Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Increase 53% to $4.7 Million, or $0.44 Per Share in 2Q21 from 2Q20; 2021 Record Six Month Earnings of $10.2 million, Increase of 80% from 2020; Annualized Gross Loan Growth of 12% and Asset Quality Continues to Im

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $4.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $3.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)1 was also $4.7 million or $0.44 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021 as there were no adjustments to any income or expense items during the quarter, compared to net income as adjusted of $5.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share for the preceding quarter and $2.8 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of 2021, earnings increased 80% to a record $10.2 million, or $0.94 per diluted share compared to earnings of $5.7 million or $0.51 per share, for the first six months of 2020. On July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors approved a new 5% stock repurchase plan as described below.

The Company’s second quarter 2021 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2021: (1) modest increase in net interest income resulting from an increase in the investment portfolio size and lower deposit cost; which was largely offset by a decrease in the accretion of deferred fees on the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”) and a decrease in accretion due to reductions of purchased credit impaired loans; (2) lower gains on securities sales; and (3) an increase in net mortgage servicing expenses of $0.9 million largely due to the reversal of $0.9 million of previously recorded MSR impairment in the first quarter of 2021.

Book value per share was $15.33 at June 30, 2021, compared to $14.75 at March 31, 2021, and $13.70 at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $11.95 at June 30, 2021 compared to $11.39 at March 31, 2021 and $10.31 at June 30, 2020. Book value per share increased $1.63 over the past 12 months, an 11.9% increase from June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share increased $1.64 over the past 12 months, a 15.9% increase from June 30, 2020. Additionally, the Company increased and paid an annual dividend, which increased 10% to $0.23 per share on February 25, 2021.

“Our effort over the last year and a half to strengthen our culture of caring for customers and colleagues and accountability for our strategic and tactical execution is evidenced in our results. The 16% increase in tangible book value year over year, further asset quality improvements to peer group levels and disciplined expense management are examples of a focused team. We saw a nice rebound this quarter in loan growth (12% annualized) following the seasonally slow first quarter which was supported by low unemployment rates in our markets that are below the national averages. Our loan pipeline remains strong entering the summer months and we are optimistic about our loan growth prospects in the third quarter,” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

June 30, 2021 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020.)

  • Quarterly earnings of $4.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, were the second highest in the Company’s history, down modestly from the record quarter ended March 31, 2021 earnings of $5.5 million or $0.50 per diluted share. Fiscal 2021 earnings are on pace to exceed fiscal 2020’s record earnings. Year-over-year earnings for the six-month ended June 30, 2021 were $10.2 million, or $0.94 per share compared to $5.7 million, or $0.51 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
     
  • Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.57% at June 30, 2021, compared to 9.27% at March 31, 2021. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)5 was 7.62% at June 30, 2021, compared to 7.32% at March 31, 2021. “We were pleased with growth in equity ratios during the quarter as we approach 8.00%. We utilized a portion of our strong earnings to repurchase 198 thousand shares of stock during the quarter at an average price of $13.21. We balance the positive effect on earnings per share with the impact on TCE ratio and regulatory capital ratios. The shares repurchased have reduced outstanding shares by almost 5% which impacts earnings per share positively, while reducing TCE ratio growth by approximately 35 basis points.” said James Broucek, Executive Vice President and CFO.
     
  • No loan loss provision was realized during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to improved asset quality, lower CARES Act Section 4013 deferrals, and low charge-off activity. Economic conditions in our markets continued to improve from those seen in the last quarter of 2020. This has led to improving trends for businesses most impacted by the pandemic, which allowed the Company to reduce its general economic Q-Factor allocation in its allowance calculation. Further reductions in loans deferred under Section 4013 of the CARES Act and improvements in our markets’ business activities due to the timing and efficacy of vaccinations, and related impact on consumer behavior and business activities would allow further reductions in this economic Q-Factor.
     
  • The Bank’s COVID-19 related modifications under Section 4013 of the CARES Act totaled $35.7 million, or 3% of gross loans at June 30, 2021, versus $57.3 million, or 5% of gross loans at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, hotel industry sector loans represent $31.1 million of the approved deferrals. The Company granted a third deferral on two urban hotels for interest only payments with similar ownership totaling $19.2 million, with the borrower depositing two years’ worth of principal and interest at the Bank. The occupancy rate on the Bank’s hotel portfolio has increased each month for the past five months ending May 31, 2021. Approximately $14 million of commercial loan modifications are scheduled to return to making their original principal and interest payments in the third quarter.
     
  • The allowance for loan losses on originated loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, decreased to 1.72% at June 30, 2021, from 1.84% at March 31, 2021 due to loan growth and no provision for loan losses. Since SBA PPP loans are guaranteed by the SBA, they are excluded from this reserve calculation. Additionally, loans resulting from Bank acquisitions were effectively marked to market value at the time of their acquisition and were also excluded from this reserve calculation. The allowance for loan losses of $16.8 million, is allocated $15.0 million to the originated loan portfolio and $1.8 million to the acquired loan portfolio.
  • Nonperforming assets continued to decline and at June 30, 2021, were $8.8 million compared to $9.3 million one quarter earlier, or a reduction of 6%.
     
