OceanFirst Bank N.A. Continues Regional Expansion With Appointments of Daniel Griggs and Tom Crawford

Daniel Griggs recently joined OceanFirst as President of the Boston Regional market and is responsible for building a commercial banking team who will deliver customized financial solutions to businesses throughout Massachusetts. Most recently, Mr. Griggs was the Eastern Massachusetts Market President at TD Bank. His banking career began over 32 years ago and included positions at Bay Bank (Bank of Boston) and First NH Bank (Citizens Bank). Mr. Griggs is actively involved in the community, volunteering his time and talent as a member of the Boards of MassBay United Way, Lawrence Partnership, Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce and North Shore Chamber of Commerce. He has a M.B.A. from Boston University and a B.B.A from the University of Iowa.

Tom Crawford joined the Bank as President of the Baltimore Regional Market and is leading a team of seasoned commercial bankers to provide financial services to businesses throughout Maryland. Mr. Crawford was most recently Mid-Atlantic Market President at BBVA. He has been providing banking services to businesses in the Baltimore and Washington D.C. area for 35 years. After a decade with Mercantile Bank (PNC), Mr. Crawford also had leadership roles at Chevy Chase Bank (Capital One) and Provident Bank (M&T). He volunteers with several non-profit organizations, including: Chairman of the Board of Trustees at University of Baltimore, Board of Directors at the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, Baltimore Industry Roundtable for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, and the Chairman’s Council & Steering Committee for Light City. Mr. Crawford has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland and a M.B.A from the University of Baltimore.



Joseph J. Lebel III, OceanFirst President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “As OceanFirst continues the strategic expansion of our commercial banking network, our experience has shown, this is a people-driven effort. We are fortunate to have Dan and Tom, both accomplished banking professionals each with more than 30 years of experience in their respective markets, join our team and lead our expansion plans in the Boston and Baltimore regions.” Mr. Lebel added, “At OceanFirst we look forward to providing commercial banking solutions to businesses in our new markets in the Northeast under the leadership of Dan and Tom.”