GrafTech Expands Operations with New Sales Office in Japan

“We are fully committed to the Japanese market where we have been operating successfully for over 25 years,” said Inigo Perez, Senior Vice President, Commercial. “We are very pleased to be able to provide our Japanese customers commercial and technical support from our newest location in Chiba-shi, Japan. This office reflects our dedication to this region and to building highly skilled teams that serve our customers across our global footprint.”

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel, announced the opening of a new sales office in Chiba-shi, Japan. This new office will provide GrafTech’s customers in the region with local commercial, customer service and technical support. This office also expands the company’s global sales and technical support personnel.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking words such as “will,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “intend,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “target,” “goal,” “continue to,” “positioned to,” “are confident,” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this press release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its operations. Certain of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject are described in the “Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in reports and statements filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law.

