checkAd

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 14,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 22:21  |  30   |   |   

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. IRT expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,100,000 additional shares of common stock.

Barclays, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

IRT expects to enter into a forward sale agreement with each of Bank of Montreal and Barclays Capital Inc., or one of their respective affiliates (the “forward purchasers”) with respect to 14,000,000 shares of its common stock (and expects to enter into forward sale agreements with respect to an aggregate of 2,100,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering (or an aggregate of 16,100,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, IRT intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by IRT occurring no later than July 30, 2022, an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 16,100,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

IRT will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering. IRT expects to use substantially all of such net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to repay indebtedness, including, potentially, indebtedness that it will assume upon consummation of its previously announced pending mergers with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (“STAR”), and its operating partnership subsidiary, Steadfast Apartment REIT Operating Partnership, L.P., and to use the balance of the net proceeds for general working capital, including to pay fees and expenses that it has incurred and will continue to incur in connection with the pending mergers.

Seite 1 von 3
Independence Realty Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 14,000,000 Shares of Common Stock Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, in connection with the forward sale agreements described …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:10 UhrIndependence Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:02 UhrIndependence Realty Trust and Steadfast Apartment REIT Announce Strategic Merger
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Independence Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten