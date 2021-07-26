checkAd

Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2021

NEWARK, Ohio, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 (three and six months ended June 30, 2021). Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per common share, payable on September 10, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of August 20, 2021.

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $39.1 million, a 32.6 percent increase from $29.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 net income per diluted common share was $2.38, compared to $1.80 in the second quarter of 2020. Park's net income for the first half of 2021 was $82.0 million, a 58.0 percent increase from $51.9 million for the first half of 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $4.98 for the first half of 2021, compared to $3.16 for the first half of 2020. Various governmental programs and economic conditions continue to affect performance reports throughout the financial industry.

“Our positive results reflect the dedication of our associates, who’ve been unwavering in serving our clients throughout the ups and downs of the past year. From lending to digital services to philanthropic support – we do not take lightly the trust our communities place in Park National Bank,” Park Chairman David Trautman said. “We remain focused on delivering on our promises to local families and businesses.”

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $40.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, a 33.0 percent increase compared to $30.8 million for the same period of 2020. Park National Bank reported net income of $86.0 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $56.7 million for the first half of 2020. Park National Bank's mortgage origination volume for the first half of 2021 was $561 million; whereas, it was $527 million for the first half of 2020.

Park’s board also recognized the retirement of C. Daniel DeLawder, thanking him for his 50 years of service and leadership with the Park National organization. DeLawder, a former chairman and chief executive officer for Park, retired from employment on June 30, 2021. He will remain on the boards of directors for the Park National Corporation and Park National Bank; and will continue to serve as chair of the executive committee for the corporation and chair of Park National Bank’s trust committee until his term expires in 2023.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2021). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995
Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation:

  • the ever-changing effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - - the duration, extent and severity of which are impossible to predict, including the possibility of further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 - - on economies (local, national and international) and markets, and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers, as well as the effects of various responses of governmental and nongovernmental authorities to the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health actions directed toward the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic (such as quarantines, shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social or other activities), the development, availability and effectiveness of vaccines, and the implementation of fiscal stimulus packages;
  • the impact of future governmental and regulatory actions upon our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe as well as our ability to manage strategic initiatives in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various responses to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • general economic and financial market conditions, specifically in the real estate markets and the credit markets, either nationally or in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business, may experience a weaker recovery than anticipated, in addition to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers’ operations and financial condition, either of which may result in adverse impacts on the demand for loan, deposit and other financial services, delinquencies, defaults and counterparties' inability to meet credit and other obligations and the possible impairment of collectability of loans;
  • factors that can impact the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas, the financial health of our commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that we finance, including any loans acquired in acquisition transactions;
  • the effect of monetary and other fiscal policies (including the impact of money supply and interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board) as well as disruption in the liquidity and functioning of U.S. financial markets, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government policies implemented in response thereto, may adversely impact prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, income from fiduciary activities, the value of securities, deposits and other financial instruments, in addition to the loan demand and the performance of our loan portfolio, and the interest rate sensitivity of our consolidated balance sheet as well as reduce interest margins;
  • changes in the federal, state, or local tax laws may negatively impact our financial performance. On March 31, 2021, President Biden unveiled his infrastructure plan, which includes a proposal to increase the federal corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% as part of a package of tax reforms to help fund the spending proposals in the plan. The Biden plan is in the early stages of the legislative process, which is expected to proceed this year due to the Democratic Party's majority in both houses of Congress. If adopted as proposed, the increase of the corporate tax rate would adversely affect our results of operations in future periods.
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, whether due to changes in retail distribution strategies, consumer preferences and behavior, changes in business and economic conditions (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and reactions thereto), legislative and regulatory initiatives (including those undertaken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic), or other factors may be different than anticipated;
  • changes in unemployment levels in the states in which Park and our subsidiaries do business may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • changes in customers', suppliers', and other counterparties' performance and creditworthiness may be different than anticipated due to the continuing impact of and the various responses to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Park may have more credit risk and higher credit losses to the extent there are loan concentrations by location or industry of borrowers or collateral;
  • the volatility from quarter to quarter of mortgage banking income, whether due to interest rates, demand, the fair value of mortgage loans, or other factors;
  • the adequacy of our internal controls and risk management program in the event of changes in the market, economic, operational (including those which may result from more of our associates working remotely), asset/liability repricing, legal, compliance, strategic, cybersecurity, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Park's business;
  • competitive pressures among financial services organizations could increase significantly, including product and pricing pressures (which could in turn impact our credit spreads), changes to third-party relationships and revenues, changes in the manner of providing services, customer acquisition and retention pressures, and our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified banking professionals;
  • uncertainty regarding the nature, timing, cost and effect of changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the respective businesses of Park and our subsidiaries, including major reform of the regulatory oversight structure of the financial services industry and changes in laws and regulations concerning taxes, FDIC insurance premium levels, pensions, bankruptcy, consumer protection, rent regulation and housing, financial accounting and reporting, environmental protection, insurance, bank products and services, bank and bank holding company capital and liquidity standards, fiduciary standards, securities and other aspects of the financial services industry, specifically the reforms provided for in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms, as well as regulations already adopted and which may be adopted in the future by the relevant regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Federal Reserve Board, to implement the provisions of the CARES Act and the follow-up legislation in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Basel III regulatory capital reforms;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (the "FASB"), the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and other regulatory agencies, may adversely affect Park's reported financial condition or results of operations;
  • Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling, including under the CECL model, which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results;
  • significant changes in the tax laws, which may adversely affect the fair values of net deferred tax assets and obligations of state and political subdivisions held in Park's investment securities portfolio;
  • the impact of Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes on Park's ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands;
  • operational issues stemming from and/or capital spending necessitated by the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems on which Park and our subsidiaries are highly dependent;
  • the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through the use of computer systems and telecommunications networks, including those of Park's third-party vendors and other service providers, which may prove inadequate, and could adversely affect customer confidence in Park and/or result in Park incurring a financial loss;
  • a failure in or breach of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers, resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the existence or exacerbation of general geopolitical instability and uncertainty as well as the effect of trade policies (including the impact of potential or imposed tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations and changes in the relationship of the U.S. and its global trading partners);
  • uncertainty regarding the impact of changes to the U.S. presidential administration and Congress on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated U.S. government debt, potential changes in tax legislation that may increase tax rates and the response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • the impact on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia and the risk they may face difficulties servicing their sovereign debt;
  • our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure, including the costs and effects of any adverse developments in legal proceedings or other claims and the costs and effects of unfavorable resolution of regulatory and other governmental examinations or other inquiries;
  • continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends;
  • the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties;
  • the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically;
  • any of the foregoing factors, or other cascading effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that are not currently foreseeable, could materially affect our business, including our customers' willingness to conduct banking transactions and their ability to pay on existing obligations;
  • the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results;
  • risk and uncertainties associated with Park's entry into new geographic markets with our recent acquisitions, including expected revenue synergies and cost savings from recent acquisitions not being fully realized or realized within the expected time frame;
  • the discontinuation of the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) and other reference rates which may result in increased expenses and litigation, and adversely impact the effectiveness of hedging strategies;
  • and other risk factors relating to the banking industry as detailed from time to time in Park's reports filed with the SEC including those described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Part I of Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020          
             
  2021 2021 2020   Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 2nd QTR   1Q '21 2Q '20
INCOME STATEMENT:            
Net interest income $ 83,851     $ 80,734     $ 81,186       3.9   % 3.3   %
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,040 )   (4,855 )   12,224       (16.8 ) % N.M
Other income 31,238     34,089     30,964       (8.4 ) % 0.9   %
Other expense 71,400     67,865     64,799       5.2   % 10.2   %
Income before income taxes $ 47,729     $ 51,813     $ 35,127       (7.9 ) % 35.9   %
Income taxes 8,597     8,982     5,622       (4.3 ) % 52.9   %
Net income $ 39,132     $ 42,831     $ 29,505       (8.6 ) % 32.6   %
             
