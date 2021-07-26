Carter’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, July 30, 2021

The Company will hold a conference call with investors to discuss these results and its business outlook on this date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to a live broadcast via the internet and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations.” To participate in the call, please dial 334-777-6978.

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, will report its second quarter fiscal 2021 results before the market opens on Friday, July 30, 2021.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the broadcast through August 29, 2021, at 888-203-1112 (U.S. / Canada) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), passcode 9188494. The replay will also be archived online on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page noted above.