  • On July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a stock repurchase program. Under this program the Company may repurchase up to 532 thousand shares of its common stock, or 5% of the current outstanding shares, after the existing repurchase program is completed. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, from time to time, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Repurchases may be made at management’s discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the applicable trading price, future alternative advantageous uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets decreased $17.8 million during the quarter to $1.71 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.73 billion at March 31, 2021, largely due to modest shrinkage in liabilities in the quarter which allowed the Bank to reduce interest-bearing cash and shrink assets.

Securities available for sale increased $58.6 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to $243.7 million from $185.2 million at March 31, 2021. This growth was largely through the purchase of 30-year agency mortgage-backed securities and subordinated debt issued by banks.

Loans receivable decreased by $10 million to $1.182 billion at June 30, 2021. The originated loan portfolio before SBA PPP loans increased $60.5 million in the quarter. Acquired loans decreased by $26.7 million. Total SBA PPP loans decreased $44.0 million.

The allowance for loan losses was $16.8 million and remained flat at June 30, 2021, representing 1.43% of loans receivable compared to $16.9 million at March 31, 2021, representing 1.41% of loans receivable. Excluding the SBA PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses was 1.52% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.57% at March 31, 2021. Approximately 21% of the loan portfolio, excluding SBA loans at June 30, 2021, consists of loans purchased through whole bank acquisitions resulting in these loans being recorded at fair market value at acquisition. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of originated loans excluding SBA PPP loans was 1.72% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.84% at March 31, 2021 due to growth in the originated loan portfolio. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Bank had net charge-offs of $0.015 million.

Allowance for Loan Losses Percentages

(in thousands, except ratios)

    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   June 30, 2020
Originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs   $ 877,534     $ 817,261     $ 835,769     $ 789,075  
SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees   71,508     115,920     120,711     132,800  
Acquired loans, net of unamortized discount   232,516     258,945     281,101     359,300  
Loans, end of period   $ 1,181,558     $ 1,192,126     $ 1,237,581     $ 1,281,175  
SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees   (71,508 )   (115,920 )   (120,711 )   (132,800
Loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees   $ 1,110,050     $ 1,076,206     $ 1,116,870     $ 1,148,375  
Allowance for loan losses allocated to originated loans   $ 15,059     $ 15,028     $ 14,819     $ 12,109  
Allowance for loan losses allocated to other loans   1,786     1,832     2,224     1,264  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 16,845     $ 16,860     $ 17,043     $ 13,373  
ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period   1.43 %   1.41 %   1.38 %   1.04 %
ALL as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees   1.52 %   1.57 %   1.53 %   1.16 %
ALL allocated to originated loans as a percentage of originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs   1.72 %   1.84 %   1.77 %   1.53 %

Nonperforming assets decreased 5.8% to $8.8 million or 0.51% of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to $9.3 million or 0.54% of total assets at March 31, 2021. Included in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021 are $6.3 million of nonperforming assets acquired during recent whole-bank acquisitions. Originated nonperforming assets were $2.5 million, or 0.21% of total assets for the most recent quarter. Over the past year, nonperforming assets declined 50% from $17.4 million at June 30, 2020 to $8.8 million at June 30, 2021. Over the past year, total criticized loans decreased 46.3% from $55.9 million at June 30, 2020, to $38.2 million at June 30, 2021.

    (in thousands)
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
Special mention loan balances   $ 12,308     $ 13,659     $ 6,672     $ 7,777     $ 19,958  
Substandard loan balances   25,890     26,064     28,541     32,922     35,911  
Criticized loans, end of period   $ 38,198     $ 39,723     $ 35,213     $ 40,699     $ 55,869  

Deposits decreased $9 million to $1.37 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.38 billion at March 31,2021. The decrease in certificates of deposit more than offset the $23 million increase in non-maturity deposits. The decrease in certificates of deposit was due to the Company choosing not to match higher rate local retail certificate competition.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $12.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $12.8 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income benefited from growth in the investment portfolio and lower deposit costs offset by lower SBA PPP net loan fee accretion, largely due to the impact of changes in accretion on debt forgiveness and decreased accretion due to reductions of purchased credit impaired loans compared to the prior quarter. The net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased to 3.22% in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.31% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. This decrease is largely due to a (1) 12 basis point reduction in SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and a (2) 3 basis point decrease in accretion due to reductions of purchased credit impaired loans, partially offset by the impact of lower liability costs.

The NIM decreased to 3.22% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from 3.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The NIM decreased approximately 12 basis points due to the higher interest-bearing cash balances during 2021 compared to 2020. Lower accretion on the reduction of purchased credit impaired loans decreased the NIM by 7 basis points in 2021 compared to 2020. Other reductions to NIM included lower yielding loans and investment securities as a result of the dramatic reduction in interest rates in March 2020. The NIM benefited 27 basis points from lower liability costs and 19 basis points from increased SBA PPP net loan fee accretion quarter over quarter.

The table below shows the impact of accretion related to purchased credit impaired loans and SBA PPP loans on interest income and NIM.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

    Three months ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
    Net Interest Income   Net Interest Margin   Net Interest Income   Net Interest Margin   Net Interest Income   Net Interest Margin   Net Interest Income   Net Interest Margin   Net Interest Income   Net Interest Margin
As reported   $ 12,831     3.22 %   $ 12,764     3.31 %   $ 13,372     3.51 %   $ 11,909     3.11 %   $ 12,303     3.34 %
Less non-accretable difference realized as interest from payoff of purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans   $ (37 )   (0.01 )%   $ (58 )   (0.02 )%   $ (324 )   (0.08 )%   $ (130 )   (0.03 )%   $ (196 )   (0.05 )%
Less accelerated accretion from payoff of certain PCI loans with transferred non-accretable differences   $     %   $ (90 )   (0.02 )%   $ (872 )   (0.23 )%   $     %   $ (99 )   (0.03 )%
Less scheduled accretion interest   $ (265 )   (0.07 )%   $ (266 )   (0.07 )%   $ (252 )   (0.07 )%   $ (276 )   (0.07 )%   $ (247 )   (0.07 )%
Without loan purchase accretion   $ 12,529     3.14 %   $ 12,350     3.20 %   $ 11,924     3.13 %   $ 11,503     3.01 %   $ 11,761     3.19 %
Less SBA PPP net loan fee accretion   $ (1,309 )   (0.33 )%   $ (1,750 )   (0.45 )%   $ (985 )   (0.26 )%   $ (643 )   (0.17 )%   $ (500 )   (0.14 )%
Without SBA PPP purchase and net loan fee accretion   $ 11,220     2.81 %   $ 10,600     2.75 %   $ 10,939     2.87 %   $ 10,860     2.84 %   $ 11,261     3.05 %

The table below lists the SBA PPP loans and net deferred loan fee accretion balances related to 2020 and 2021 SBA PPP loan originations:

    2020 Originations   2021 Originations   Total
    Balance   Net Deferred Fee Income   Balance   Net Deferred Fee Income   Balance   Net Deferred Fee Income
SBA PPP Loans, December 31, 2020   $ 123,702     $ 2,991     $     $     $ 123,702     $ 2,991  
2021 SBA PPP Loan Originations           55,790     3,485     55,790     3,485  
Less: 2021 SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness and Fee Accretion   (102,295 )   (2,683 )   (2,272 )   (376 )   (104,567 )   (3,059 )
Balance, June 30, 2021   $ 21,407     $ 308     $ 53,518     $ 3,109     $ 74,925     $ 3,417  

The Bank continued to manage deposit interest rates, as various non-maturity deposit product rates were reduced, and interest rates on new and renewed certificates of deposit were lower than the previous quarter. These actions reduced the cost of deposits by 9 basis points in the quarter ended June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Bank had approximately $110 million of certificate of deposit accounts maturing in 2021 with a weighted average cost of approximately 1.0% and approximately $127 million of certificate of deposit accounts maturing in 2022 with a weighted average cost of approximately 1.8%. The 2021 maturities are generally evenly spread throughout the remainder of the year, with approximately 85% of the 2022 maturities occurring in the first half of 2022. The approximate weighted average cost of new certificates in the second quarter of 2021 was below 0.5%.

Loan loss provisions were zero for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and $1.8 million one year earlier. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, asset quality improved as indicated by a lower level of non-performing assets, substandard assets and lower loan deferrals under Section 4013 of the Cares Act. Improved general business activity also allowed the Company to reduce its general economic Q-factor, which reduced the allowance allocated for this factor. In addition, a reduction in loan deferrals reduced the allowance allocated to such deferrals. These reductions were largely offset by allowance allocation increases due to loan growth and a modest increase in specific reserves. For the six-month ended June 30, 2021, provision for loan losses was zero compared to $3.75 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The year-to-date June 30, 2020 provision for loan losses expense due to the impact of the pandemic was approximately $2 million, with the remaining provision split evenly due to loan growth and changes in credit quality.

Non-interest income decreased to $3.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and decreased $1.2 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the second quarter compared to the first quarter was largely due to a reduction in gain on sale of securities of $0.2 million. Gains on sale of loans decreased during the quarter due to lower mortgage origination activity partially offset by increased gains on sale of SBA loans. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter compared to the comparable prior year quarter year was a result of the following factors: (1) lower gain on sale of loans, (2) lower loan servicing income, (3) no gain on sale of acquired business lines, (4) no settlement income and (5) no insurance commission income in the second quarter of 2021.

Total non-interest expense increased $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 to $10.2 million compared to $9.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and decreased from $11.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The increase from the first quarter was largely due to the reversal of $0.9 million of previously recorded MSR impairment in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the first quarter debt termination cost of $0.1 million and second quarter lower compensation and FDIC premium assessment. The decrease from the second quarter of 2020 was largely due to higher interest rates which decreased variable incentive compensation and resulted in lower MSR impairment and amortization of $0.5 million. In addition, compensation was impacted by fewer FTE’s in the second quarter of 2021.

Provisions for income taxes, decreased to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from the first quarter of 2021 at $1.9 million. The effective tax rate for the most recent quarter was 26.8% compared to 26.1% for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 26.5% for the comparable prior year quarter.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in August 2021.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 25 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, Ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include the conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; adverse impacts to the Company or Bank arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; increases in FDIC insurance premiums or special assessments by the FDIC; disintermediation risk; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; cybersecurity risks; changes in federal or state tax laws; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; and the potential volatility of our stock price. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2021 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity as adjusted, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as acquisition and branch closure costs and related data processing termination fees, legal costs, severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets and the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Merger related charges represent expenses to either satisfy contractual obligations of acquired entities without any useful benefit to the Company or to convert and consolidate customer records onto the Company platforms. These costs are unique to each transaction based on the contracts in existence at the merger date. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of preferred stock equity, goodwill, and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO
(715)-836-9994

(CZWI-ER)

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

    June 30, 2021
(unaudited) 		  March 31, 2021 (unaudited)   December 31, 2020 (audited)   June 30, 2020
(unaudited)
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 128,440     $ 196,039     $ 119,440     $ 39,581  
Other interest-bearing deposits   1,512     2,016     3,752     3,752  
Securities available for sale “AFS”   243,746     185,160     144,233     162,716  
Securities held to maturity “HTM”   59,582     57,419     43,551     10,541  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value   297     297     200     188  
Other investments   14,966     15,069     14,948     15,193  
Loans receivable   1,181,558     1,192,126     1,237,581     1,281,175  
Allowance for loan losses   (16,845 )   (16,860 )   (17,043 )   (13,373 )
Loans receivable, net   1,164,713     1,175,266     1,220,538     1,267,802  
Loans held for sale   3,109     2,267     3,075     8,876  
Mortgage servicing rights, net   3,862     3,999     3,252     3,509  
Office properties and equipment, net   21,121     21,081     21,165     21,318  
Accrued interest receivable   4,898     5,464     5,652     5,855  
Intangible assets   4,696     5,095     5,494     6,293  
Goodwill   31,498     31,498     31,498     31,498  
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net   145     85     197     734  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)   23,991     23,837     23,684     23,357  
Other assets   7,896     7,702     8,416     6,301  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,714,472     $ 1,732,294     $ 1,649,095     $ 1,607,514  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Liabilities:                
Deposits   $ 1,371,226     $ 1,380,202     $ 1,295,256     $ 1,272,197  
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances   111,496     115,481     123,498     124,484  
Other borrowings   58,380     58,354     58,328     43,595  
Other liabilities   9,354     17,595     11,449     14,448  
Total liabilities   1,550,456     1,571,632     1,488,531     1,454,724  
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 10,696,075 , 10,893,872; 11,056,349 and 11,150,695 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   107     109     111     112  
Additional paid-in capital   121,732     123,766     126,154     126,900  
Retained earnings   40,117     35,783     32,809     25,759  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   2,060     1,004     1,490     19  
Total stockholders’ equity   164,016     160,662     160,564     152,790  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,714,472     $ 1,732,294     $ 1,649,095     $ 1,607,514  

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.


CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021
(unaudited) 		  March 31, 2021
(unaudited) 		  June 30, 2020
(unaudited) 		  June 30, 2021
(unaudited) 		  June 30, 2020
(unaudited)
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 13,960     $ 14,517     $ 14,687     $ 28,477     $ 30,146  
Interest on investments   1,518     1,103     1,199     2,621     2,648  
Total interest and dividend income   15,478     15,620     15,886     31,098     32,794  
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits   1,521     1,714     2,607     3,235     5,787  
Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowed funds   384     411     448     795     956  
Interest on other borrowed funds   742     731     528     1,473     1,077  
Total interest expense   2,647     2,856     3,583     5,503     7,820  
Net interest income before provision for loan losses   12,831     12,764     12,303     25,595     24,974  
Provision for loan losses           1,750         3,750  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   12,831     12,764     10,553     25,595     21,224  
Non-interest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts   395     398     345     793     905  
Interchange income   647     530     489     1,177     953  
Loan servicing income   825     893     1,315     1,718     2,000  
Gain on sale of loans   1,522     1,595     1,818     3,117     2,598  
Loan fees and service charges   151     278     244     429     721  
Insurance commission income           195         474  
Net gains on investment securities   37     235     25     272     98  
Net gain on sale of acquired business lines           252         252  
Settlement proceeds           131         131  
Other   216     247     199     463     484  
Total non-interest income   3,793     4,176     5,013     7,969     8,616  
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and related benefits   5,473     5,596     5,908     11,069     11,343  
Occupancy   1,314     1,316     1,336     2,630     2,710  
Data processing   1,396     1,342     1,212     2,738     2,404  
Amortization of intangible assets   399     399     412     798     824  
Mortgage servicing rights expense, net   441     (450 )   991     (9 )   1,727  
Advertising, marketing and public relations   194     163     303     357     542  
FDIC premium assessment   82     165     180     247     248  
Professional services   381     521     353     902     957  
Gains on repossessed assets, net   (29 )   (117 )   (22 )   (146 )   (90 )
Other   547     554     719     1,101     1,458  
Total non-interest expense   10,198     9,489     11,392     19,687     22,123  
Income before provision for income taxes   6,426     7,451     4,174     13,877     7,717  
Provision for income taxes   1,720     1,945     1,105     3,665     2,042  
Net income attributable to common stockholders   $ 4,706     $ 5,506     $ 3,069     $ 10,212     $ 5,675  
Per share information:                    
Basic earnings   $ 0.44     $ 0.50     $ 0.28     $ 0.94     $ 0.51  
Diluted earnings   $ 0.44     $ 0.50     $ 0.28     $ 0.94     $ 0.51  
Cash dividends paid   $     $ 0.23     $     $ 0.23     $ 0.21  
Book value per share at end of period   $ 15.33     $ 14.75     $ 13.70     $ 15.33     $ 13.70  
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP)   $ 11.95     $ 11.39     $ 10.31     $ 11.95     $ 10.31  

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
                   
GAAP pretax income   $ 6,426     $ 7,451     $ 4,174     $ 13,877     $ 7,717  
Net gain on sale of acquired business lines (1)           (252 )       (252 )
Settlement proceeds (2)           (131 )       (131 )
FHLB borrowings prepayment fee (3)       102         102      
Pretax income as adjusted (4)   6,426     7,553     3,791     13,979     7,334  
Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (5)   1,720     1,971     1,005     3,692     1,944  
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (4)   $ 4,706     $ 5,582     $ 2,786     $ 10,287     $ 5,390  
GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax   $ 0.44     $ 0.50     $ 0.28     $ 0.94     $ 0.51  
Net gain on sale of acquired business lines           (0.02 )       (0.02 )
Settlement proceeds           (0.01 )       (0.01 )
FHLB borrowings prepayment fee   $     $ 0.01         $ 0.01      
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP)   $ 0.44     $ 0.51     $ 0.25     $ 0.95     $ 0.48  
                     
Average diluted shares outstanding   10,789,843     10,985,994     11,150,785     10,887,409     11,183,216  

(1) Net gain on sale of acquired business lines resulted from the sale of Wells Insurance Agency
(2) Settlement proceeds includes litigation income from a JP Morgan Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) claim. This distribution represents a supplement to the proceeds received in March 2017 from a JP Morgan RMBS previously owned by the Bank and sold in 2011.
(3) FHLB borrowings prepayment fee resulted from the early termination of $8 million in FHLB borrowings at a weighted average rate of 2.19% and weighted average maturity of 8.75 months included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(4) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(5) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.


