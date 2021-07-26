Carter’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Friday, July 30, 2021

checkAd

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, will report its second quarter fiscal 2021 results before the market opens on Friday, July 30, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call with investors to discuss these results and its business outlook on this date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to a live broadcast via the internet and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations.” To participate in the call, please dial 334-777-6978.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the broadcast through August 29, 2021, at 888-203-1112 (U.S. / Canada) or +1 719-457-0820 (international), passcode 9188494. The replay will also be archived online on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page noted above.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh Bgosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and on-line at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

Disclaimer