MARKET DATA:            
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.39     $ 2.63     $ 1.81       (9.1 ) % 32.0   %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.38     2.61     1.80       (8.8 ) % 32.2   %
Cash dividends declared per common share 1.03     1.23     1.02       (16.3 ) % 1.0   %
Book value per common share at period end 65.44     63.74     61.46       2.7   % 6.5   %
Market price per common share at period end 117.42     129.30     70.38       (9.2 ) % 66.8   %
Market capitalization at period end 1,918,733     2,112,238     1,146,942       (9.2 ) % 67.3   %
             
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,340,690     16,314,987     16,296,427       0.2   % 0.3   %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,472,800     16,439,920     16,375,434       0.2   % 0.6   %
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,340,772     16,335,951     16,296,425         % 0.3   %
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)            
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.59   % 1.81   % 1.26   %   (12.2 ) % 26.2   %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.81   % 16.63   % 11.89   %   (10.9 ) % 24.6   %
Yield on loans 4.60   % 4.48   % 4.63   %   2.7   % (0.6 ) %
Yield on investment securities 2.31   % 2.53   % 2.76   %   (8.7 ) % (16.3 ) %
Yield on money market instruments 0.10   % 0.11   % 0.10   %   (9.1 ) %   %
Yield on interest earning assets 3.93   % 3.96   % 4.14   %   (0.8 ) % (5.1 ) %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.13   % 0.16   % 0.36   %   (18.8 ) % (63.9 ) %
Cost of borrowings 1.91   % 1.86   % 1.33   %   2.7   % 43.6   %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.29   % 0.32   % 0.43   %   (9.4 ) % (32.6 ) %
Net interest margin (g) 3.74   % 3.76   % 3.84   %   (0.5 ) % (2.6 ) %
Efficiency ratio (g) 61.65   % 58.74   % 57.41   %   5.0   % 7.4   %
             
OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP):            
Tangible book value per share (d) $ 55.17     $ 53.43     $ 51.04       3.3   % 8.1   %
             
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.            
             
             
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020          
             
          Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020   1Q '21 2Q '20
BALANCE SHEET:            
Investment securities $ 1,461,916     $ 1,176,240     $ 1,153,186       24.3   % 26.8   %
Loans 7,035,646     7,168,745     7,204,445       (1.9 ) % (2.3 ) %
Allowance for credit losses (l) 83,577     86,886     73,476       (3.8 ) % 13.7   %
Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,897     168,376     169,905       (0.3 ) % (1.2 ) %
Other real estate owned (OREO) 813     844     1,356       (3.7 ) % (40.0 ) %
Total assets 9,947,994     9,914,069     9,712,994       0.3   % 2.4   %
Total deposits 8,214,624     8,236,199     8,161,900       (0.3 ) % 0.6   %
Borrowings 501,350     523,266     444,410       (4.2 ) % 12.8   %
Total shareholders' equity 1,069,392     1,041,271     1,001,594       2.7   % 6.8   %
Tangible equity (d) 901,495     872,895     831,689       3.3   % 8.4   %
Total nonperforming loans 114,695     130,327     126,044       (12.0 ) % (9.0 ) %
Total nonperforming assets 118,672     134,335     130,999       (11.7 ) % (9.4 ) %
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:            
Loans as a % of period end total assets 70.72   % 72.31   % 74.17   %   (2.2 ) % (4.7 ) %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.63   % 1.82   % 1.75   %   (10.4 ) % (6.9 ) %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.69   % 1.87   % 1.82   %   (9.6 ) % (7.1 ) %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.19   % 1.21   % 1.02   %   (1.7 ) % 16.7   %
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (731 )   $ 24     $ 251       N.M N.M
Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) (0.04 ) %   % 0.01   %   N.M N.M
             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:            
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.75   % 10.50   % 10.31   %   2.4   % 4.3   %
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.22   % 8.96   % 8.72   %   2.9   % 5.7   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.74   % 10.87   % 10.61   %   (1.2 ) % 1.2   %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 14.94   % 14.63   % 14.30   %   2.1   % 4.5   %
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 86.49   % 90.12   % 88.59   %   (4.0 ) % (2.4 ) %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.      


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020      
         
  2021 2020    
(in thousands, except share and per share data) Six months
ended June 30 		Six months
ended June 30 		  Percent change
vs '20
INCOME STATEMENT:        
Net interest income $ 164,585      $ 157,469        4.5     %
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (8,895 )   17,377        N.M
Other income 65,327      53,450        22.2     %
Other expense 139,265      131,075        6.2     %
Income before income taxes $ 99,542      $ 62,467        59.4    %
Income taxes 17,579      10,590        66.0    %
Net income $ 81,963      $ 51,877        58.0    %
         
MARKET DATA:        
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 5.02      $ 3.18        57.9    %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 4.98      3.16        57.6    %
Cash dividends declared per common share 2.26      2.24        0.9    %
         
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,327,838      16,300,015        0.2    %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,455,673      16,400,657        0.3    %
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)        
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.70    % 1.15    %   47.8     %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 15.71    % 10.54    %   49.1     %
Yield on loans 4.54    % 4.81    %   (5.6 )  %
Yield on investment securities 2.41    % 2.76    %   (12.7 )  %
Yield on money market instruments 0.10    % 0.38    %   (73.7 )  %
Yield on interest earning assets 3.95    % 4.35    %   (9.2 )  %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.14    % 0.58    %   (75.9 )  %
Cost of borrowings 1.89    % 1.69    %   11.8     %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.30    % 0.66    %   (54.5 )  %
Net interest margin (g) 3.75    % 3.89    %   (3.6 ) %
Efficiency ratio (g) 60.20    % 61.72    %   (2.5 )  %
         
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS        
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (707 )   $ 580        N.M.
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) (0.02 ) % 0.02    %   N.M.
         
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY        
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.80    % 10.95    %   (1.4 ) %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 14.79    % 14.71    %   0.5     %
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 88.26    % 89.21    %   (1.1 )  %
         
         
         
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.        


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION          
Consolidated Statements of Income          
                   
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,   June 30,  
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   2021   2020   2021   2020  
                   
Interest income:                  
Interest and fees on loans   $ 81,176        $ 80,155     $ 159,913        $ 160,842    
Interest on:                  
Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies                  
and other securities - taxable   4,600        5,026     8,856        10,557    
Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt   2,032        2,151     4,069        4,351    
Other interest income   186        113     329        604    
Total interest income   87,994        87,445     173,167        176,354    
                   
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits:                  
Demand and savings deposits   401        1,507     787        7,849    
Time deposits   1,285        3,346     2,869        7,631    
Interest on borrowings   2,457        1,406     4,926        3,405    
Total interest expense   4,143        6,259     8,582        18,885    
                   
Net interest income   83,851        81,186     164,585        157,469    
                   
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l)   (4,040 )     12,224     (8,895 )     17,377    
                   
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses   87,891        68,962     173,480        140,092    
                   
Other income   31,238        30,964     65,327        53,450    
                   
Other expense   71,400        64,799     139,265        131,075    
                   
Income before income taxes   47,729        35,127     99,542        62,467    
                   
Income taxes   8,597        5,622     17,579        10,590    
                   
Net income   $ 39,132        $ 29,505     $ 81,963        $ 51,877    
                   
Per common share:                  
Net income - basic   $ 2.39        $ 1.81     $ 5.02        $ 3.18    
Net income - diluted   $ 2.38        $ 1.80     $ 4.98        $ 3.16    
                   
Weighted average shares - basic   16,340,690        16,296,427     16,327,838        16,300,015    
Weighted average shares - diluted   16,472,800        16,375,434     16,455,673        16,400,657    
                   
Cash dividends declared   $ 1.03        $ 1.02     $ 2.26        $ 2.24    
                   


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
     
Assets    
     
Cash and due from banks $ 134,182      $ 155,596     
Money market instruments 673,242      214,878     
Investment securities 1,461,916      1,124,806     
Loans 7,035,646      7,177,785     
Allowance for credit losses (l) (83,577 )   (85,675 )  
Loans, net 6,952,069      7,092,110     
Bank premises and equipment, net 89,570      88,660     
Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,897      168,855     
Other real estate owned 813      1,431     
Other assets 468,305      432,685     
Total assets $ 9,947,994      $ 9,279,021     
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing $ 2,876,110      $ 2,727,100     
Interest bearing 5,338,514      4,845,258     
Total deposits 8,214,624      7,572,358     
Borrowings 501,350      562,504     
Other liabilities 162,628      103,903     
Total liabilities $ 8,878,602      $ 8,238,765     
     
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) $ —      $ —     
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,143 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and 17,623,163 shares issued at December 31, 2020) 459,276      460,687     
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (2,930 )   5,571     
Retained earnings 741,155      704,764     
Treasury shares (1,282,371 shares at June 30, 2021 and 1,308,966 shares at December 31, 2020) (128,109 )   (130,766 )  
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,069,392      $ 1,040,256     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,947,994      $ 9,279,021     


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION       
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets      
           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
(in thousands) 2021 2020   2021 2020
           
Assets          
           
Cash and due from banks $ 131,397      $ 134,386       $ 139,784      $ 133,208    
Money market instruments 720,238      461,055       637,531      318,930    
Investment securities 1,307,037      1,197,445       1,234,178      1,230,948    
Loans 7,094,099      6,981,783       7,116,353      6,731,960    
Allowance for credit losses (l) (87,083 )   (62,387 )     (88,511 )   (60,001 )  
Loans, net 7,007,016      6,919,396       7,027,842      6,671,959    
Bank premises and equipment, net 90,269      80,096       90,006      77,509    
Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,211      170,303       168,449      170,606    
Other real estate owned 822      2,765       1,016      3,282    
Other assets 447,088      442,819       444,221      437,585    
Total assets $ 9,872,078      $ 9,408,265       $ 9,743,027      $ 9,044,027    
           
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
           
Deposits:          
Noninterest bearing $ 2,940,602      $ 2,400,809       $ 2,866,909      $ 2,175,400    
Interest bearing 5,261,608      5,480,366       5,195,848      5,370,376    
Total deposits 8,202,210      7,881,175       8,062,757      7,545,776    
Borrowings 514,855      425,349       526,715      405,930    
Other liabilities 95,064      103,453       101,332      102,189    
Total liabilities $ 8,812,129      $ 8,409,977       $ 8,690,804      $ 8,053,895    
           
Shareholders' Equity:          
Preferred shares $ —      $       $ —      $    
Common shares 457,949      456,830       459,327      458,146    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (4,876 )   10,756       (1,865 )   5,331    
Retained earnings 734,993      663,290       724,183      658,877    
Treasury shares (128,117 )   (132,588 )     (129,422 )   (132,222 )  
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,059,949      $ 998,288       $ 1,052,223      $ 990,132    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,872,078      $ 9,408,265       $ 9,743,027      $ 9,044,027    


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
           
  2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
(in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
           
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 81,176      $ 78,737     $ 85,268     $ 82,617   $ 80,155  
Interest on:          
Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 4,600      4,256     4,420     4,841   5,026  
Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,032      2,037     2,040     2,045   2,151  
Other interest income 186      143     72     63   113  
Total interest income 87,994      85,173     91,800     89,566   87,445  
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits 401      386     490     803   1,507  
Time deposits 1,285      1,584     1,893     2,662   3,346  
Interest on borrowings 2,457      2,469     3,096     2,261   1,406  
Total interest expense 4,143      4,439     5,479     5,726   6,259  
           
