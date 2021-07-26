checkAd

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 22:15  |  14   |   |   

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced the appointment of Jesse Geiger as president and Kevin Brady as chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2021. August Troendle will continue to serve as Medpace’s chairman and chief executive officer.

Geiger joined Medpace in 2007 as corporate controller and became chief financial officer in 2011. In 2014, Geiger expanded his role to include chief operating officer of laboratory operations. Geiger will continue to report to August Troendle. The newly created position of president will allow Troendle to continue to focus on the overall long-term strategic direction and success of the company.

“Jesse has played a key role during significant periods of growth in the company’s history, and we are fortunate to have his expertise to drive further growth for the company,” said Troendle. “This step positions Medpace for continued success as we accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics.”

Kevin Brady, the current executive director of finance and treasurer, has been appointed to succeed Geiger as chief financial officer and will continue to report to Geiger. Brady brings diverse knowledge and experience to the role. Since joining Medpace in 2018, he has served as executive director of finance and treasurer and had oversight of all finance activities, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, tax, internal audit and treasury. Prior to joining Medpace, Brady served as the vice president of finance for Myriad Genetics, Inc. from 2015 to 2018. Prior to Myriad, he spent 10 years at Procter & Gamble in various finance and accounting leadership positions. Brady started his career in the audit practice at Ernst & Young LLP.

“I am pleased to announce Kevin’s promotion to chief financial officer,” said Geiger. “Kevin has demonstrated strong leadership within the finance organization. I am confident he will continue to be a key member of the senior leadership team.”

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 4,100 people across 40 countries as of June 30, 2021.

Medpace Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Changes Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced the appointment of Jesse Geiger as president and Kevin Brady as chief financial officer, effective August 1, 2021. August Troendle will continue to serve as Medpace’s chairman and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation to Merge
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:15 UhrMedpace Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten