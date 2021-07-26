Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Second Quarter Results And Narrows 2021 Guidance

“We are excited to see an increasing number of our tenants returning to the workplace. As physical building occupancy increases, we will continue to prioritize the safety of our employees, tenants and stakeholders,” stated Gerard H. Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer for Brandywine Realty Trust. “We are making excellent progress on our 2021 business plan. We have narrowed our speculative revenue guidance range while increasing the midpoint by $0.5 million and we are now 98% complete at the revised midpoint. During the quarter, we continued to experience positive mark-to-market rents increasing 22% and 14% on an accrual and cash basis. Based on signed leases, we anticipate that during the second half of 2021, we will experience increased occupancy and higher same-store cash NOI growth. Our balance sheet and liquidity remained strong during the quarter and we continue to make excellent progress on our life science and other development initiatives. Based on our first quarter progress, we are narrowing our 2021 FFO guidance of $1.33 to $1.41 per share to $1.34 to $1.40 per share.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Financial Results

Net loss to common shareholders: ($0.3) million, or less than ($0.01) per share.

Funds from Operations (FFO): $55.9 million, or $0.32 per share.

Portfolio Results

Core Portfolio: 90.5% occupied and 92.5% leased.

New and Renewal Leases Signed: 435,000 square feet

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market: Increased 22.2% / 13.7% on accrual / cash basis

Same Store Net Operating Income: 0.5% on an accrual basis and 1.8% on a cash basis

Tenant Retention Ratio: 58%



2021 Business Plan Revisions

Speculative Revenue Range: Narrowed from $18.0-$22.0 million to $20.0-$21.0 million increasing the midpoint guidance by $0.5 million; 98% achieved.

COVID-19 Update

We continue to monitor events related to COVID-19 and take steps to reduce risks to Brandywine and our tenants. While the duration and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unknown, we believe that as of the date of this press release, our 2021 business plan and earnings estimates account for the impact of COVID-19. We are continually assessing the ongoing effects of the pandemic to our business plan, our tenants and our earnings estimates.

The following is a summary of our second quarter consolidated cash base rent collections as of July 23, 2021:

99.3% of total cash-based rent due has been received from our tenants during the second quarter 2021, which represents a 99.8% collection rate from our office tenants.

A majority of the rental revenue that has been in the form of rent deferrals is scheduled to be repaid by year-end 2021.

We have collected 58% of the rent deferrals not provided as free rent with an associated lease extension.



Recent Transaction Activity

Financing Activity

On July 23, 2021, in connection with our development project at 3025 JFK Boulevard, also known as Schuylkill Yards West, we closed on a $186.7 million construction loan. The construction loan represents approximately 65% of total project costs and initially bears interest at 3.75% per annum and matures in July 2025.



2021 Finance / Capital Markets Activity

We have $58.0 million outstanding on our $600.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2021.

We have $47.7 million of cash and cash equivalents on-hand as of June 30, 2021.

Results for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021

Net loss allocated to common shares totaled ($0.3) million or less than ($0.01) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $3.9 million or $0.02 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

FFO available to common shares and units totaled $55.9 million or $0.32 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $57.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. Our second quarter 2021 payout ratio ($0.19 common share distribution / $0.32 FFO per diluted share) was 59.4%.

Net income allocated to common shares totaled $6.5 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the first six months of 2021 compared to net income of $11.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share in the first six months of 2020.

Our FFO available to common shares and units for the first six months of 2021 totaled $116.1 million or $0.67 per diluted share versus $119.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share in the first six months of 2020. Our payout ratio for the first half 2021 ($0.38 common share distribution / $0.67 FFO per diluted share) was 56.7%.

Operating and Leasing Activity

In the second quarter of 2021, our Net Operating Income (NOI) excluding termination revenues and other income items increased 0.5% on an accrual basis and increased 1.8% on a cash basis for our 73 same store properties, which were 90.3% and 90.7% occupied on June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

We leased approximately 435,000 square feet and commenced occupancy on 252,000 square feet during the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter occupancy activity includes 96,000 square feet of renewals, 118,000 square feet of new leases and 38,000 square feet of tenant expansions. We have an additional 258,000 square feet of executed new leasing scheduled to commence subsequent to June 30, 2021.

Our second quarter tenant retention ratio was 58% in our core portfolio with net absorption of 20,000 square feet during the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter rental rate growth increased 22.2% as our renewal rental rates increased 13.3% and our new lease/expansion rental rates increased 32.7%, all on an accrual basis.

As of June 30, 2021, our core portfolio properties comprise 12.9 million square feet. As of June 30, 2021, our core portfolio was 90.5% occupied and we are currently 92.5% leased (reflecting new leases commencing after June 30, 2021).

Distributions

On May 18, 2021, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend distribution of $0.19 per common share that is payable on July 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2021.

