1,469,708

 

 

$

1,390,677

 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

83,240

 

 

$

53,058

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

7,763

 

 

 

5,127

 

Amortization

 

 

2,557

 

 

 

3,977

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

6,441

 

 

 

8,061

 

Noncash lease expense

 

 

7,899

 

 

 

6,288

 

Deferred income tax provision

 

 

2,667

 

 

 

2,416

 

Amortization and adjustment of deferred credit

 

 

(334

)

 

 

(356

)

Other

 

 

131

 

 

 

(265

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable and unbilled, net

 

 

(353

)

 

 

28,524

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(14,889

)

 

 

(860

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(270

)

 

 

(7,173

)

Accrued expenses

 

 

11,937

 

 

 

(5,933

)

Advanced billings

 

 

26,553

 

 

 

3,094

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

(7,956

)

 

 

(4,933

)

Other assets and liabilities, net

 

 

(5,306

)

 

 

2,390

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

120,080

 

 

 

93,415

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment expenditures

 

 

(12,515

)

 

 

(14,885

)

Other

 

 

(3,133

)

 

 

48

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(15,648

)

 

 

(14,837

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 

14,200

 

 

 

1,976

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(55,877

)

 

 

(50,827

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(41,677

)

 

 

(48,851

)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

 

(1,512

)

 

 

(744

)

INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

 

61,243

 

 

 

28,983

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period

 

 

277,766

 

 

 

131,920

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period

 

$

339,009

 

 

$

160,903

 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

 

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

39,934

 

 

$

24,104

 

 

$

83,240

 

 

$

53,058

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

 

27

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

(352

)

Income tax provision

 

 

2,752

 

 

 

6,258

 

 

 

7,955

 

 

 

13,782

 

Depreciation

 

 

3,951

 

 

 

2,674

 

 

 

7,763

 

 

 

5,127

 

Amortization

 

 

1,279

 

 

 

1,980

 

 

 

2,557

 

 

 

3,977

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

47,943

 

 

$

35,021

 

 

$

101,556

 

 

$

75,592

 

Net income margin (GAAP)

 

 

14.3

%

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

15.5

%

 

 

12.2

%

EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

 

 

17.2

%

 

 

17.1

%

 

 

18.9

%

 

 

17.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY 2021 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

 

Forecast 2021

 

 

 

Net Income

 

 

Net income per diluted share

 

 

 

Low

 

 

High

 

 

Low

 

 

High

 

Net income and net income per diluted share (GAAP)

 

$

162.5

 

 

$

169.5

 

 

$

4.31

 

 

$

4.50

 

Income tax provision

 

 

20.2

 

 

 

23.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

17.2

 

 

 

17.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

205.0

 

 

$

215.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wertpapier


