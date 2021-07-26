Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Increase 53% to $4.7 Million, or $0.44 Per Share in 2Q21 from 2Q20; 2021 Record Six Month Earnings of $10.2 million, Increase of 80% from 2020; Annualized Gross Loan Growth of 12% and Asset Quality Continues to Im

The Company’s second quarter 2021 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2021: (1) modest increase in net interest income resulting from an increase in the investment portfolio size and lower deposit cost; which was largely offset by a decrease in the accretion of deferred fees on the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) and a decrease in accretion due to reductions of purchased credit impaired loans; (2) lower gains on securities sales; and (3) an increase in net mortgage servicing expenses of $0.9 million largely due to the reversal of $0.9 million of previously recorded MSR impairment in the first quarter of 2021.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $4.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $3.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) 1 was also $4.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021 as there were no adjustments to any income or expense items during the quarter, compared to net income as adjusted of $5.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the preceding quarter and $2.8 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2021, earnings increased 80% to a record $10.2 million, or $0.94 per diluted share compared to earnings of $5.7 million or $0.51 per share, for the first six months of 2020. On July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors approved a new 5% stock repurchase plan as described below.

Book value per share was $15.33 at June 30, 2021, compared to $14.75 at March 31, 2021, and $13.70 at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $11.95 at June 30, 2021 compared to $11.39 at March 31, 2021 and $10.31 at June 30, 2020. Book value per share increased $1.63 over the past 12 months, an 11.9% increase from June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased $1.64 over the past 12 months, a 15.9% increase from June 30, 2020. Additionally, the Company increased and paid an annual dividend, which increased 10% to $0.23 per share on February 25, 2021.

“Our effort over the last year and a half to strengthen our culture of caring for customers and colleagues and accountability for our strategic and tactical execution is evidenced in our results. The 16% increase in tangible book value year over year, further asset quality improvements to peer group levels and disciplined expense management are examples of a focused team. We saw a nice rebound this quarter in loan growth (12% annualized) following the seasonally slow first quarter which was supported by low unemployment rates in our markets that are below the national averages. Our loan pipeline remains strong entering the summer months and we are optimistic about our loan growth prospects in the third quarter,” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

June 30, 2021 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020.)

Quarterly earnings of $4.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, were the second highest in the Company’s history, down modestly from the record quarter ended March 31, 2021 earnings of $5.5 million or $0.50 per diluted share. Fiscal 2021 earnings are on pace to exceed fiscal 2020’s record earnings. Year-over-year earnings for the six-month ended June 30, 2021 were $10.2 million, or $0.94 per share compared to $5.7 million, or $0.51 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.



Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.57% at June 30, 2021, compared to 9.27% at March 31, 2021. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 5 was 7.62% at June 30, 2021, compared to 7.32% at March 31, 2021. “We were pleased with growth in equity ratios during the quarter as we approach 8.00%. We utilized a portion of our strong earnings to repurchase 198 thousand shares of stock during the quarter at an average price of $13.21. We balance the positive effect on earnings per share with the impact on TCE ratio and regulatory capital ratios. The shares repurchased have reduced outstanding shares by almost 5% which impacts earnings per share positively, while reducing TCE ratio growth by approximately 35 basis points.” said James Broucek, Executive Vice President and CFO.



was 7.62% at June 30, 2021, compared to 7.32% at March 31, 2021. “We were pleased with growth in equity ratios during the quarter as we approach 8.00%. We utilized a portion of our strong earnings to repurchase 198 thousand shares of stock during the quarter at an average price of $13.21. We balance the positive effect on earnings per share with the impact on TCE ratio and regulatory capital ratios. The shares repurchased have reduced outstanding shares by almost 5% which impacts earnings per share positively, while reducing TCE ratio growth by approximately 35 basis points.” said James Broucek, Executive Vice President and CFO. No loan loss provision was realized during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to improved asset quality, lower CARES Act Section 4013 deferrals, and low charge-off activity. Economic conditions in our markets continued to improve from those seen in the last quarter of 2020. This has led to improving trends for businesses most impacted by the pandemic, which allowed the Company to reduce its general economic Q-Factor allocation in its allowance calculation. Further reductions in loans deferred under Section 4013 of the CARES Act and improvements in our markets’ business activities due to the timing and efficacy of vaccinations, and related impact on consumer behavior and business activities would allow further reductions in this economic Q-Factor.



The Bank’s COVID-19 related modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act totaled $35.7 million, or 3% of gross loans at June 30, 2021, versus $57.3 million, or 5% of gross loans at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, hotel industry sector loans represent $31.1 million of the approved deferrals. The Company granted a third deferral on two urban hotels for interest only payments with similar ownership totaling $19.2 million, with the borrower depositing two years’ worth of principal and interest at the Bank. The occupancy rate on the Bank’s hotel portfolio has increased each month for the past five months ending May 31, 2021. Approximately $14 million of commercial loan modifications are scheduled to return to making their original principal and interest payments in the third quarter.



The allowance for loan losses on originated loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, decreased to 1.72% at June 30, 2021, from 1.84% at March 31, 2021 due to loan growth and no provision for loan losses. Since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, they are excluded from this reserve calculation. Additionally, loans resulting from Bank acquisitions were effectively marked to market value at the time of their acquisition and were also excluded from this reserve calculation. The allowance for loan losses of $16.8 million, is allocated $15.0 million to the originated loan portfolio and $1.8 million to the acquired loan portfolio.

Nonperforming assets continued to decline and at June 30, 2021, were $8.8 million compared to $9.3 million one quarter earlier, or a reduction of 6%.



On July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a stock repurchase program. Under this program the Company may repurchase up to 532 thousand shares of its common stock, or 5% of the current outstanding shares, after the existing repurchase program is completed. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, from time to time, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the applicable trading price, future alternative advantageous uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets decreased $17.8 million during the quarter to $1.71 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.73 billion at March 31, 2021, largely due to modest shrinkage in liabilities in the quarter which allowed the Bank to reduce interest-bearing cash and shrink assets.

Securities available for sale increased $58.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to $243.7 million from $185.2 million at March 31, 2021. This growth was largely through the purchase of 30-year agency mortgage-backed securities and subordinated debt issued by banks.

Loans receivable decreased by $10 million to $1.182 billion at June 30, 2021. The originated loan portfolio before SBA PPP loans increased $60.5 million in the quarter. Acquired loans decreased by $26.7 million. Total SBA PPP loans decreased $44.0 million.

The allowance for loan losses was $16.8 million and remained flat at June 30, 2021, representing 1.43% of loans receivable compared to $16.9 million at March 31, 2021, representing 1.41% of loans receivable. Excluding the SBA PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses was 1.52% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.57% at March 31, 2021. Approximately 21% of the loan portfolio, excluding SBA loans at June 30, 2021, consists of loans purchased through whole bank acquisitions resulting in these loans being recorded at fair market value at acquisition. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of originated loans excluding SBA PPP loans was 1.72% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.84% at March 31, 2021 due to growth in the originated loan portfolio. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Bank had net charge-offs of $0.015 million.

Allowance for Loan Losses Percentages

(in thousands, except ratios)

June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs $ 877,534 $ 817,261 $ 835,769 $ 789,075 SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees 71,508 115,920 120,711 132,800 Acquired loans, net of unamortized discount 232,516 258,945 281,101 359,300 Loans, end of period $ 1,181,558 $ 1,192,126 $ 1,237,581 $ 1,281,175 SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees (71,508 ) (115,920 ) (120,711 ) (132,800 ) Loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees $ 1,110,050 $ 1,076,206 $ 1,116,870 $ 1,148,375 Allowance for loan losses allocated to originated loans $ 15,059 $ 15,028 $ 14,819 $ 12,109 Allowance for loan losses allocated to other loans 1,786 1,832 2,224 1,264 Allowance for loan losses $ 16,845 $ 16,860 $ 17,043 $ 13,373 ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.43 % 1.41 % 1.38 % 1.04 % ALL as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees 1.52 % 1.57 % 1.53 % 1.16 % ALL allocated to originated loans as a percentage of originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1.72 % 1.84 % 1.77 % 1.53 %

Nonperforming assets decreased 5.8% to $8.8 million or 0.51% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to $9.3 million or 0.54% of total assets at March 31, 2021. Included in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 are $6.3 million of nonperforming assets acquired during recent whole-bank acquisitions. Originated nonperforming assets were $2.5 million, or 0.21% of total assets for the most recent quarter. Over the past year, nonperforming assets declined 50% from $17.4 million at June 30, 2020 to $8.8 million at June 30, 2021. Over the past year, total criticized loans decreased 46.3% from $55.9 million at June 30, 2020, to $38.2 million at June 30, 2021.

(in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Special mention loan balances $ 12,308 $ 13,659 $ 6,672 $ 7,777 $ 19,958 Substandard loan balances 25,890 26,064 28,541 32,922 35,911 Criticized loans, end of period $ 38,198 $ 39,723 $ 35,213 $ 40,699 $ 55,869

Deposits decreased $9 million to $1.37 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.38 billion at March 31,2021. The decrease in certificates of deposit more than offset the $23 million increase in non-maturity deposits. The decrease in certificates of deposit was due to the Company choosing not to match higher rate local retail certificate competition.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $12.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $12.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income benefited from growth in the investment portfolio and lower deposit costs offset by lower SBA PPP net loan fee accretion, largely due to the impact of changes in accretion on debt forgiveness and decreased accretion due to reductions of purchased credit impaired loans compared to the prior quarter. The net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased to 3.22% in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.31% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease is largely due to a (1) 12 basis point reduction in SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and a (2) 3 basis point decrease in accretion due to reductions of purchased credit impaired loans, partially offset by the impact of lower liability costs.

The NIM decreased to 3.22% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 3.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The NIM decreased approximately 12 basis points due to the higher interest-bearing cash balances during 2021 compared to 2020. Lower accretion on the reduction of purchased credit impaired loans decreased the NIM by 7 basis points in 2021 compared to 2020. Other reductions to NIM included lower yielding loans and investment securities as a result of the dramatic reduction in interest rates in March 2020. The NIM benefited 27 basis points from lower liability costs and 19 basis points from increased SBA PPP net loan fee accretion quarter over quarter.

The table below shows the impact of accretion related to purchased credit impaired loans and SBA PPP loans on interest income and NIM.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin As reported $ 12,831 3.22 % $ 12,764 3.31 % $ 13,372 3.51 % $ 11,909 3.11 % $ 12,303 3.34 % Less non-accretable difference realized as interest from payoff of purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans $ (37 ) (0.01 )% $ (58 ) (0.02 )% $ (324 ) (0.08 )% $ (130 ) (0.03 )% $ (196 ) (0.05 )% Less accelerated accretion from payoff of certain PCI loans with transferred non-accretable differences $ — — % $ (90 ) (0.02 )% $ (872 ) (0.23 )% $ — — % $ (99 ) (0.03 )% Less scheduled accretion interest $ (265 ) (0.07 )% $ (266 ) (0.07 )% $ (252 ) (0.07 )% $ (276 ) (0.07 )% $ (247 ) (0.07 )% Without loan purchase accretion $ 12,529 3.14 % $ 12,350 3.20 % $ 11,924 3.13 % $ 11,503 3.01 % $ 11,761 3.19 % Less SBA PPP net loan fee accretion $ (1,309 ) (0.33 )% $ (1,750 ) (0.45 )% $ (985 ) (0.26 )% $ (643 ) (0.17 )% $ (500 ) (0.14 )% Without SBA PPP purchase and net loan fee accretion $ 11,220 2.81 % $ 10,600 2.75 % $ 10,939 2.87 % $ 10,860 2.84 % $ 11,261 3.05 %

The table below lists the SBA PPP loans and net deferred loan fee accretion balances related to 2020 and 2021 SBA PPP loan originations:

2020 Originations 2021 Originations Total Balance Net Deferred Fee Income Balance Net Deferred Fee Income Balance Net Deferred Fee Income SBA PPP Loans, December 31, 2020 $ 123,702 $ 2,991 $ — $ — $ 123,702 $ 2,991 2021 SBA PPP Loan Originations — — 55,790 3,485 55,790 3,485 Less: 2021 SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness and Fee Accretion (102,295 ) (2,683 ) (2,272 ) (376 ) (104,567 ) (3,059 ) Balance, June 30, 2021 $ 21,407 $ 308 $ 53,518 $ 3,109 $ 74,925 $ 3,417

The Bank continued to manage deposit interest rates, as various non-maturity deposit product rates were reduced, and interest rates on new and renewed certificates of deposit were lower than the previous quarter. These actions reduced the cost of deposits by 9 basis points in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Bank had approximately $110 million of certificate of deposit accounts maturing in 2021 with a weighted average cost of approximately 1.0% and approximately $127 million of certificate of deposit accounts maturing in 2022 with a weighted average cost of approximately 1.8%. The 2021 maturities are generally evenly spread throughout the remainder of the year, with approximately 85% of the 2022 maturities occurring in the first half of 2022. The approximate weighted average cost of new certificates in the second quarter of 2021 was below 0.5%.

Loan loss provisions were zero for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and $1.8 million one year earlier. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, asset quality improved as indicated by a lower level of non-performing assets, substandard assets and lower loan deferrals under Section 4013 of the Cares Act. Improved general business activity also allowed the Company to reduce its general economic Q-factor, which reduced the allowance allocated for this factor. In addition, a reduction in loan deferrals reduced the allowance allocated to such deferrals. These reductions were largely offset by allowance allocation increases due to loan growth and a modest increase in specific reserves. For the six-month ended June 30, 2021, provision for loan losses was zero compared to $3.75 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The year-to-date June 30, 2020 provision for loan losses expense due to the impact of the pandemic was approximately $2 million, with the remaining provision split evenly due to loan growth and changes in credit quality.

Non-interest income decreased to $3.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and decreased $1.2 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the second quarter compared to the first quarter was largely due to a reduction in gain on sale of securities of $0.2 million. Gains on sale of loans decreased during the quarter due to lower mortgage origination activity partially offset by increased gains on sale of SBA loans. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the comparable prior year quarter year was a result of the following factors: (1) lower gain on sale of loans, (2) lower loan servicing income, (3) no gain on sale of acquired business lines, (4) no settlement income and (5) no insurance commission income in the second quarter of 2021.

Total non-interest expense increased $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $10.2 million compared to $9.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and decreased from $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase from the first quarter was largely due to the reversal of $0.9 million of previously recorded MSR impairment in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the first quarter debt termination cost of $0.1 million and second quarter lower compensation and FDIC premium assessment. The decrease from the second quarter of 2020 was largely due to higher interest rates which decreased variable incentive compensation and resulted in lower MSR impairment and amortization of $0.5 million. In addition, compensation was impacted by fewer FTE’s in the second quarter of 2021.

Provisions for income taxes, decreased to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from the first quarter of 2021 at $1.9 million. The effective tax rate for the most recent quarter was 26.8% compared to 26.1% for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 26.5% for the comparable prior year quarter.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in August 2021.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 25 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, Ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include the conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; adverse impacts to the Company or Bank arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; increases in FDIC insurance premiums or special assessments by the FDIC; disintermediation risk; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; cybersecurity risks; changes in federal or state tax laws; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; and the potential volatility of our stock price. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2021 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity as adjusted, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as acquisition and branch closure costs and related data processing termination fees, legal costs, severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets and the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Merger related charges represent expenses to either satisfy contractual obligations of acquired entities without any useful benefit to the Company or to convert and consolidate customer records onto the Company platforms. These costs are unique to each transaction based on the contracts in existence at the merger date. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of preferred stock equity, goodwill, and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

June 30, 2021

(unaudited) March 31, 2021 (unaudited) December 31, 2020 (audited) June 30, 2020

(unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,440 $ 196,039 $ 119,440 $ 39,581 Other interest-bearing deposits 1,512 2,016 3,752 3,752 Securities available for sale “AFS” 243,746 185,160 144,233 162,716 Securities held to maturity “HTM” 59,582 57,419 43,551 10,541 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 297 297 200 188 Other investments 14,966 15,069 14,948 15,193 Loans receivable 1,181,558 1,192,126 1,237,581 1,281,175 Allowance for loan losses (16,845 ) (16,860 ) (17,043 ) (13,373 ) Loans receivable, net 1,164,713 1,175,266 1,220,538 1,267,802 Loans held for sale 3,109 2,267 3,075 8,876 Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,862 3,999 3,252 3,509 Office properties and equipment, net 21,121 21,081 21,165 21,318 Accrued interest receivable 4,898 5,464 5,652 5,855 Intangible assets 4,696 5,095 5,494 6,293 Goodwill 31,498 31,498 31,498 31,498 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 145 85 197 734 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 23,991 23,837 23,684 23,357 Other assets 7,896 7,702 8,416 6,301 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,714,472 $ 1,732,294 $ 1,649,095 $ 1,607,514 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,371,226 $ 1,380,202 $ 1,295,256 $ 1,272,197 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances 111,496 115,481 123,498 124,484 Other borrowings 58,380 58,354 58,328 43,595 Other liabilities 9,354 17,595 11,449 14,448 Total liabilities 1,550,456 1,571,632 1,488,531 1,454,724 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 10,696,075 , 10,893,872; 11,056,349 and 11,150,695 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 107 109 111 112 Additional paid-in capital 121,732 123,766 126,154 126,900 Retained earnings 40,117 35,783 32,809 25,759 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,060 1,004 1,490 19 Total stockholders’ equity 164,016 160,662 160,564 152,790 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,714,472 $ 1,732,294 $ 1,649,095 $ 1,607,514

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.





CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(unaudited) March 31, 2021

(unaudited) June 30, 2020

(unaudited) June 30, 2021

(unaudited) June 30, 2020

(unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 13,960 $ 14,517 $ 14,687 $ 28,477 $ 30,146 Interest on investments 1,518 1,103 1,199 2,621 2,648 Total interest and dividend income 15,478 15,620 15,886 31,098 32,794 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,521 1,714 2,607 3,235 5,787 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowed funds 384 411 448 795 956 Interest on other borrowed funds 742 731 528 1,473 1,077 Total interest expense 2,647 2,856 3,583 5,503 7,820 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 12,831 12,764 12,303 25,595 24,974 Provision for loan losses — — 1,750 — 3,750 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,831 12,764 10,553 25,595 21,224 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 395 398 345 793 905 Interchange income 647 530 489 1,177 953 Loan servicing income 825 893 1,315 1,718 2,000 Gain on sale of loans 1,522 1,595 1,818 3,117 2,598 Loan fees and service charges 151 278 244 429 721 Insurance commission income — — 195 — 474 Net gains on investment securities 37 235 25 272 98 Net gain on sale of acquired business lines — — 252 — 252 Settlement proceeds — — 131 — 131 Other 216 247 199 463 484 Total non-interest income 3,793 4,176 5,013 7,969 8,616 Non-interest expense: Compensation and related benefits 5,473 5,596 5,908 11,069 11,343 Occupancy 1,314 1,316 1,336 2,630 2,710 Data processing 1,396 1,342 1,212 2,738 2,404 Amortization of intangible assets 399 399 412 798 824 Mortgage servicing rights expense, net 441 (450 ) 991 (9 ) 1,727 Advertising, marketing and public relations 194 163 303 357 542 FDIC premium assessment 82 165 180 247 248 Professional services 381 521 353 902 957 Gains on repossessed assets, net (29 ) (117 ) (22 ) (146 ) (90 ) Other 547 554 719 1,101 1,458 Total non-interest expense 10,198 9,489 11,392 19,687 22,123 Income before provision for income taxes 6,426 7,451 4,174 13,877 7,717 Provision for income taxes 1,720 1,945 1,105 3,665 2,042 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 4,706 $ 5,506 $ 3,069 $ 10,212 $ 5,675 Per share information: Basic earnings $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 0.94 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 0.94 $ 0.51 Cash dividends paid $ — $ 0.23 $ — $ 0.23 $ 0.21 Book value per share at end of period $ 15.33 $ 14.75 $ 13.70 $ 15.33 $ 13.70 Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $ 11.95 $ 11.39 $ 10.31 $ 11.95 $ 10.31

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP pretax income $ 6,426 $ 7,451 $ 4,174 $ 13,877 $ 7,717 Net gain on sale of acquired business lines (1) — — (252 ) — (252 ) Settlement proceeds (2) — — (131 ) — (131 ) FHLB borrowings prepayment fee (3) — 102 — 102 Pretax income as adjusted (4) 6,426 7,553 3,791 13,979 7,334 Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (5) 1,720 1,971 1,005 3,692 1,944 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (4) $ 4,706 $ 5,582 $ 2,786 $ 10,287 $ 5,390 GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.28 $ 0.94 $ 0.51 Net gain on sale of acquired business lines — — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Settlement proceeds — — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) FHLB borrowings prepayment fee $ — $ 0.01 — $ 0.01 — Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.51 $ 0.25 $ 0.95 $ 0.48 Average diluted shares outstanding 10,789,843 10,985,994 11,150,785 10,887,409 11,183,216

(1) Net gain on sale of acquired business lines resulted from the sale of Wells Insurance Agency

(2) Settlement proceeds includes litigation income from a JP Morgan Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) claim. This distribution represents a supplement to the proceeds received in March 2017 from a JP Morgan RMBS previously owned by the Bank and sold in 2011.

(3) FHLB borrowings prepayment fee resulted from the early termination of $8 million in FHLB borrowings at a weighted average rate of 2.19% and weighted average maturity of 8.75 months included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.

(4) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.

(5) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.





