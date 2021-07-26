checkAd

Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin America

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Nestlé today announced a new collaboration to bring Starbucks Ready-to-Drink (RTD) coffee beverages to select markets across Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin America. The companies will work to quickly bring these coffee beverages to consumers as of 2022.

“We continue to strengthen our partnerships to extend the reach of the Starbucks brand globally. With its historical local footprint and exceptional execution capabilities, Nestlé is an ideal partner to help us develop and offer tailored Starbucks coffee beverages in these regions,” said Michael Conway, group president International and Channel Development, Starbucks. “Our partnership has proven highly successful for both companies, and we are confident that this new collaboration will help us meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

“Our partnership with Starbucks has confirmed Nestlé’s leading position in the global coffee business,” said David Rennie, Head of Nestlé Coffee Brands. The 2020 sales of Starbucks products reached CHF 2.7 billion, a double-digit organic growth compared to 2019. “With our expansion plans into RTD coffee, Nestlé will continue to build on its global leadership in coffee and will benefit from new growth opportunities in a segment that is developing rapidly and attracting new and younger consumers.”

Nestlé and Starbucks will initially focus on the most popular RTD products, such as Starbucks Frappuccino and Starbucks Doubleshot, and will continue to develop a strong innovation pipeline. The products will be rolled out across a variety of channels, including online platforms. Starbucks RTD coffee products are made with 100% of the finest arabica beans sourced from the world’s premier coffee growing regions.

The new collaboration builds on a successful three-year partnership through the global coffee alliance, which expanded the reach of Starbucks branded coffee and tea products across 79 markets outside Starbucks retail stores.

Since forming the global coffee alliance in 2018, Nestlé and Starbucks have brought to market a wide range of premium products at a fast pace – including whole bean, roast and ground as well as Starbucks capsules for Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto proprietary technologies. Nestlé and Starbucks will continue to work together closely to develop new, innovative products and go-to-market strategies that will amplify the reach and expand the unique experience of the Starbucks brand globally.

