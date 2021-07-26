DallasNews Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the second quarter of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNews reported an operating loss adjusted for certain items (“adjusted operating loss”) of $0.6 million, an improvement of $1.9 million when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $2.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2020.

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) today reported a second quarter 2021 net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.28) per share, and an operating loss of $3.0 million. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $3.4 million, or $(0.64) per share, and an operating loss of $4.4 million. The 2021 net loss includes severance expense of $1.4 million related to the previously announced voluntary severance offer.

Robert W. Decherd, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to see signs of progress across DallasNews’ businesses and are encouraged by the surprisingly rapid pace at which the United States and Texas are returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity. The Company’s primary objective of becoming a sustainably profitable digital news and information provider remains paramount to the Board and management. Growth in total membership revenue in the second quarter extends a trend that has been in evidence now for more than a year. The addition of Katrice Hardy as Executive Editor of The Dallas Morning News will significantly advance the Company’s strategy. With almost $39 million in cash and no debt, DallasNews Corporation continues to occupy a highly-preferred position in the newspaper and digital media space.”

Second Quarter Results

Total revenue was $38.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.3 million or 9.2 percent when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $3.0 million or 19.3 percent when compared to the $15.6 million reported for the second quarter of 2020. The improvement is due primarily to a $3.4 million increase in print advertising revenue.

Circulation revenue was $16.1 million, an increase of $0.4 million or 2.4 percent when compared to the second quarter of 2020. Home delivery revenue decreased 2.4 percent and single copy revenue decreased 7.6 percent, offset by an increase of $0.8 million or 52.3 percent in digital-only subscription revenue.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 3.1 percent, to $4.0 million, primarily due to a reduction in commercial printing revenue.

Total consolidated operating expense in the second quarter of 2021, on a GAAP basis, was $41.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million or 4.7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020. The change is primarily due to expense increases of $1.1 million in employee compensation and benefits related to the voluntary severance offer; $1.1 million in advertising and promotion; and $0.9 million in distribution. These increases were partially offset by expense decreases of $0.8 million in depreciation and $0.3 million in outside services.

In the second quarter of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $45.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million or 17.1 percent when compared to $38.9 million of adjusted operating expense in the second quarter of 2020. The change is primarily due to increases of $5.3 million in contra expense and $1.1 million in advertising and promotion expense.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 724 employees, a decrease of 45 full-time equivalents, or 5.9 percent, when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $37.8 million and the Company had no debt.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of operating loss to adjusted operating loss, total net operating revenue to adjusted operating revenue, and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense are included in the exhibits to this release.

Financial Results Conference Call

DallasNews Corporation will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-291-6362 and enter the following access code when prompted: 8079115. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on July 27, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on August 2, 2021. The access code for the replay is 9670389.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the leading local news and information publishing company in Texas. The Company has a growing presence in emerging media and digital marketing, and maintains capabilities related to commercial printing, distribution and direct mail. DallasNews delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad range of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

Statements in this communication concerning DallasNews Corporation’s business outlook or future economic performance, revenues, expenses, and other financial and non-financial items that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s expectations relating to the reverse stock split, are “forward-looking statements” as the term is defined under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties are, in most instances, beyond the Company’s control, and include changes in advertising demand and other economic conditions; consumers’ tastes; newsprint prices; program costs; labor relations; cybersecurity incidents; technological obsolescence; and the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 public health crisis. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters; as well as other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other public disclosures and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements, which are as of the date of this filing, are not updated to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statement.

DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited) 2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Operating Revenue: Advertising and marketing services $ 18,601 $ 15,591 $ 35,370 $ 34,918 Circulation 16,093 15,723 32,115 32,137 Printing, distribution and other 3,974 4,101 7,998 8,703 Total net operating revenue 38,668 35,415 75,483 75,758 Operating Costs and Expense: Employee compensation and benefits 18,116 16,997 36,063 36,013 Other production, distribution and operating costs 20,151 18,659 39,241 39,651 Newsprint, ink and other supplies 2,378 2,271 4,719 5,542 Depreciation 1,035 1,802 2,109 3,567 Amortization — 64 64 128 Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net — — (1 ) (5 ) Total operating costs and expense 41,680 39,793 82,195 84,896 Operating loss (3,012 ) (4,378 ) (6,712 ) (9,138 ) Other income, net 1,613 1,331 2,867 2,683 Loss Before Income Taxes (1,399 ) (3,047 ) (3,845 ) (6,455 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 83 367 402 (1,420 ) Net Loss $ (1,482 ) $ (3,414 ) $ (4,247 ) $ (5,035 ) Per Share Basis Net loss Basic and diluted (1) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.94 ) Number of common shares used in the per share calculation: Basic and diluted (1) 5,352,490 5,352,490 5,352,490 5,352,490

(1) All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the one-for-four reverse stock split effective June 8, 2021. All fractional shares were settled in cash in connection with the reverse stock split.



DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, In thousands (unaudited) 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,770 $ 42,015 Accounts receivable, net 14,585 16,562 Notes receivable 22,400 22,775 Other current assets 7,093 6,754 Total current assets 81,848 88,106 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,996 11,959 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,112 20,406 Intangible assets, net — 64 Deferred income taxes, net 94 76 Other assets 2,208 2,604 Total assets $ 113,258 $ 123,215 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,621 $ 7,759 Accrued compensation and other current liabilities 11,507 10,829 Contract liabilities 13,137 12,896 Total current liabilities 31,265 31,484 Long-term pension liabilities 15,718 18,520 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,527 21,890 Other liabilities 4,580 4,913 Total liabilities 72,090 76,807 Total shareholders' equity 41,168 46,408 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 113,258 $ 123,215

DallasNews Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Loss

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total net operating revenue $ 38,668 $ 35,415 $ 75,483 $ 75,758 Total operating costs and expense 41,680 39,793 82,195 84,896 Operating Loss $ (3,012 ) $ (4,378 ) $ (6,712 ) $ (9,138 ) Total net operating revenue $ 38,668 $ 35,415 $ 75,483 $ 75,758 Addback: Advertising contra revenue 6,234 934 12,312 2,388 Circulation contra revenue 95 63 190 101 Adjusted Operating Revenue $ 44,997 $ 36,412 $ 87,985 $ 78,247 Total operating costs and expense $ 41,680 $ 39,793 $ 82,195 $ 84,896 Addback: Advertising contra expense 6,234 934 12,312 2,388 Circulation contra expense 95 63 190 101 Less: Depreciation 1,035 1,802 2,109 3,567 Amortization — 64 64 128 Severance expense 1,398 17 1,606 203 Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net — — (1 ) (5 ) Adjusted Operating Expense $ 45,576 $ 38,907 $ 90,919 $ 83,492 Adjusted operating revenue $ 44,997 $ 36,412 $ 87,985 $ 78,247 Adjusted operating expense 45,576 38,907 90,919 83,492 Adjusted Operating Loss $ (579 ) $ (2,495 ) $ (2,934 ) $ (5,245 )

The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating income (loss) to exclude depreciation, amortization, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments (“adjusted operating income (loss)”). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.

The Company adopted the new revenue guidance (Topic 606) using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2018. While the Company adjusts operating revenue and expense for non-GAAP presentation, these adjustments have no effect on adjusted operating income (loss).

Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company’s financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company’s business through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