Loan Composition (in thousands)   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2020   June 30, 2020
Originated Loans:                
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:                
Commercial real estate   $ 420,565     $ 365,603     $ 351,113     $ 314,390  
Agricultural real estate   42,925     38,140     31,741     35,138  
Multi-family real estate   113,790     111,503     112,731     90,617  
Construction and land development   89,586     83,936     91,241     94,856  
C&I/Agricultural operating:                
Commercial and industrial   80,783     76,693     95,290     80,369  
Agricultural operating   23,014     21,149     24,457     25,813  
Residential mortgage:                
Residential mortgage   72,965     82,285     86,283     95,664  
Purchased HELOC loans   4,949     5,291     6,260     6,861  
Consumer installment:                
Originated indirect paper   20,377     23,186     25,851     32,031  
Other consumer   10,296     10,951     12,056     14,175  
Originated loans before SBA PPP loans   879,250     818,737     837,023     789,914  
SBA PPP loans   74,925     118,931     123,702     137,330  
Total originated loans   $ 954,175     $ 937,668     $ 960,725     $ 927,244  
Acquired Loans:                
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:                
Commercial real estate   $ 139,497     $ 149,586     $ 156,562     $ 195,335  
Agricultural real estate   29,740     32,427     37,054     43,054  
Multi-family real estate   7,401     7,485     9,421     13,022  
Construction and land development   1,202     6,796     7,276     15,276  
C&I/Agricultural operating:                
Commercial and industrial   19,701     19,240     21,263     29,477  
Agricultural operating   4,893     7,101     8,328     12,124  
Residential mortgage:                
Residential mortgage   33,781     40,046     45,103     56,760  
Consumer installment:                
Other consumer   648     913     1,157     1,639  
Total acquired loans   $ 236,863     $ 263,594     $ 286,164     $ 366,687  
Total Loans:                
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:                
Commercial real estate   $ 560,062     $ 515,189     $ 507,675     $ 509,725  
Agricultural real estate   72,665     70,567     68,795     78,192  
Multi-family real estate   121,191     118,988     122,152     103,639  
Construction and land development   90,788     90,732     98,517     110,132  
C&I/Agricultural operating:                
Commercial and industrial   100,484     95,933     116,553     109,846  
Agricultural operating   27,907     28,250     32,785     37,937  
Residential mortgage:                
Residential mortgage   106,746     122,331     131,386     152,424  
Purchased HELOC loans   4,949     5,291     6,260     6,861  
Consumer installment:                
Originated indirect paper   20,377     23,186     25,851     32,031  
Other consumer   10,944     11,864     13,213     15,814  
Gross loans before SBA PPP loans   1,116,113     1,082,331     1,123,187     1,156,601  
SBA PPP loans   74,925     118,931     123,702     137,330  
Gross loans   $ 1,191,038     $ 1,201,262     $ 1,246,889     $ 1,293,931  
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process   (5,133 )   (4,487 )   (4,245 )   (5,369 )
Unamortized discount on acquired loans   (4,347 )   (4,649 )   (5,063 )   (7,387 )
Total loans receivable   $ 1,181,558     $ 1,192,126     $ 1,237,581     $ 1,281,175  


Nonperforming Originated and Acquired Assets
(in thousands, except ratios)

    June 30, 2021 and
Three Months Ended 		  March 31, 2021 and
Three Months Ended 		  December 31, 2020 and
Three Months Ended 		  June 30, 2020 and
Three Months Ended
Nonperforming assets:                
Originated nonperforming assets:                
Nonaccrual loans   $ 2,420     $ 2,344     $ 3,649     $ 3,951  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   88     391     415     1,455  
Total originated nonperforming loans (“NPL”)   2,508     2,735     4,064     5,406  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)           63     270  
Other collateral owned   16     28     41     42  
Total originated nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 2,524     $ 2,763     $ 4,168     $ 5,718  
Acquired nonperforming assets:                
Nonaccrual loans   $ 5,655     $ 6,335     $ 7,098     $ 10,836  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   454     145     171     425  
Total acquired nonperforming loans (“NPL”)   6,109     6,480     7,269     11,261  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)   129     57     93     422  
Other collateral owned                
Total acquired nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 6,238     $ 6,537     $ 7,362     $ 11,683  
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 8,762     $ 9,300     $ 11,530     $ 17,401  
Loans, end of period   $ 1,181,558     $ 1,192,126     $ 1,237,581     $ 1,281,175  
Total assets, end of period   $ 1,714,472     $ 1,732,294     $ 1,649,095     $ 1,607,514  
Ratios:                
Originated NPLs to total loans   0.21 %   0.23 %   0.33 %   0.42 %
Acquired NPLs to total loans   0.52 %   0.54 %   0.59 %   0.88 %
Originated NPAs to total assets   0.15 %   0.16 %   0.25 %   0.36 %
Acquired NPAs to total assets   0.36 %   0.38 %   0.45 %   0.73 %


Nonperforming Total Assets
(in thousand, except ratios)

    June 30, 2021 and
Three Months Ended 		  March 31, 2021 and
Three Months Ended 		  December 31, 2020 and
Three Months Ended 		  June 30, 2020 and
Three Months Ended
Nonperforming assets:                
Nonaccrual loans                
Commercial real estate   $ 1,027     $ 760     $ 827     $ 3,221  
Agricultural real estate   3,716     4,511     5,084     5,979  
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)   313     391     357     1,306  
Agricultural operating   1,163     764     1,872     1,496  
Residential mortgage   1,768     2,167     2,451     2,666  
Consumer installment   88     86     156     119  
Total nonaccrual loans   $ 8,075     $ 8,679     $ 10,747     $ 14,787  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   542     536     586     1,880  
Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”)   8,617     9,215     11,333     16,667  
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net   145     85     197     734  
Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 8,762     $ 9,300     $ 11,530     $ 17,401  
Troubled Debt Restructurings (“TDRs”)   $ 16,597     $ 17,442     $ 18,477     $ 13,119  
Nonaccrual TDRs   $ 4,861     $ 5,690     $ 6,735     $ 6,992  
Loans, end of period   $ 1,181,558     $ 1,192,126     $ 1,237,581     $ 1,281,175  
Total assets, end of period   $ 1,714,472     $ 1,732,294     $ 1,649,095     $ 1,607,514  
Ratios:                
NPLs to total loans   0.73 %   0.77 %   0.92 %   1.30 %
NPAs to total assets   0.51 %   0.54 %   0.70 %   1.08 %