Loan Composition (in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Originated Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 420,565 $ 365,603 $ 351,113 $ 314,390 Agricultural real estate 42,925 38,140 31,741 35,138 Multi-family real estate 113,790 111,503 112,731 90,617 Construction and land development 89,586 83,936 91,241 94,856 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 80,783 76,693 95,290 80,369 Agricultural operating 23,014 21,149 24,457 25,813 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 72,965 82,285 86,283 95,664 Purchased HELOC loans 4,949 5,291 6,260 6,861 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 20,377 23,186 25,851 32,031 Other consumer 10,296 10,951 12,056 14,175 Originated loans before SBA PPP loans 879,250 818,737 837,023 789,914 SBA PPP loans 74,925 118,931 123,702 137,330 Total originated loans $ 954,175 $ 937,668 $ 960,725 $ 927,244 Acquired Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 139,497 $ 149,586 $ 156,562 $ 195,335 Agricultural real estate 29,740 32,427 37,054 43,054 Multi-family real estate 7,401 7,485 9,421 13,022 Construction and land development 1,202 6,796 7,276 15,276 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 19,701 19,240 21,263 29,477 Agricultural operating 4,893 7,101 8,328 12,124 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 33,781 40,046 45,103 56,760 Consumer installment: Other consumer 648 913 1,157 1,639 Total acquired loans $ 236,863 $ 263,594 $ 286,164 $ 366,687 Total Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 560,062 $ 515,189 $ 507,675 $ 509,725 Agricultural real estate 72,665 70,567 68,795 78,192 Multi-family real estate 121,191 118,988 122,152 103,639 Construction and land development 90,788 90,732 98,517 110,132 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 100,484 95,933 116,553 109,846 Agricultural operating 27,907 28,250 32,785 37,937 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 106,746 122,331 131,386 152,424 Purchased HELOC loans 4,949 5,291 6,260 6,861 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 20,377 23,186 25,851 32,031 Other consumer 10,944 11,864 13,213 15,814 Gross loans before SBA PPP loans 1,116,113 1,082,331 1,123,187 1,156,601 SBA PPP loans 74,925 118,931 123,702 137,330 Gross loans $ 1,191,038 $ 1,201,262 $ 1,246,889 $ 1,293,931 Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (5,133 ) (4,487 ) (4,245 ) (5,369 ) Unamortized discount on acquired loans (4,347 ) (4,649 ) (5,063 ) (7,387 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,181,558 $ 1,192,126 $ 1,237,581 $ 1,281,175



Nonperforming Originated and Acquired Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

June 30, 2021 and

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and

Three Months Ended Nonperforming assets: Originated nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 2,420 $ 2,344 $ 3,649 $ 3,951 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 88 391 415 1,455 Total originated nonperforming loans (“NPL”) 2,508 2,735 4,064 5,406 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) — — 63 270 Other collateral owned 16 28 41 42 Total originated nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 2,524 $ 2,763 $ 4,168 $ 5,718 Acquired nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 5,655 $ 6,335 $ 7,098 $ 10,836 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 454 145 171 425 Total acquired nonperforming loans (“NPL”) 6,109 6,480 7,269 11,261 Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 129 57 93 422 Other collateral owned — — — — Total acquired nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 6,238 $ 6,537 $ 7,362 $ 11,683 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 8,762 $ 9,300 $ 11,530 $ 17,401 Loans, end of period $ 1,181,558 $ 1,192,126 $ 1,237,581 $ 1,281,175 Total assets, end of period $ 1,714,472 $ 1,732,294 $ 1,649,095 $ 1,607,514 Ratios: Originated NPLs to total loans 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.42 % Acquired NPLs to total loans 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.59 % 0.88 % Originated NPAs to total assets 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.25 % 0.36 % Acquired NPAs to total assets 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.45 % 0.73 %



Nonperforming Total Assets

(in thousand, except ratios)

June 30, 2021 and

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and

Three Months Ended Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 1,027 $ 760 $ 827 $ 3,221 Agricultural real estate 3,716 4,511 5,084 5,979 Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 313 391 357 1,306 Agricultural operating 1,163 764 1,872 1,496 Residential mortgage 1,768 2,167 2,451 2,666 Consumer installment 88 86 156 119 Total nonaccrual loans $ 8,075 $ 8,679 $ 10,747 $ 14,787 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 542 536 586 1,880 Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) 8,617 9,215 11,333 16,667 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 145 85 197 734 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 8,762 $ 9,300 $ 11,530 $ 17,401 Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”) $ 16,597 $ 17,442 $ 18,477 $ 13,119 Nonaccrual TDRs $ 4,861 $ 5,690 $ 6,735 $ 6,992 Loans, end of period $ 1,181,558 $ 1,192,126 $ 1,237,581 $ 1,281,175 Total assets, end of period $ 1,714,472 $ 1,732,294 $ 1,649,095 $ 1,607,514 Ratios: NPLs to total loans 0.73 % 0.77 % 0.92 % 1.30 % NPAs to total assets 0.51 % 0.54 % 0.70 % 1.08 %



