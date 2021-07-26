Ziopharm Oncology to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2021

BOSTON, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 9, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to provide a corporate update and discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S. and Canada) or 201-389-0879 (International). The passcode for the conference call is 13721210. A live webcast may be accessed using the link here, or by visiting the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com. The call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days after the call.