Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2021

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $39.1 million, a 32.6 percent increase from $29.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Second quarter 2021 net income per diluted common share was $2.38, compared to $1.80 in the second quarter of 2020. Park's net income for the first half of 2021 was $82.0 million, a 58.0 percent increase from $51.9 million for the first half of 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $4.98 for the first half of 2021, compared to $3.16 for the first half of 2020. Various governmental programs and economic conditions continue to affect performance reports throughout the financial industry.

NEWARK, Ohio, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021 (three and six months ended June 30, 2021). Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per common share, payable on September 10, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of August 20, 2021.

“Our positive results reflect the dedication of our associates, who’ve been unwavering in serving our clients throughout the ups and downs of the past year. From lending to digital services to philanthropic support – we do not take lightly the trust our communities place in Park National Bank,” Park Chairman David Trautman said. “We remain focused on delivering on our promises to local families and businesses.”

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $40.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, a 33.0 percent increase compared to $30.8 million for the same period of 2020. Park National Bank reported net income of $86.0 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $56.7 million for the first half of 2020. Park National Bank's mortgage origination volume for the first half of 2021 was $561 million; whereas, it was $527 million for the first half of 2020.

Park’s board also recognized the retirement of C. Daniel DeLawder, thanking him for his 50 years of service and leadership with the Park National organization. DeLawder, a former chairman and chief executive officer for Park, retired from employment on June 30, 2021. He will remain on the boards of directors for the Park National Corporation and Park National Bank; and will continue to serve as chair of the executive committee for the corporation and chair of Park National Bank’s trust committee until his term expires in 2023.

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2021). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 2nd QTR 1Q '21 2Q '20 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 83,851 $ 80,734 $ 81,186 3.9 % 3.3 % (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,040 ) (4,855 ) 12,224 (16.8 ) % N.M Other income 31,238 34,089 30,964 (8.4 ) % 0.9 % Other expense 71,400 67,865 64,799 5.2 % 10.2 % Income before income taxes $ 47,729 $ 51,813 $ 35,127 (7.9 ) % 35.9 % Income taxes 8,597 8,982 5,622 (4.3 ) % 52.9 % Net income $ 39,132 $ 42,831 $ 29,505 (8.6 ) % 32.6 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.39 $ 2.63 $ 1.81 (9.1 ) % 32.0 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.38 2.61 1.80 (8.8 ) % 32.2 % Cash dividends declared per common share 1.03 1.23 1.02 (16.3 ) % 1.0 % Book value per common share at period end 65.44 63.74 61.46 2.7 % 6.5 % Market price per common share at period end 117.42 129.30 70.38 (9.2 ) % 66.8 % Market capitalization at period end 1,918,733 2,112,238 1,146,942 (9.2 ) % 67.3 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,340,690 16,314,987 16,296,427 0.2 % 0.3 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,472,800 16,439,920 16,375,434 0.2 % 0.6 % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,340,772 16,335,951 16,296,425 — % 0.3 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.59 % 1.81 % 1.26 % (12.2 ) % 26.2 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.81 % 16.63 % 11.89 % (10.9 ) % 24.6 % Yield on loans 4.60 % 4.48 % 4.63 % 2.7 % (0.6 ) % Yield on investment securities 2.31 % 2.53 % 2.76 % (8.7 ) % (16.3 ) % Yield on money market instruments 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.10 % (9.1 ) % — % Yield on interest earning assets 3.93 % 3.96 % 4.14 % (0.8 ) % (5.1 ) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.36 % (18.8 ) % (63.9 ) % Cost of borrowings 1.91 % 1.86 % 1.33 % 2.7 % 43.6 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.32 % 0.43 % (9.4 ) % (32.6 ) % Net interest margin (g) 3.74 % 3.76 % 3.84 % (0.5 ) % (2.6 ) % Efficiency ratio (g) 61.65 % 58.74 % 57.41 % 5.0 % 7.4 % OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP): Tangible book value per share (d) $ 55.17 $ 53.43 $ 51.04 3.3 % 8.1 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 1Q '21 2Q '20 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,461,916 $ 1,176,240 $ 1,153,186 24.3 % 26.8 % Loans 7,035,646 7,168,745 7,204,445 (1.9 ) % (2.3 ) % Allowance for credit losses (l) 83,577 86,886 73,476 (3.8 ) % 13.7 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,897 168,376 169,905 (0.3 ) % (1.2 ) % Other real estate owned (OREO) 813 844 1,356 (3.7 ) % (40.0 ) % Total assets 9,947,994 9,914,069 9,712,994 0.3 % 2.4 % Total deposits 8,214,624 8,236,199 8,161,900 (0.3 ) % 0.6 % Borrowings 501,350 523,266 444,410 (4.2 ) % 12.8 % Total shareholders' equity 1,069,392 1,041,271 1,001,594 2.7 % 6.8 % Tangible equity (d) 901,495 872,895 831,689 3.3 % 8.4 % Total nonperforming loans 114,695 130,327 126,044 (12.0 ) % (9.0 ) % Total nonperforming assets 118,672 134,335 130,999 (11.7 ) % (9.4 ) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 70.72 % 72.31 % 74.17 % (2.2 ) % (4.7 ) % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.63 % 1.82 % 1.75 % (10.4 ) % (6.9 ) % Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.69 % 1.87 % 1.82 % (9.6 ) % (7.1 ) % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.02 % (1.7 ) % 16.7 % Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (731 ) $ 24 $ 251 N.M N.M Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) (0.04 ) % — % 0.01 % N.M N.M CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.75 % 10.50 % 10.31 % 2.4 % 4.3 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.22 % 8.96 % 8.72 % 2.9 % 5.7 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.74 % 10.87 % 10.61 % (1.2 ) % 1.2 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 14.94 % 14.63 % 14.30 % 2.1 % 4.5 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 86.49 % 90.12 % 88.59 % (4.0 ) % (2.4 ) % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Six months

ended June 30 Six months

ended June 30 Percent change

vs '20 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 164,585 $ 157,469 4.5 % (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (8,895 ) 17,377 N.M Other income 65,327 53,450 22.2 % Other expense 139,265 131,075 6.2 % Income before income taxes $ 99,542 $ 62,467 59.4 % Income taxes 17,579 10,590 66.0 % Net income $ 81,963 $ 51,877 58.0 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 5.02 $ 3.18 57.9 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 4.98 3.16 57.6 % Cash dividends declared per common share 2.26 2.24 0.9 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,327,838 16,300,015 0.2 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,455,673 16,400,657 0.3 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.70 % 1.15 % 47.8 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 15.71 % 10.54 % 49.1 % Yield on loans 4.54 % 4.81 % (5.6 ) % Yield on investment securities 2.41 % 2.76 % (12.7 ) % Yield on money market instruments 0.10 % 0.38 % (73.7 ) % Yield on interest earning assets 3.95 % 4.35 % (9.2 ) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.14 % 0.58 % (75.9 ) % Cost of borrowings 1.89 % 1.69 % 11.8 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.66 % (54.5 ) % Net interest margin (g) 3.75 % 3.89 % (3.6 ) % Efficiency ratio (g) 60.20 % 61.72 % (2.5 ) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (707 ) $ 580 N.M. Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) (0.02 ) % 0.02 % N.M. CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.80 % 10.95 % (1.4 ) % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 14.79 % 14.71 % 0.5 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 88.26 % 89.21 % (1.1 ) % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 81,176 $ 80,155 $ 159,913 $ 160,842 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 4,600 5,026 8,856 10,557 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,032 2,151 4,069 4,351 Other interest income 186 113 329 604 Total interest income 87,994 87,445 173,167 176,354 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 401 1,507 787 7,849 Time deposits 1,285 3,346 2,869 7,631 Interest on borrowings 2,457 1,406 4,926 3,405 Total interest expense 4,143 6,259 8,582 18,885 Net interest income 83,851 81,186 164,585 157,469 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,040 ) 12,224 (8,895 ) 17,377 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 87,891 68,962 173,480 140,092 Other income 31,238 30,964 65,327 53,450 Other expense 71,400 64,799 139,265 131,075 Income before income taxes 47,729 35,127 99,542 62,467 Income taxes 8,597 5,622 17,579 10,590 Net income $ 39,132 $ 29,505 $ 81,963 $ 51,877 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.39 $ 1.81 $ 5.02 $ 3.18 Net income - diluted $ 2.38 $ 1.80 $ 4.98 $ 3.16 Weighted average shares - basic 16,340,690 16,296,427 16,327,838 16,300,015 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,472,800 16,375,434 16,455,673 16,400,657 Cash dividends declared $ 1.03 $ 1.02 $ 2.26 $ 2.24





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 134,182 $ 155,596 Money market instruments 673,242 214,878 Investment securities 1,461,916 1,124,806 Loans 7,035,646 7,177,785 Allowance for credit losses (l) (83,577 ) (85,675 ) Loans, net 6,952,069 7,092,110 Bank premises and equipment, net 89,570 88,660 Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,897 168,855 Other real estate owned 813 1,431 Other assets 468,305 432,685 Total assets $ 9,947,994 $ 9,279,021 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,876,110 $ 2,727,100 Interest bearing 5,338,514 4,845,258 Total deposits 8,214,624 7,572,358 Borrowings 501,350 562,504 Other liabilities 162,628 103,903 Total liabilities $ 8,878,602 $ 8,238,765 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,143 shares issued at June 30, 2021 and 17,623,163 shares issued at December 31, 2020) 459,276 460,687 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (2,930 ) 5,571 Retained earnings 741,155 704,764 Treasury shares (1,282,371 shares at June 30, 2021 and 1,308,966 shares at December 31, 2020) (128,109 ) (130,766 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,069,392 $ 1,040,256 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,947,994 $ 9,279,021





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 131,397 $ 134,386 $ 139,784 $ 133,208 Money market instruments 720,238 461,055 637,531 318,930 Investment securities 1,307,037 1,197,445 1,234,178 1,230,948 Loans 7,094,099 6,981,783 7,116,353 6,731,960 Allowance for credit losses (l) (87,083 ) (62,387 ) (88,511 ) (60,001 ) Loans, net 7,007,016 6,919,396 7,027,842 6,671,959 Bank premises and equipment, net 90,269 80,096 90,006 77,509 Goodwill and other intangible assets 168,211 170,303 168,449 170,606 Other real estate owned 822 2,765 1,016 3,282 Other assets 447,088 442,819 444,221 437,585 Total assets $ 9,872,078 $ 9,408,265 $ 9,743,027 $ 9,044,027 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,940,602 $ 2,400,809 $ 2,866,909 $ 2,175,400 Interest bearing 5,261,608 5,480,366 5,195,848 5,370,376 Total deposits 8,202,210 7,881,175 8,062,757 7,545,776 Borrowings 514,855 425,349 526,715 405,930 Other liabilities 95,064 103,453 101,332 102,189 Total liabilities $ 8,812,129 $ 8,409,977 $ 8,690,804 $ 8,053,895 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 457,949 456,830 459,327 458,146 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (4,876 ) 10,756 (1,865 ) 5,331 Retained earnings 734,993 663,290 724,183 658,877 Treasury shares (128,117 ) (132,588 ) (129,422 ) (132,222 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,059,949 $ 998,288 $ 1,052,223 $ 990,132 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,872,078 $ 9,408,265 $ 9,743,027 $ 9,044,027





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 81,176 $ 78,737 $ 85,268 $ 82,617 $ 80,155 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 4,600 4,256 4,420 4,841 5,026 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,032 2,037 2,040 2,045 2,151 Other interest income 186 143 72 63 113 Total interest income 87,994 85,173 91,800 89,566 87,445 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 401 386 490 803 1,507 Time deposits 1,285 1,584 1,893 2,662 3,346 Interest on borrowings 2,457 2,469 3,096 2,261 1,406 Total interest expense 4,143 4,439 5,479 5,726 6,259 Net interest income 83,851 80,734 86,321 83,840 81,186 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (4,040 ) (4,855 ) (19,159 ) 13,836 12,224 Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 87,891 85,589 105,480 70,004 68,962 Other income 31,238 34,089 35,656 36,558 30,964 Other expense 71,400 67,865 85,661 69,859 64,799 Income before income taxes 47,729 51,813 55,475 36,703 35,127 Income taxes 8,597 8,982 10,275 5,857 5,622 Net income $ 39,132 $ 42,831 $ 45,200 $ 30,846 $ 29,505 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.39 $ 2.63 $ 2.77 $ 1.89 $ 1.81 Net income - diluted $ 2.38 $ 2.61 $ 2.75 $ 1.88 $ 1.80





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 (in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,569 $ 8,173 $ 7,632 $ 7,335 $ 6,793 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,032 2,054 2,123 2,118 1,676 Other service income 7,159 9,617 12,040 13,047 8,758 Debit card fee income 6,758 6,086 5,787 5,853 5,560 Bank owned life insurance income 1,149 1,165 1,170 1,192 1,179 ATM fees 655 530 432 491 438 Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 4 (33 ) (7 ) 569 841 Net (loss) gain on the sale of debt securities — — — (27 ) 3,313 Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 467 1,810 2,931 1,201 (977 ) Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,038 2,038 1,988 1,988 1,988 Miscellaneous 2,407 2,649 1,560 2,791 1,395 Total other income $ 31,238 $ 34,089 $ 35,656 $ 36,558 $ 30,964 Other expense: Salaries $ 30,303 $ 29,896 $ 37,280 $ 31,632 $ 30,699 Employee benefits 10,056 10,201 7,316 10,676 9,080 Occupancy expense 3,027 3,640 3,231 3,835 3,256 Furniture and equipment expense 2,756 2,610 4,949 4,687 4,850 Data processing fees 7,150 7,712 3,315 3,275 2,577 Professional fees and services 6,973 5,664 9,359 7,977 6,901 Marketing 1,290 1,491 1,752 1,454 1,136 Insurance 1,276 1,691 1,855 1,541 1,477 Communication 770 1,122 1,097 958 874 State tax expense 1,103 1,108 605 1,125 1,116 Amortization of intangible assets 479 479 525 525 607 FHLB prepayment penalty — — 8,736 — — Foundation contributions 4,000 — 3,000 — — Miscellaneous 2,217 2,251 2,641 2,174 2,226 Total other expense $ 71,400 $ 67,865 $ 85,661 $ 69,859 $ 64,799





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 86,886 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13 — 6,090 — — — — Charge-offs 1,070 1,701 10,304 11,177 13,552 19,403 Recoveries 1,801 1,677 27,246 10,173 7,131 10,210 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (731 ) 24 (16,942 ) 1,004 6,421 9,193 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (4,040 ) (4,855 ) 12,054 6,171 7,945 8,557 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,577 $ 86,886 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 83,577 $ 86,886 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — — 167 268 — — Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve — — 678 — — — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 3,915 4,962 5,434 5,230 2,273 684 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 79,662 $ 81,924 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 $ 49,239 $ 49,304 Total loans $ 7,035,646 $ 7,168,745 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 $ 5,692,132 $ 5,372,483 PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 10,007 10,284 11,153 14,331 3,943 — Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans — — 360,056 548,436 225,029 — Individually evaluated loans 86,874 100,407 108,407 77,459 48,135 56,545 Collectively evaluated loans $ 6,938,765 $ 7,058,054 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 $ 5,415,025 $ 5,315,938 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) (0.04 ) % — % (0.24 ) % 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.23 % 1.28 % 1.25 % N.A. N.A. N.A. General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.93 % General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.24 % N.A. N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 96,760 $ 114,708 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 17,420 14,817 20,788 21,215 15,173 20,111 Loans past due 90 days or more 515 802 1,458 2,658 2,243 1,792 Total nonperforming loans $ 114,695 $ 130,327 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 $ 93,959 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 219 250 837 3,100 2,788 6,524 Other real estate owned - SEPH 594 594 594 929 1,515 7,666 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,164 3,164 3,164 3,599 3,464 4,849 Total nonperforming assets $ 118,672 $ 134,335 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 $ 93,137 $ 112,998 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.38 % 1.60 % 1.64 % 1.39 % 1.19 % 1.34 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.63 % 1.82 % 1.95 % 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.75 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.69 % 1.87 % 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.64 % 2.10 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.55 % 1.42 % 1.19 % 1.50 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 114,708 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 New nonaccrual loans 11,342 12,540 103,386 81,009 76,611 58,753 Resolved nonaccrual loans 29,290 15,200 76,098 58,883 80,713 74,519 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 96,760 $ 114,708 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 87,502 $ 100,996 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 $ 59,381 $ 66,585 Prior charge-offs 628 589 655 719 11,246 10,040 Remaining principal balance 86,874 100,407 108,407 77,459 48,135 56,545 Specific reserves 3,915 4,962 5,434 5,230 2,273 684 Book value, after specific reserves $ 82,959 $ 95,445 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 $ 45,862 $ 55,861





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net interest income $ 83,851 $ 80,734 $ 81,186 $ 164,585 $ 157,469 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 806 1,131 1,301 1,937 2,679 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 2,838 105 266 2,943 343 Net interest income - adjusted $ 80,207 $ 79,498 $ 79,619 $ 159,705 $ 154,447 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (4,040 ) $ (4,855 ) $ 12,224 $ (8,895 ) $ 17,377 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (152 ) (257 ) (685 ) (409 ) (1,449 ) (Recovery of) provision for credit losses - adjusted $ (3,888 ) $ (4,598 ) $ 12,909 $ (8,486 ) $ 18,826 Other income $ 31,238 $ 34,089 $ 30,964 $ 65,327 $ 53,450 less net gain on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties — — 837 — 837 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 3 58 52 61 52 less rebranding initiative related expenses — — (274 ) — (274 ) less net gain on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of business — — 3,313 — 3,313 Other income - adjusted $ 31,235 $ 34,031 $ 27,036 $ 65,266 $ 49,522 Other expense $ 71,400 $ 67,865 $ 64,799 $ 139,265 $ 131,075 less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 4 12 214 16 457 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 479 479 607 958 1,213 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 300 107 — 407 — less FHLB prepayment penalty — — — — 1,793 less rebranding initiative related expenses 342 955 138 1,297 408 less Foundation contribution 4,000 — — 4,000 — less severance and restructuring charges 46 108 248 154 336 less COVID-19 related expenses (j) 670 865 1,919 1,535 2,181 Other expense - adjusted $ 65,559 $ 65,339 $ 61,673 $ 130,898 $ 124,687 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 429 $ 205 $ (641 ) $ 634 $ (422 ) Net income - reported $ 39,132 $ 42,831 $ 29,505 $ 81,963 $ 51,877 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 40,745 $ 43,601 $ 27,092 $ 84,346 $ 50,288 Diluted EPS $ 2.38 $ 2.61 $ 1.80 $ 4.98 $ 3.16 Diluted EPS, adjusted (h) $ 2.47 $ 2.65 $ 1.65 $ 5.13 $ 3.07 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.59 % 1.81 % 1.26 % 1.70 % 1.15 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.66 % 1.84 % 1.16 % 1.75 % 1.12 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.62 % 1.84 % 1.28 % 1.73 % 1.18 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.68 % 1.87 % 1.18 % 1.78 % 1.14 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.81 % 16.63 % 11.89 % 15.71 % 10.54 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 15.42 % 16.93 % 10.92 % 16.16 % 10.21 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 17.60 % 19.84 % 14.33 % 18.70 % 12.73 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 18.33 % 20.19 % 13.16 % 19.25 % 12.34 % Efficiency ratio (g) 61.65 % 58.74 % 57.41 % 60.20 % 61.72 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 58.45 % 57.19 % 57.44 % 57.82 % 60.70 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.74 % 3.76 % 3.84 % 3.75 % 3.89 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.58 % 3.70 % 3.77 % 3.64 % 3.81 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Reported measure uses net income (b) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, as appropriate (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,059,949 $ 1,044,412 $ 998,288 $ 1,052,223 $ 990,132 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 168,211 168,690 170,303 168,449 170,606 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 891,738 $ 875,722 $ 827,985 $ 883,774 $ 819,526 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,069,392 $ 1,041,271 $ 1,001,594 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,897 168,376 169,905 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 901,495 $ 872,895 $ 831,689 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,872,078 $ 9,612,542 $ 9,408,265 $ 9,743,027 $ 9,044,027 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 168,211 168,690 170,303 168,449 170,606 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,703,867 $ 9,443,852 $ 9,237,962 $ 9,574,578 $ 8,873,421 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,947,994 $ 9,914,069 $ 9,712,994 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,897 168,376 169,905 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,780,097 $ 9,745,693 $ 9,543,089 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Interest income $ 87,994 $ 85,173 $ 87,445 $ 173,167 $ 176,354 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 718 714 723 1,432 1,448 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 88,712 $ 85,887 $ 88,168 $ 174,599 $ 177,802 Interest expense 4,143 4,439 6,259 8,582 18,885 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 84,569 $ 81,448 $ 81,909 $ 166,017 $ 158,917 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, (recovery of) provision for credit losses, other income and other expense. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. (j) COVID-19 related expenses include calamity pay and special one-time bonuses to certain associates. (k) Excludes $248.9 million, $387.0 million and $331.6 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (l) Park adopted ASU 2016-13 effective January 1, 2021. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the related (recovery of) provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 were calculated utilizing this new guidance.



