checkAd

Hope Bancorp Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 22:15  |  29   |   |   

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the “Bank”), today announced that its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock.

“This stock repurchase program underscores our board and management’s growing confidence in the sustainability of our improved operational performance following the COVID-19 pandemic and commitment to returning capital to our shareholders,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Bancorp, Inc. “At current valuations, we believe the repurchase of our shares represents an attractive investment opportunity to redeploy excess capital and liquidity and enhances long-term shareholder value.”

The stock repurchase authorization does not have any expiration date and may be modified, amended, suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion at any time without notice. Stock repurchases may be made in open-market transactions, in block transactions on or off an exchange, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means as determined by the Company’s management and in accordance with the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing of repurchases and the number of shares repurchased under the program will depend on a variety of factors including price, trading volume, corporate and regulatory requirements and market conditions. Repurchases may also be made under a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $17.47 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.

Seite 1 von 3
Hope Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hope Bancorp Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the “Bank”), today announced that its board of directors has approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust and Capstead Mortgage Corporation to Merge
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Hope Bancorp Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Hope Bancorp to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten