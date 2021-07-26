checkAd

GWG Holdings Announces Combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders To Be Rescheduled

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that its Combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders originally convened and adjourned on May 28, 2021 has been cancelled to permit time for GWGH to distribute proxy materials to stockholders. The Company will provide notice of the new meeting date once it has been established.

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) is an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas that is a leader in providing unique liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid investments. Through its subsidiaries, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. and GWG Life, LLC, GWGH owns and manages a diverse portfolio of alternative assets that, as of September 30, 2020, included $1.9 billion in life insurance policy benefits, and exposure to a diversified and growing loan portfolio secured by 122 professionally managed alternative investment funds.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com.

For more information about Beneficient, email askben@beneficient.com or visit www.trustben.com.

The information on GWG Holdings’ and Beneficient’s websites is not a part of, or incorporated by reference in, this press release.