Net interest income 83,851      80,734     86,321     83,840   81,186  
           
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,040 )   (4,855 )   (19,159 )   13,836   12,224  
           
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 87,891      85,589     105,480     70,004   68,962  
           
Other income 31,238      34,089     35,656     36,558   30,964  
           
Other expense 71,400      67,865     85,661     69,859   64,799  
           
Income before income taxes 47,729      51,813     55,475     36,703   35,127  
           
Income taxes 8,597      8,982     10,275     5,857   5,622  
           
Net income  $ 39,132      $ 42,831     $ 45,200     $ 30,846   $ 29,505  
           
Per common share:          
Net income - basic $ 2.39      $ 2.63     $ 2.77     $ 1.89   $ 1.81  
Net income - diluted $ 2.38      $ 2.61     $ 2.75     $ 1.88   $ 1.80  


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
  2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
(in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,569    $ 8,173     $ 7,632     $ 7,335     $ 6,793    
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,032    2,054     2,123     2,118     1,676    
Other service income 7,159    9,617     12,040     13,047     8,758    
Debit card fee income 6,758    6,086     5,787     5,853     5,560    
Bank owned life insurance income 1,149    1,165     1,170     1,192     1,179    
ATM fees 655    530     432     491     438    
Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net   (33 )   (7 )   569     841    
Net (loss) gain on the sale of debt securities —            (27 )   3,313    
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 467    1,810     2,931     1,201     (977 )  
Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,038    2,038     1,988     1,988     1,988    
Miscellaneous 2,407    2,649     1,560     2,791     1,395    
Total other income $ 31,238    $ 34,089     $ 35,656     $ 36,558     $ 30,964    
           
Other expense:          
Salaries $ 30,303    $ 29,896     $ 37,280     $ 31,632     $ 30,699    
Employee benefits 10,056    10,201     7,316     10,676     9,080    
Occupancy expense 3,027    3,640     3,231     3,835     3,256    
Furniture and equipment expense 2,756    2,610     4,949     4,687     4,850    
Data processing fees 7,150    7,712     3,315     3,275     2,577    
Professional fees and services 6,973    5,664     9,359     7,977     6,901    
Marketing 1,290    1,491     1,752     1,454     1,136    
Insurance 1,276    1,691     1,855     1,541     1,477    
Communication 770    1,122     1,097     958     874    
State tax expense 1,103    1,108     605     1,125     1,116    
Amortization of intangible assets 479    479     525     525     607    
FHLB prepayment penalty —        8,736            
Foundation contributions 4,000        3,000            
Miscellaneous 2,217    2,251     2,641     2,174     2,226    
Total other expense $ 71,400    $ 67,865     $ 85,661     $ 69,859     $ 64,799    


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
             
      Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017
             
Allowance for credit losses:            
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 86,886     $ 85,675     $ 56,679     $ 51,512     $ 49,988     $ 50,624  
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13     6,090                  
Charge-offs 1,070     1,701     10,304     11,177     13,552     19,403  
Recoveries 1,801     1,677     27,246     10,173     7,131     10,210  
Net (recoveries) charge-offs (731 )   24     (16,942 )   1,004     6,421     9,193  
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (4,040 )   (4,855 )   12,054     6,171     7,945     8,557  
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,577     $ 86,886     $ 85,675     $ 56,679     $ 51,512     $ 49,988  
             
             
General reserve trends:            
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,577     $ 86,886     $ 85,675     $ 56,679     $ 51,512     $ 49,988  
Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)         167     268          
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve         678              
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 3,915     4,962     5,434     5,230     2,273     684  
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 79,662     $ 81,924     $ 79,396     $ 51,181     $ 49,239     $ 49,304  
             
Total loans $ 7,035,646     $ 7,168,745     $ 7,177,785     $ 6,501,404     $ 5,692,132     $ 5,372,483  
PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 10,007     10,284     11,153     14,331     3,943      
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans         360,056     548,436     225,029      
Individually evaluated loans 86,874     100,407     108,407     77,459     48,135     56,545  
Collectively evaluated loans $ 6,938,765     $ 7,058,054     $ 6,698,169     $ 5,861,178     $ 5,415,025     $ 5,315,938  
             