2021 Earnings and FFO Guidance

Based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, we are adjusting our 2021 earnings per share guidance of $0.28 - $0.36 to $0.25 - $0.31 per diluted share and 2021 FFO guidance of $1.33 - $1.41 to $1.34 - $1.40 per diluted share. This guidance is provided for informational purposes and is subject to change. The following is a reconciliation of the calculation of 2021 FFO and earnings per diluted share:

Guidance for 2021 Range Earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.25 to $0.31 Plus: real estate depreciation, amortization 1.09 1.09 FFO per diluted share $1.34 to $1.40

Our 2021 FFO key assumptions include:



Year-end Core Occupancy Range: 91-93%;

Year-end Core Leased Range: 92-94%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (accrual): 14-16%;

Rental Rate Mark-to-Market (cash): 8-10%;

Same Store (accrual) NOI Range: 0-2%;

Same Store (cash) NOI Range: 3-5%;

Speculative Revenue Range: Narrowed from $18.0 - $22.0 million to $20.0 - $21.0 million, 98% achieved;

Tenant Retention Rate Range: 51-53%;

Property Acquisition Activity: None;

Property Sales Activity: None;

Development/Redevelopment Starts: Two starts; one start commenced, Schuylkill Yards West;

Core and Same Store Portfolio Adjustments: Effective January 1, 2021, we removed 2340 Dulles (placed into redevelopment) and effective January 1, 2021, 905 Broadmoor was removed from our first quarter same store portfolio and was subsequently taken out of service, as part of our Broadmoor Master Plan;

Financing Activity: None;

Share Buyback Activity: None;

Annual earnings and FFO per diluted share based on 173.0 million fully diluted weighted average common shares.



Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 174 properties and 24.5 million square feet as of June 30, 2021 which excludes assets held for sale.

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands)



June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real estate investments: Operating properties $ 3,392,734 $ 3,474,109 Accumulated depreciation (928,245 ) (896,561 ) Right of use asset - operating leases, net 20,643 20,977 Operating real estate investments, net 2,485,132 2,598,525 Construction-in-progress 286,208 210,311 Land held for development 118,181 117,984 Prepaid leasehold interests in land held for development, net 27,762 39,185 Total real estate investments, net 2,917,283 2,966,005 Assets held for sale, net 7,349 7,349 Cash and cash equivalents 47,730 46,344 Accounts receivable 10,667 13,536 Accrued rent receivable, net of allowance of $5,033 and $5,086 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 162,479 155,372 Investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures 441,464 401,327 Deferred costs, net 83,957 84,856 Intangible assets, net 39,726 48,570 Other assets 178,903 176,747 Total assets $ 3,889,558 $ 3,900,106 LIABILITIES AND BENEFICIARIES' EQUITY Unsecured credit facility $ 58,000 $ — Unsecured term loan, net 249,346 249,084 Unsecured senior notes, net 1,581,245 1,581,511 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 109,639 121,982 Distributions payable 32,727 32,706 Deferred income, gains and rent 22,917 21,396 Intangible liabilities, net 15,829 18,448 Lease liability - operating leases 22,860 22,758 Other liabilities 45,942 47,573 Total liabilities $ 2,138,505 $ 2,095,458 Brandywine Realty Trust's Equity: Common Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust's beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 400,000,000; 170,900,491 and 170,572,964 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,709 1,707 Additional paid-in-capital 3,140,575 3,138,152 Deferred compensation payable in common shares 18,491 17,516 Common shares in grantor trust, 1,175,343 and 1,160,494 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (18,491 ) (17,516 ) Cumulative earnings 1,116,837 1,110,083 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,427 ) (7,561 ) Cumulative distributions (2,513,373 ) (2,448,238 ) Total Brandywine Realty Trust's equity 1,740,321 1,794,143 Noncontrolling interests 10,732 10,505 Total beneficiaries' equity $ 1,751,053 $ 1,804,648 Total liabilities and beneficiaries' equity $ 3,889,558 $ 3,900,106





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Rents $ 111,235 $ 132,180 $ 224,719 $ 271,384 Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing 6,627 4,061 13,278 9,015 Other 2,240 596 2,874 1,526 Total revenue 120,102 136,837 240,871 281,925 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 29,264 33,292 58,199 70,753 Real estate taxes 14,602 16,815 29,363 33,602 Third party management expenses 3,561 2,375 6,539 5,037 Depreciation and amortization 42,785 49,743 83,128 101,781 General and administrative expenses 8,356 8,343 14,940 16,904 Total operating expenses 98,568 110,568 192,169 228,077 Gain on sale of real estate Net gain on disposition of real estate 68 — 142 2,586 Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate — 201 1,993 201 Total gain on sale of real estate 68 201 2,135 2,787 Operating income 21,602 26,470 50,837 56,635 Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 1,677 445 3,351 1,020 Interest expense (15,490 ) (20,191 ) (31,783 ) (40,200 ) Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs (709 ) (731 ) (1,418 ) (1,480 ) Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures (7,240 ) (2,203 ) (14,164 ) (4,094 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (160 ) 3,790 6,823 11,881 Income tax (provision) benefit (15 ) 230 (34 ) 226 Net income (loss) (175 ) 4,020 6,789 12,107 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 (24 ) (35 ) (89 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Brandywine Realty Trust (167 ) 3,996 6,754 12,018 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders (94 ) (93 ) (240 ) (224 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Common Shareholders of Brandywine Realty Trust $ (261 ) $ 3,903 $ 6,514 $ 11,794 PER SHARE DATA Basic income per Common Share $ — $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 170,848,894 170,518,095 170,737,437 173,294,031 Diluted income per Common Share $ — $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 170,848,894 170,770,078 171,996,119 173,605,948





