OverActive Media Announces Results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media Corp. (formerly Abigail Capital Corporation) (“OverActive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all matters presented at the special meeting of shareholders held on July 26, 2021 (the “Meeting”) by the requisite majorities as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated June 21, 2021 (the “Circular”).

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company passed the following resolutions:

  1. Resolution to fix the number of directors at seven (7) until the next annual meeting of shareholders.
  2. Resolution to elect three (3) board members, being Rizwan Jamal, Robin Brudner and Jamie Firsten

The board of directions of the Company is now comprised of Sheldon Pollack, Christina Bianco, Jeffrey Kimel, Michael Kimel, Rizwan Jamal, Robin Brudner and Jamie Firsten.

About OverActive

OverActive is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Liga de Videojuegos Profesional League of Legends Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) in the Counter Strike: Global Offensive, operating as the MAD Lions in Flashpoint, a franchised league operated by B Site Inc. (a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OverActive Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to the Circular which is available under OverActive’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Rikesh Shah, Interim Chief Financial Officer of OverActive
647-227-2636
rshah@oam.gg

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





