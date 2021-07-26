checkAd

Professional Holding Corp. To Announce Second-Quarter Earnings

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) announced today that its financial results for the quarter that ended June 30, 2021 will be made public in a press release and investor slide presentation after market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

About Professional Bank and Professional Holding Corp.:
Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a Florida state-chartered bank established in 2008 and based in Coral Gables, Florida. Professional Bank focuses on providing creative, relationship-driven commercial banking products and services designed to meet the needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses, the owners and operators of these businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Professional Bank currently operates its Florida network through nine branch locations and two Loan Production Offices in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, Palm Beach, Duval (Jacksonville), Hillsborough and Pinellas (Tampa Bay) counties. It also has a Digital Innovation Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a Loan Production Office in New England. For more information, visit www.myprobank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact:
Eric Kalis / Todd Templin, BoardroomPR
ekalis@boardroompr.com / ttemplin@boardroompr.com
954-370-8999