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations: Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (261 ) $ 3,903 $ 6,514 $ 11,794 Add (deduct): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - LP units (7 ) 14 37 67 Nonforfeitable dividends allocated to unvested restricted shareholders 94 93 240 224 Net gain on disposition of real estate (68 ) — (142 ) (2,586 ) Depreciation and amortization: Real property 34,294 37,194 65,828 75,547 Leasing costs including acquired intangibles 7,954 12,045 16,234 25,244 Company’s share of unconsolidated real estate ventures 14,060 4,630 27,791 9,229 Partners’ share of consolidated real estate ventures (5 ) (59 ) (10 ) (119 ) Funds from operations $ 56,061 $ 57,820 $ 116,492 $ 119,400 Funds from operations allocable to unvested restricted shareholders (150 ) (167 ) (363 ) (357 ) Funds from operations available to common share and unit holders (FFO) $ 55,911 $ 57,653 $ 116,129 $ 119,043 FFO per share - fully diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.34 $ 0.67 $ 0.68 Weighted-average shares/units outstanding - fully diluted 173,289,294 171,751,712 172,958,591 174,587,582 Distributions paid per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 FFO payout ratio (distributions paid per common share/FFO per diluted share) 59.4 % 55.9 % 56.7 % 55.9 %





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – 2nd QUARTER

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 81 properties owned by the Company as of June 30, 2021, a total of 73 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.5 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. As of June 30, 2021, three properties were recently completed/acquired, and five properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 90.2% and 90.8% during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue Rents $ 104,965 $ 102,683 Other 260 257 Total revenue 105,225 102,940 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 26,642 25,921 Real estate taxes 13,140 12,600 Net operating income $ 65,443 $ 64,419 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.6 % Net operating income, excluding other items $ 64,746 $ 64,394 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 0.5 % Net operating income $ 65,443 $ 64,419 Straight line rents & other (2,542 ) (2,714 ) Above/below market rent amortization (840 ) (1,096 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 263 207 Non-cash ground rent 205 209 Cash - Net operating income $ 62,529 $ 61,025 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 2.5 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 61,678 $ 60,563 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 1.8 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income (loss): $ (175 ) $ 4,020 Add/(deduct): Interest income (1,677 ) (445 ) Interest expense 15,490 20,191 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 709 731 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 7,240 2,203 Net gain on disposition of real estate (68 ) — Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate — (201 ) Depreciation and amortization 42,785 49,743 General & administrative expenses 8,356 8,343 Income tax provision (benefit) 15 (230 ) Consolidated net operating income 72,675 84,355 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (7,232 ) (19,936 ) Same store net operating income $ 65,443 $ 64,419





BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST

SAME STORE OPERATIONS – SIX MONTHS

(unaudited and in thousands)

Of the 81 properties owned by the Company as of June 30, 2021, a total of 73 properties ("Same Store Properties") containing an aggregate of 12.5 million net rentable square feet were owned for the entire six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. As of June 30, 2021, three properties were recently completed/acquired, and five properties were in development/redevelopment. Average occupancy for the Same Store Properties was 90.2% and 91.6% during the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The following table sets forth revenue and expense information for the Same Store Properties:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue Rents $ 211,842 $ 210,045 Other 467 543 Total revenue 212,309 210,588 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 53,505 53,952 Real estate taxes 26,035 25,266 Net operating income $ 132,769 $ 131,370 Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.1 % Net operating income, excluding other items $ 129,831 $ 130,079 Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year (0.2 ) % Net operating income $ 132,769 $ 131,370 Straight line rents & other (5,789 ) (4,986 ) Above/below market rent amortization (1,810 ) (2,391 ) Amortization of tenant inducements 456 409 Non-cash ground rent 413 420 Cash - Net operating income $ 126,039 $ 124,822 Cash - Net operating income - percentage change over prior year 1.0 % Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items $ 122,808 $ 122,602 Cash - Net operating income, excluding other items - percentage change over prior year 0.2 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net income: $ 6,789 $ 12,107 Add/(deduct): Interest income (3,351 ) (1,020 ) Interest expense 31,783 40,200 Interest expense - amortization of deferred financing costs 1,418 1,480 Equity in loss of unconsolidated real estate ventures 14,164 4,094 Net gain on disposition of real estate (142 ) (2,586 ) Net gain on sale of undepreciated real estate (1,993 ) (201 ) Depreciation and amortization 83,128 101,781 General & administrative expenses 14,940 16,904 Income tax provision (benefit) 34 (226 ) Consolidated net operating income 146,770 172,533 Less: Net operating income of non-same store properties and elimination of non-property specific operations (14,001 ) (41,163 ) Same store net operating income $ 132,769 $ 131,370