Asset Quality Ratios:            
Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) (0.04 ) %   % (0.24 ) % 0.02   % 0.12   % 0.17 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.19   % 1.21   % 1.19   % 0.87   % 0.90   % 0.93 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.23   % 1.28   % 1.25   % N.A. N.A. N.A.
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.15   % 1.16   % 1.19   % 0.87   % 0.91   % 0.93 %
General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.19   % 1.22   % 1.24   % N.A. N.A. N.A.
             
Nonperforming assets:            
Nonaccrual loans $ 96,760     $ 114,708     $ 117,368     $ 90,080     $ 67,954     $ 72,056  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings 17,420     14,817     20,788     21,215     15,173     20,111  
Loans past due 90 days or more 515     802     1,458     2,658     2,243     1,792  
Total nonperforming loans $ 114,695     $ 130,327     $ 139,614     $ 113,953     $ 85,370     $ 93,959  
Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 219     250     837     3,100     2,788     6,524  
Other real estate owned - SEPH 594     594     594     929     1,515     7,666  
Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,164     3,164     3,164     3,599     3,464     4,849  
Total nonperforming assets $ 118,672     $ 134,335     $ 144,209     $ 121,581     $ 93,137     $ 112,998  
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.38   % 1.60   % 1.64   % 1.39   % 1.19   % 1.34 %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.63   % 1.82   % 1.95   % 1.75   % 1.50   % 1.75 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.69   % 1.87   % 2.01   % 1.87   % 1.64   % 2.10 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.19   % 1.35   % 1.55   % 1.42   % 1.19   % 1.50 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
             
      Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017
             
             
New nonaccrual loan information:            
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 114,708   $ 117,368   $ 90,080   $ 67,954   $ 72,056   $ 87,822  
New nonaccrual loans 11,342   12,540   103,386   81,009   76,611   58,753  
Resolved nonaccrual loans 29,290   15,200   76,098   58,883   80,713   74,519  
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 96,760   $ 114,708   $ 117,368   $ 90,080   $ 67,954   $ 72,056  
             
Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end):            
Unpaid principal balance $ 87,502   $ 100,996   $ 109,062   $ 78,178   $ 59,381   $ 66,585  
Prior charge-offs 628   589   655   719   11,246   10,040  
Remaining principal balance 86,874   100,407   108,407   77,459   48,135   56,545  
Specific reserves 3,915   4,962   5,434   5,230   2,273   684  
Book value, after specific reserves $ 82,959   $ 95,445   $ 102,973   $ 72,229   $ 45,862   $ 55,861  


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION        
Financial Reconciliations              
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS              
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED  
(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020  
Net interest income $ 83,851      $ 80,734      $ 81,186        $ 164,585      $ 157,469       
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 806      1,131      1,301        1,937      2,679       
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 2,838      105      266        2,943      343       
Net interest income - adjusted $ 80,207      $ 79,498      $ 79,619        $ 159,705      $ 154,447       
               
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (4,040 )   $ (4,855 )   $ 12,224        $ (8,895 )   $ 17,377       
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (152 )   (257 )   (685 )     (409 )   (1,449 )    
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - adjusted $ (3,888 )   $ (4,598 )   $ 12,909        $ (8,486 )   $ 18,826       
               
Other income $ 31,238      $ 34,089      $ 30,964        $ 65,327      $ 53,450       
less net gain on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties —      —      837        —      837       
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships     58      52        61      52       
less rebranding initiative related expenses —      —      (274 )     —      (274 )    
less net gain on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of business —      —      3,313        —      3,313       
Other income - adjusted $ 31,235      $ 34,031      $ 27,036        $ 65,266      $ 49,522       
               
