Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend

The company also confirms that it will release its 2021 second quarter earnings after the market closes Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, to discuss the company’s financial results.

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on the common stock at a meeting held July 26, 2021. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 18, 2021, will receive $0.565 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2021.

Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. Select “Events & Presentations,” and click “Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call.” Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. A replay of the broadcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the webcast.

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, call 866-544-7741 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 724-498-4407. Enter the passcode 9836305 when prompted.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Jerome E. Nichols

605-721-1171

jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line

888-242-3969