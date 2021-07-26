Green Plains Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

OMAHA, Neb., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced changes to its board of directors as part of a board refreshment and diversity initiative which includes reducing the size of its board and a focus on increasing diversity. James Crowley announced his retirement from the board on July 23, 2021. On July 26, 2021, Tom Manuel announced his retirement from the board, and Gordon Glade announced his resignation from the board. In conjunction with these changes, the board of directors appointed Martin Salinas, Jr. to the board and elected him to serve as its audit committee chair. Mr. Salinas concurrently resigned from the board of directors of Green Plains Holdings LLC.



“I want to thank each of our departing board members for working tirelessly in advancing the company’s goals and for their support of greater diversity on the board,” said Wayne Hoovestol, chairman of the board of Green Plains Inc. “We are very pleased to welcome Martin to the board of directors. He brings a strong financial background and tremendous industry experience that will help us as we continue to execute on our transformation plan.”