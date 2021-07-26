Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the second quarter of 2021, net income available to common stockholders per diluted share of common stock was $0.42 and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) and Distributable Earnings prior to realized losses and impairments on real estate owned and investments were $0.27 and $0.41 per share of common stock, respectively.

Commenting on the financial results, Stuart Rothstein, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company said: “ARI had an active and successful first half of 2021, committing to over $1.4 billion of transactions in the United States and Western Europe. We remained focused on efficient capital deployment, as we funded a portion of our robust pipeline with the capital generated from $553 million of loan repayments. In addition, ARI continued to diversify the Company’s capital sources and strengthen the balance sheet with the completion of an eight-year debut $500 million 4.625% senior secured notes offering.”

ARI issued a detailed presentation of the Company’s three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2021 results, which can be viewed at www.apolloreit.com.

Distributable Earnings

“Distributable Earnings”, a non-GAAP financial measure is defined as net income available to common stockholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for (i) equity-based compensation expense (a portion of which may become cash-based upon final vesting and settlement of awards should the holder elect net share settlement to satisfy income tax withholding), (ii) any unrealized gains or losses or other non-cash items (including depreciation and amortization on real estate owned) included in net income available to common stockholders, (iii) unrealized income from unconsolidated joint ventures, (iv) foreign currency gains (losses), other than (a) realized gains/(losses) related to interest income, and (b) forward point gains/(losses) realized on the Company’s foreign currency hedges, (v) the non-cash amortization expense related to the reclassification of a portion of the Company’s convertible senior notes (the “Notes”) to stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP, and (vi) provision for loan losses.