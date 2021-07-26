Hope Bancorp Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

“This stock repurchase program underscores our board and management’s growing confidence in the sustainability of our improved operational performance following the COVID-19 pandemic and commitment to returning capital to our shareholders,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Bancorp, Inc. “At current valuations, we believe the repurchase of our shares represents an attractive investment opportunity to redeploy excess capital and liquidity and enhances long-term shareholder value.”

The stock repurchase authorization does not have any expiration date and may be modified, amended, suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion at any time without notice. Stock repurchases may be made in open-market transactions, in block transactions on or off an exchange, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means as determined by the Company’s management and in accordance with the regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing of repurchases and the number of shares repurchased under the program will depend on a variety of factors including price, trading volume, corporate and regulatory requirements and market conditions. Repurchases may also be made under a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions.

About Hope Bancorp, Inc.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $17.47 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For additional information, please go to bankofhope.com. By including the foregoing website address link, the Company does not intend to and shall not be deemed to incorporate by reference any material contained or accessible therein.