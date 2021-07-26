Advanced Emissions Solutions to Host Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on August 10th

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced the Company expects to release its second quarter 2021 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.



The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of ADES's website at www.advancedemissionssolutions.com . Interested parties may also participate in the call by registering at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8253618 . A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call. As part of the conference call, ADES will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to ADES@alpha-ir.com .