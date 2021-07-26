EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG), (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system, today announced that Brian M Strem, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Director and former Chief Executive Officer of Okogen, Inc as well as Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bayon Therapeutics, was appointed as permanent President, Chief Executive Officer and board member, effective immediately. He brings strategic expertise, scientific acumen and drug development experience in ophthalmology, otology and regenerative medicine to his new role.

Additionally, EyeGate has entered a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire Bayon Therapeutics, a private ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company focused on using light sensitive ‘photoswitch’ small molecules, specifically designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

“Brian’s dynamic entrepreneurship, business development achievements and ability to drive his vision forward makes him exceptionally well qualified for this significant inflection point in EyeGate’s evolution,” said Stephen From, Executive Chairman of EyeGate. “We are pleased by the recent advancements across our clinical development program for PP-001 and OBG: two unique platforms with broad therapeutic potential among a diverse range of ocular surface and systemic diseases. We look forward to building on this momentum, and we have the greatest confidence in Brian and the executive team’s ability to marshal the necessary resources to maximize the value of our platform, explore additional pipeline expansion opportunities and successfully lead EyeGate through this next phase of continued growth.”

From added, “We would like to thank Franz Obermayr, PhD., for his leadership as Acting Chief Executive Officer, and we look forward to continued collaboration as he transitions and reassumes his position as EVP Clinical Development.”

Brian M Strem, Ph.D., is a biotech executive and entrepreneur with a strong ophthalmology background. Dr. Strem co-founded Bayon Therapeutics where he in-licensed global, exclusive rights to the Intellectual Property covering multiple generations of photoswitches. The lead small molecule, termed “BENAQ”, is being prepared for a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with late-stage retinitis pigmentosa. Dr. Strem also co-founded Okogen Inc., an ophthalmic company focused on a novel therapeutic for the treatment of viral infections of the eye, where he was most recently, Director and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Strem led a successful Series A financing and was responsible for all aspects of corporate strategy, intellectual property, fundraising, drug development, market access and positioning. Before founding Bayon and Okogen, Dr. Strem held leadership positions at Sound Pharmaceuticals as VP of Business Development, as well as Allergan, where he was Director of Global Business Development and instrumental in M&A and licensing for ophthalmology and drug development. Prior to joining Allergan, Dr. Strem was Director of Global Business Development at Shire Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for scientific licensing of new therapeutics in regenerative medicine, rare disease, and ophthalmology. Dr. Strem began his career at Cytori Therapeutics with elevating roles within the commercial and R&D departments. Dr. Strem received his B.S. in bioengineering from Cornell University and his Ph.D., in biomedical engineering from UCLA.