Other expense $ 71,400      $ 67,865      $ 64,799        $ 139,265      $ 131,075       
less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions     12      214        16      457       
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 479      479      607        958      1,213       
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 300      107      —        407      —       
less FHLB prepayment penalty —      —      —        —      1,793       
less rebranding initiative related expenses 342      955      138        1,297      408       
less Foundation contribution 4,000      —      —        4,000      —       
less severance and restructuring charges 46      108      248        154      336       
less COVID-19 related expenses (j) 670      865      1,919        1,535      2,181       
Other expense - adjusted $ 65,559      $ 65,339      $ 61,673        $ 130,898      $ 124,687       
               
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 429      $ 205      $ (641 )     $ 634      $ (422 )    
               
Net income - reported $ 39,132      $ 42,831      $ 29,505        $ 81,963      $ 51,877       
Net income - adjusted (h) $ 40,745      $ 43,601      $ 27,092        $ 84,346      $ 50,288       
               
Diluted EPS $ 2.38      $ 2.61      $ 1.80        $ 4.98      $ 3.16       
Diluted EPS, adjusted (h) $ 2.47      $ 2.65      $ 1.65        $ 5.13      $ 3.07       
               
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.59    % 1.81    % 1.26    %   1.70    % 1.15    %  
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.66    % 1.84    % 1.16    %   1.75    % 1.12    %  
               
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.62    % 1.84    % 1.28    %   1.73    % 1.18    %  
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.68    % 1.87    % 1.18    %   1.78    % 1.14    %  
               
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.81    % 16.63    % 11.89    %   15.71    % 10.54    %  
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 15.42    % 16.93    % 10.92    %   16.16    % 10.21    %  
               
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 17.60    % 19.84    % 14.33    %   18.70    % 12.73    %  
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 18.33    % 20.19    % 13.16    %   19.25    % 12.34    %  
               
Efficiency ratio (g) 61.65    % 58.74    % 57.41    %   60.20    % 61.72    %  
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 58.45    % 57.19    % 57.44    %   57.82    % 60.70    %  
               
Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.74    % 3.76    % 3.84    %   3.75    % 3.89    %  
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.58    % 3.70    % 3.77    %   3.64    % 3.81    %  
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.  


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION      
Financial Reconciliations (continued)            
             
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,059,949   $ 1,044,412   $ 998,288     $ 1,052,223   $ 990,132  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 168,211   168,690   170,303     168,449   170,606  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 891,738   $ 875,722   $ 827,985     $ 883,774   $ 819,526  
             
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020      
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,069,392   $ 1,041,271   $ 1,001,594        
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,897   168,376   169,905        
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 901,495   $ 872,895   $ 831,689        
             
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS      
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,872,078   $ 9,612,542   $ 9,408,265     $ 9,743,027   $ 9,044,027  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 168,211   168,690   170,303     168,449   170,606  
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,703,867   $ 9,443,852   $ 9,237,962     $ 9,574,578   $ 8,873,421  
             
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
             
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020      
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,947,994   $ 9,914,069   $ 9,712,994        
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,897   168,376   169,905        
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,780,097   $ 9,745,693   $ 9,543,089        
             
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets.
             
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED   SIX MONTHS ENDED
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Interest income $ 87,994   $ 85,173   $ 87,445     $ 173,167   $ 176,354  
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 718   714   723     1,432   1,448  
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 88,712   $ 85,887   $ 88,168     $ 174,599   $ 177,802  
Interest expense 4,143   4,439   6,259     8,582   18,885  
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 84,569   $ 81,448   $ 81,909     $ 166,017   $ 158,917  
             
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, (recovery of) provision for credit losses, other income and other expense.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.      
(j) COVID-19 related expenses include calamity pay and special one-time bonuses to certain associates.        
(k) Excludes $248.9 million, $387.0 million and $331.6 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(l) Park adopted ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2021. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the related (recovery of) provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 were calculated utilizing this new guidance.

 





Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2021 NEWARK, Ohio, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 (three and six months ended June 30, 2021). Park's board of …

