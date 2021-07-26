SolarWinds Announces Reverse Stock Split

SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of one post-split share for every two pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021. SolarWinds common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol SWI and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday, August 2, 2021.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every two shares of SolarWinds issued and outstanding common stock will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value per share. Stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 2-for-1 reverse stock split.