Deposit Composition
(in thousands)

    June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021 		  December 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 253,097     $ 257,042     $ 238,348     $ 223,536  
Interest bearing demand deposits   375,005     352,302     301,764     270,116  
Savings accounts   220,698     222,448     196,348     185,816  
Money market accounts   263,390     258,942     245,549     242,536  
Certificate accounts   259,036     289,468     313,247     350,193  
Total deposits   $ 1,371,226     $ 1,380,202     $ 1,295,256     $ 1,272,197  

Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

    Three months ended June 30, 2021   Three months ended March, 31 2021   Three months ended June 30, 2020
    Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:                                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 113,561     $ 28     0.10 %   $ 129,642     $ 29     0.09 %   $ 19,995     $ 5     0.10 %
Loans receivable   1,186,439     13,960     4.72 %   1,213,562     14,517     4.85 %   1,266,273     14,687     4.66 %
Interest bearing deposits   1,754     9     2.06 %   3,437     20     2.36 %   3,788     23     2.44 %
Investment securities (1)   283,557     1,308     1.85 %   202,981     885     1.77 %   174,875     988     2.27 %
Other investments   15,020     173     4.62 %   15,038     169     4.56 %   15,160     183     4.86 %
Total interest earning assets (1)   $ 1,600,331     $ 15,478     3.88 %   $ 1,564,660     $ 15,620     4.05 %   $ 1,480,091     $ 15,886     4.32 %
Average interest bearing liabilities:                                    
Savings accounts   $ 219,804     $ 99     0.18 %   $ 197,647     $ 83     0.17 %   $ 171,285     $ 99     0.23 %
Demand deposits   360,314     257     0.29 %   330,674     251     0.31 %   267,429     260     0.39 %
Money market accounts   258,638     182     0.28 %   254,120     202     0.32 %   243,264     350     0.58 %
CD’s   240,224     868     1.45 %   266,044     1,043     1.59 %   328,543     1,706     2.09 %
IRA’s   39,970     115     1.15 %   40,877     135     1.34 %   42,117     192     1.83 %
Total deposits   $ 1,118,950     $ 1,521     0.55 %   $ 1,089,362     $ 1,714     0.64 %   $ 1,052,638     $ 2,607     1.00 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   171,261     1,126     2.64 %   180,635     1,142     2.56 %   186,191     976     2.11 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,290,211     $ 2,647     0.82 %   $ 1,269,997     $ 2,856     0.91 %   $ 1,238,829     $ 3,583     1.16 %
Net interest income       $ 12,831             $ 12,764             $ 12,303      
Interest rate spread           3.06 %           3.14 %           3.16 %
Net interest margin (1)           3.22 %           3.31 %           3.34 %
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities           1.24             1.23             1.19  

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $1, $1 and $0 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.


    Six months ended June 30, 2021   Six months ended June 30, 2020
    Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate (1) 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 121,557     $ 57     0.09 %   $ 25,532     $ 123     0.97 %
Loans receivable   1,199,925     28,477     4.79 %   1,219,905     30,146     4.97 %
Interest bearing deposits   2,591     29     2.26 %   4,075     50     2.47 %
Investment securities (1)   243,492     2,193     1.82 %   177,081     2,119     2.41 %
Other investments   15,029     342     4.59 %   15,083     356     4.75 %
Total interest earning assets (1)   $ 1,582,594     $ 31,098     3.96 %   $ 1,441,676     $ 32,794     4.57 %
Average interest bearing liabilities:                        
Savings accounts   $ 208,787     $ 182     0.18 %   $ 162,941     $ 250     0.31 %
Demand deposits   345,576     507     0.30 %   251,125     635     0.51 %
Money market accounts   256,391     384     0.30 %   239,867     959     0.80 %
CD’s   253,063     1,911     1.52 %   341,319     3,552     2.09 %
IRA’s   40,421     251     1.25 %   42,406     391     1.85 %
Total deposits   $ 1,104,238     $ 3,235     0.59 %   $ 1,037,658     $ 5,787     1.12 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings   175,922     2,268     2.60 %   180,927     2,033     2.26 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,280,160     $ 5,503     0.87 %   $ 1,218,585     $ 7,820     1.29 %
Net interest income       $ 25,595             $ 24,974      
Interest rate spread           3.09 %           3.28 %
Net interest margin (1)           3.26 %           3.48 %
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities           1.24             1.18  

