checkAd

Aubrey Marcus, Founder of Onnit, to Share What He’s Learned From Plant Medicine on Gaia Original Series Open Minds with Regina Meredith on July 29th

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

BOULDER, Colo., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, is pleased to announce guest Aubrey Marcus on the Gaia Original Series, Open Minds with Regina Meredith, airing on Thursday, July 29th. All-new episodes are available exclusively on Gaia’s streaming service every Thursday.

Open Minds host Regina Meredith has a gift for drawing out insights during candid, meaningful conversations with the world’s top luminaries and thought leaders. In this new episode on Gaia, Regina interviews Aubrey Marcus, author of the New York Times bestseller, Own Your Day, Own Your Life, and host of the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that has earned 55 million riveted listeners.

As a child, Aubrey knew he had something important to share with the world. Today, he helps others to heal themselves and shares his insights from his own path of personal growth.

Through his highly successful podcast, Aubrey is raising consciousness by sharing inspiring conversations with experts and leading-edge thinkers on healing and consciousness-raising benefits of plant medicines, groundbreaking research on human potential, our role in the co-creative process, and the nature of reality.

On Open Minds, Aubrey talks about the challenges and empowerment of self-mastery and how we are moving toward more balanced expressions of who we truly are as a species.

He reveals the power of offering space and love to our shadow side to learn from it and then release it. Aubrey also describes his healing journey with plant medicine ceremonies, and his transformative experiences during a six-day darkness retreat. He outlines the role of a traditional shaman, how to find the right one for you, and the importance of trusting your intuition when choosing a healer.

With candid compassion, Aubrey touches on the lessons he learned through his experiences with polyamorous relationships and shares a unique perspective that helps others navigate their own spiritual growth in open partnerships.

Watch this and other episodes of Open Minds for conscious conversations and a wide variety of insights that support your transformative journey.

Aubrey is also the founder of Onnit holistic health lifestyle brand, founding member of the Fit For Service Fellowship, and inspirational thought-leader with large audiences on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and other online platforms.

About Gaia
Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:
Paul Tarell
Chief Financial Officer
Gaia, Inc.
Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
(949) 574-3860
GAIA@gatewayir.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aubrey Marcus, Founder of Onnit, to Share What He’s Learned From Plant Medicine on Gaia Original Series Open Minds with Regina Meredith on July 29th BOULDER, Colo., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, is pleased to announce guest Aubrey Marcus on the Gaia Original Series, Open Minds with Regina Meredith, airing on Thursday, July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell 144 Entitled Lots in Belfair, WA to Lennar for ...
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New ...
BiomX Inc. Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering
Willis Towers Watson Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion; Announces Investor Day in ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board