Deposit Composition

(in thousands)

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 253,097 $ 257,042 $ 238,348 $ 223,536 Interest bearing demand deposits 375,005 352,302 301,764 270,116 Savings accounts 220,698 222,448 196,348 185,816 Money market accounts 263,390 258,942 245,549 242,536 Certificate accounts 259,036 289,468 313,247 350,193 Total deposits $ 1,371,226 $ 1,380,202 $ 1,295,256 $ 1,272,197

Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended March, 31 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,561 $ 28 0.10 % $ 129,642 $ 29 0.09 % $ 19,995 $ 5 0.10 % Loans receivable 1,186,439 13,960 4.72 % 1,213,562 14,517 4.85 % 1,266,273 14,687 4.66 % Interest bearing deposits 1,754 9 2.06 % 3,437 20 2.36 % 3,788 23 2.44 % Investment securities (1) 283,557 1,308 1.85 % 202,981 885 1.77 % 174,875 988 2.27 % Other investments 15,020 173 4.62 % 15,038 169 4.56 % 15,160 183 4.86 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,600,331 $ 15,478 3.88 % $ 1,564,660 $ 15,620 4.05 % $ 1,480,091 $ 15,886 4.32 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 219,804 $ 99 0.18 % $ 197,647 $ 83 0.17 % $ 171,285 $ 99 0.23 % Demand deposits 360,314 257 0.29 % 330,674 251 0.31 % 267,429 260 0.39 % Money market accounts 258,638 182 0.28 % 254,120 202 0.32 % 243,264 350 0.58 % CD’s 240,224 868 1.45 % 266,044 1,043 1.59 % 328,543 1,706 2.09 % IRA’s 39,970 115 1.15 % 40,877 135 1.34 % 42,117 192 1.83 % Total deposits $ 1,118,950 $ 1,521 0.55 % $ 1,089,362 $ 1,714 0.64 % $ 1,052,638 $ 2,607 1.00 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 171,261 1,126 2.64 % 180,635 1,142 2.56 % 186,191 976 2.11 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,290,211 $ 2,647 0.82 % $ 1,269,997 $ 2,856 0.91 % $ 1,238,829 $ 3,583 1.16 % Net interest income $ 12,831 $ 12,764 $ 12,303 Interest rate spread 3.06 % 3.14 % 3.16 % Net interest margin (1) 3.22 % 3.31 % 3.34 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.24 1.23 1.19

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $1, $1 and $0 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.





Six months ended June 30, 2021 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,557 $ 57 0.09 % $ 25,532 $ 123 0.97 % Loans receivable 1,199,925 28,477 4.79 % 1,219,905 30,146 4.97 % Interest bearing deposits 2,591 29 2.26 % 4,075 50 2.47 % Investment securities (1) 243,492 2,193 1.82 % 177,081 2,119 2.41 % Other investments 15,029 342 4.59 % 15,083 356 4.75 % Total interest earning assets (1) $ 1,582,594 $ 31,098 3.96 % $ 1,441,676 $ 32,794 4.57 % Average interest bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 208,787 $ 182 0.18 % $ 162,941 $ 250 0.31 % Demand deposits 345,576 507 0.30 % 251,125 635 0.51 % Money market accounts 256,391 384 0.30 % 239,867 959 0.80 % CD’s 253,063 1,911 1.52 % 341,319 3,552 2.09 % IRA’s 40,421 251 1.25 % 42,406 391 1.85 % Total deposits $ 1,104,238 $ 3,235 0.59 % $ 1,037,658 $ 5,787 1.12 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 175,922 2,268 2.60 % 180,927 2,033 2.26 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 1,280,160 $ 5,503 0.87 % $ 1,218,585 $ 7,820 1.29 % Net interest income $ 25,595 $ 24,974 Interest rate spread 3.09 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (1) 3.26 % 3.48 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.24 1.18

