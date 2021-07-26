Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Expands Board of Directors With Election of Pamela Carlton

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the “Company” or “ARI”) (NYSE:ARI), today announced the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company elected Pamela Carlton to serve as an independent director, effective July 22, 2021. Ms. Carlton joins a recently expanded ARI Board, following the election earlier this year of Carmencita Whonder at the Company’s Annual Meeting. Ms. Carlton’s election brings the total number of board members to ten, six of whom are independent directors. She will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.



Commenting on the expanded Board, Michael Salvati, non-executive Chairman of the Board of ARI, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Pamela and Carmencita, who joined us earlier this year, to the Board of ARI. Both women are seasoned executives and we believe ARI will benefit greatly from their insight and expertise.”