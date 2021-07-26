Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Expands Board of Directors With Election of Pamela Carlton
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI), today announced the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company
elected Pamela Carlton to serve as an independent director, effective July 22, 2021. Ms. Carlton joins a recently expanded ARI Board, following the election earlier this year of Carmencita Whonder
at the Company’s Annual Meeting. Ms. Carlton’s election brings the total number of board members to ten, six of whom are independent directors. She will serve as a member of the Compensation
Committee.
Commenting on the expanded Board, Michael Salvati, non-executive Chairman of the Board of ARI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Pamela and Carmencita, who joined us earlier this year, to the Board of ARI. Both women are seasoned executives and we believe ARI will benefit greatly from their insight and expertise.”
Ms. Carlton is the President of Springboard – Partners in Cross Cultural Leadership, LLC. After 22 years as an investment banker on Wall Street, Ms. Carlton launched Springboard, a diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and consulting firm. Prior to founding Springboard, Ms. Carlton retired as a Managing Director and Associate Director of U.S. Equity Research at JPMorgan Chase, having also served as Director of U.S. Equity Research for Chase Asset Management. Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Pamela was an investment banker with Morgan Stanley and served as Morgan Stanley’s Co-Director of U.S. and Latin America Equity Research. She began her career as a corporate attorney at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Ms. Carlton also serves on the Board of Directors of Evercore (NYSE: EVR), the Board of Directors of Columbia Threadneedle Investments (the mutual fund board of Ameriprise), the Board of Directors of DR Bank and the Board of Directors of New York Presbyterian Hospital. She is a member of the Women’s Forum of New York. Ms. Carlton earned a B.A. from Williams College, graduating Magna Cum Laude, was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society and was elected as President of the Willams College Phi Beta Kappa Society. She also earned a J.D. from Yale Law School and an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management.
0 Kommentare