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $2 and $1 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Ratios based on net income: Return on average assets (annualized) 1.10 % 1.33 % 0.78 % 1.22 % 0.73 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.63 % 13.97 % 8.23 % 12.78 % 7.61 % Return on average tangible common equity5 (annualized) 14.98 % 18.14 % 11.06 % 16.53 % 10.25 % Efficiency ratio 61 % 56 % 66 % 59 % 66 % Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 3.22 % 3.31 % 3.34 % 3.26 % 3.48 % Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 3.14 % 3.20 % 3.19 % 3.17 % 3.23 % Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP): Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized) 1.10 % 1.35 % 0.71 % 1.22 % 0.70 % Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized) 11.63 % 14.16 % 7.47 % 12.87 % 7.23 % Return on average tangible common equity as adjusted5 (annualized) 14.98 % 18.39 % 10.04 % 16.65 % 9.73 % Efficiency ratio4 as adjusted (non-GAAP) 61 % 55 % 67 % 58 % 67 %



Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 4,706 $ 5,506 $ 3,069 $ 10,212 $ 5,675 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 4,706 $ 5,582 $ 2,786 $ 10,288 $ 5,390 Average assets $ 1,716,394 $ 1,682,064 1,585,421 $ 1,694,505 $ 1,557,837 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.10 % 1.33 % 0.78 % 1.22 % 0.73 % Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 1.10 % 1.35 % 0.71 % 1.22 % 0.70 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 4,706 $ 5,506 $ 3,069 $ 10,212 $ 5,675 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 4,706 $ 5,582 $ 2,786 $ 10,288 $ 5,390 Average equity $ 162,361 $ 159,881 149,973 $ 161,186 $ 149,960 Return on average equity (annualized) 11.63 % 13.97 % 8.23 % 12.78 % 7.61 % Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 11.63 % 14.16 % 7.47 % 12.87 % 7.23 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 164,016 $ 160,662 $ 152,790 $ 164,016 $ 152,790 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (4,696 ) (5,095 ) (6,293 ) (4,696 ) (6,293 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 127,822 $ 124,069 $ 114,999 $ 127,822 $ 114,999 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 125,967 $ 123,088 $ 111,624 $ 124,593 $ 111,355 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 4,706 $ 5,506 $ 3,069 $ 10,212 $ 5,675 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 4,706 $ 5,582 $ 2,786 $ 10,288 $ 5,390 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 14.98 % 18.14 % 11.06 % 16.53 % 10.25 % Return on average tangible common equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 14.98 % 18.39 % 10.04 % 16.65 % 9.73 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,198 $ 9,489 $ 11,392 $ 19,687 $ 22,123 FHLB borrowings prepayment fee (1) — (102 ) — (102 ) — Non-interest expense as adjusted (non-GAAP) 10,198 9,387 11,392 19,585 22,123 Non-interest income 3,793 4,176 5,013 7,969 8,616 Net interest margin 12,831 12,764 12,303 25,595 24,974 Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $ 16,624 $ 16,940 $ 17,316 $ 33,564 $ 33,590 Net gain on acquired business lines (1) — — (252 ) — (252 ) Settlement proceeds (1) — — (131 ) — (131 ) Efficiency ratio denominator (non-GAAP) $ 16,624 $ 16,940 $ 16,933 $ 33,564 $ 33,207 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61 % 56 % 66 % 59 % 66 % Efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) 61 % 55 % 67 % 58 % 67 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 164,016 $ 160,662 $ 152,790 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (4,696 ) (5,095 ) (6,293 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 127,822 $ 124,069 $ 114,999 Ending common shares outstanding 10,696,075 10,893,872 11,150,695 Book value per share $ 15.33 $ 14.75 $ 13.70 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 11.95 $ 11.39 $ 10.31



Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 164,016 $ 160,662 $ 152,790 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (4,696 ) (5,095 ) (6,293 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 127,822 $ 124,069 $ 114,999 Total Assets $ 1,714,472 $ 1,732,294 $ 1,607,514 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (4,696 ) (5,095 ) (6,293 ) Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,678,278 $ 1,695,701 $ 1,569,723 Less SBA PPP Loans (74,925 ) (118,931 ) (137,330 ) Tangible Assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,603,353 $ 1,576,770 $ 1,432,393 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.57 % 9.27 % 9.50 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 7.62 % 7.32 % 7.33 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP) 7.97 % 7.87 % 8.03 %

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4The efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and the Company’s ability to use what it has to generate the most profit possible for shareholders relative to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

5Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, return on tangible common equity and return on tangible common equity as adjusted are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity and Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.