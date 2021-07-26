Asure Software Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 will be released after the market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30pm CT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.



Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel as well as CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.