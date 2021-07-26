Lumos Pharma Appoints Pediatric Endocrinologist Experienced in Clinical Research and Pharmaceutical Development, Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., to Clinical Scientific Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that Mark Bach, M.D., Ph.D., accepted his appointment to the Company’s Clinical Scientific Advisory Board (CSAB) effective July 15, 2021. Dr. Bach joins the Company’s accomplished advisory board comprised of noted pediatric endocrinologists, Peter Clayton, M.D., Ph.D.; Reiko Horikawa, M.D., Ph.D.; George Werther, M.D., Ph.D.; and Chairman, Ron Rosenfeld, M.D.



Dr. Bach is currently the Chief Medical Officer for ShouTi Inc., having recently joined from Ascendis Pharma where he served as Senior Vice President, Endocrine Medical Sciences. Dr. Bach is a pediatric endocrinologist with 30 years of clinical research and pharmaceutical development experience, including extensive global experience building and leading clinical teams that have successfully launched innovative pharmaceutical products into worldwide markets. Prior to Ascendis, Dr. Bach spent nine years at Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, where he held successive leadership roles in research and development, culminating in the position of Head of Asia Pacific Medical Sciences and Head of China R&D. Prior to Janssen, Dr. Bach held positions of increasing responsibility in Clinical Research at Merck & Co., Inc., ending his tenure there as Vice President of Clinical Research Operations Worldwide. Early in his career, Dr. Bach conducted extensive clinical and preclinical research on growth hormone, IGF-1 and LUM-201 (MK-0677), with data from this work published in scientific and medical journals.

“Dr. Mark Bach brings to our advisory board a wealth of knowledge of, and experience with, growth hormone related disorders and a significant understanding of the unique advantages LUM-201 could offer to the growth hormone deficient population,” said Rick Hawkins, CEO, President and Chairman of Lumos Pharma. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Bach join the other esteemed members of our CSAB and look forward to his contributions to Lumos Pharma’s clinical and commercial strategy.”

“Children with growth hormone deficiency have had to endure growth hormone injections as the only treatment option for over thirty years,” said Mark Bach. “Lumos Pharma’s novel oral therapeutic candidate, LUM-201 could provide a welcome alternative for many of these children. Through my research at Merck, I saw firsthand the promising clinical data supporting LUM-201 and am excited to join fellow advisory board members to assist Lumos Pharma in advancing this compound and executing on its clinical strategy.”