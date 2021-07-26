KKR Acquires Three Self-Storage Facilities in Austin and Nashville

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of three self-storage properties located in Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee. The properties include approximately 1,800 storage units and were built between 2019 and 2020. They were acquired through separate transactions with two different sellers for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $36 million.

“We are excited to anchor our self-storage portfolio with these high quality assets in Austin and Nashville,” said Roger Morales, KKR Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas. “We believe that the self-storage sector exhibits strong supply-demand fundamentals and has appealing long-term dynamics, including resiliency through economic cycles. We expect to continue to grow our self-storage footprint through 2021 and into 2022.”

Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown its real estate assets under management to approximately $28 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of March 31, 2021. KKR’s global real estate team consists of over 110 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across 11 offices and eight countries.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