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $2 and $1 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Ratios based on net income:                      
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.10 %   1.33 %   0.78 %     1.22 %   0.73 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   11.63 %   13.97 %   8.23 %     12.78 %   7.61 %
Return on average tangible common equity5 (annualized)   14.98 %   18.14 %   11.06 %     16.53 %   10.25 %
Efficiency ratio   61 %   56 %   66 %     59 %   66 %
Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion   3.22 %   3.31 %   3.34 %     3.26 %   3.48 %
Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion   3.14 %   3.20 %   3.19 %     3.17 %   3.23 %
Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP):                      
Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized)   1.10 %   1.35 %   0.71 %     1.22 %   0.70 %
Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized)   11.63 %   14.16 %   7.47 %     12.87 %   7.23 %
Return on average tangible common equity as adjusted5 (annualized)   14.98 %   18.39 %   10.04 %     16.65 %   9.73 %
Efficiency ratio4 as adjusted (non-GAAP)   61 %   55 %   67 %     58 %   67 %


Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
       
GAAP earnings after income taxes   $ 4,706     $ 5,506     $ 3,069     $ 10,212     $ 5,675  
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 4,706     $ 5,582     $ 2,786     $ 10,288     $ 5,390  
Average assets   $ 1,716,394     $ 1,682,064     1,585,421     $ 1,694,505     $ 1,557,837  
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.10 %   1.33 %   0.78 %   1.22 %   0.73 %
Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)   1.10 %   1.35 %   0.71 %   1.22 %   0.70 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
       
GAAP earnings after income taxes   $ 4,706     $ 5,506     $ 3,069     $ 10,212     $ 5,675  
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 4,706     $ 5,582     $ 2,786     $ 10,288     $ 5,390  
Average equity   $ 162,361     $ 159,881     149,973     $ 161,186     $ 149,960  
Return on average equity (annualized)   11.63 %   13.97 %   8.23 %   12.78 %   7.61 %
Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)   11.63 %   14.16 %   7.47 %   12.87 %   7.23 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 164,016     $ 160,662     $ 152,790     $ 164,016     $ 152,790  
Less: Goodwill   (31,498 )   (31,498 )   (31,498 )   (31,498 )   (31,498
Less: Intangible assets   (4,696 )   (5,095 )   (6,293 )   (4,696 )   (6,293
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 127,822     $ 124,069     $ 114,999     $ 127,822     $ 114,999  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 125,967     $ 123,088     $ 111,624     $ 124,593     $ 111,355  
GAAP earnings after income taxes   $ 4,706     $ 5,506     $ 3,069     $ 10,212     $ 5,675  
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)   $ 4,706     $ 5,582     $ 2,786     $ 10,288     $ 5,390  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   14.98 %   18.14 %   11.06 %   16.53 %   10.25 %
Return on average tangible common equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)   14.98 %   18.39 %   10.04 %   16.65 %   9.73 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
                   
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,198     $ 9,489     $ 11,392     $ 19,687     $ 22,123  
FHLB borrowings prepayment fee (1)     (102 )       (102 )    
Non-interest expense as adjusted (non-GAAP) 10,198     9,387     11,392     19,585     22,123  
Non-interest income 3,793     4,176     5,013     7,969     8,616  
Net interest margin 12,831     12,764     12,303     25,595     24,974  
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $ 16,624     $ 16,940     $ 17,316     $ 33,564     $ 33,590  
Net gain on acquired business lines (1)         (252 )       (252
Settlement proceeds (1)         (131 )       (131
Efficiency ratio denominator (non-GAAP) $ 16,624     $ 16,940     $ 16,933     $ 33,564     $ 33,207  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61 %   56 %   66 %   59 %   66 %
Efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) 61 %   55 %   67 %   58 %   67 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 164,016     $ 160,662     $ 152,790  
Less: Goodwill   (31,498 )   (31,498 )   (31,498 )
Less: Intangible assets   (4,696 )   (5,095 )   (6,293 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 127,822     $ 124,069     $ 114,999  
Ending common shares outstanding   10,696,075     10,893,872     11,150,695  
Book value per share   $ 15.33     $ 14.75     $ 13.70  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 11.95     $ 11.39     $ 10.31  

        
Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   June 30, 2020
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 164,016     $ 160,662     $ 152,790  
Less: Goodwill   (31,498 )   (31,498 )   (31,498 )
Less: Intangible assets   (4,696 )   (5,095 )   (6,293 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 127,822     $ 124,069     $ 114,999  
Total Assets   $ 1,714,472     $ 1,732,294     $ 1,607,514  
Less: Goodwill   (31,498 )   (31,498 )   (31,498 )
Less: Intangible assets   (4,696 )   (5,095 )   (6,293 )
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)   $ 1,678,278     $ 1,695,701     $ 1,569,723  
Less SBA PPP Loans   (74,925 )   (118,931 )   (137,330 )
Tangible Assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP)   $ 1,603,353     $ 1,576,770     $ 1,432,393  
Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio   9.57 %   9.27 %   9.50
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)   7.62 %   7.32 %   7.33
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding SBA PPP Loans (non-GAAP)   7.97 %   7.87 %   8.03

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4The efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the underlying business performance and the Company’s ability to use what it has to generate the most profit possible for shareholders relative to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

5Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, return on tangible common equity and return on tangible common equity as adjusted are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhances investors’ ability to better understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity and Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.





