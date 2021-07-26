checkAd

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock and Warrants for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW).

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 23:26  |  25   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock and Warrants for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW).About Jupiter Wellness, Inc.Jupiter Wellness, Inc. …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock and Warrants for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW).

About Jupiter Wellness, Inc.
Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of skin care therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skin care therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

Text Description automatically generated with low confidence
Foto: Accesswire

About Aegis Capital Corporation
Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.comor call (212) 813-1010

Shape, logo Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657118/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Sole-Boo ...

Jupiter Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock and Warrants for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW). NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $32.5 Million Follow-On Offering of Common Stock and Warrants for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW).About Jupiter Wellness, Inc.Jupiter Wellness, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ...
Digitalage On-Schedule to Launch a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy Feature Set for Fall Release ...
Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
American Medical REIT Forges Ahead with Maiden Acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center in ...
Calian Enables Department of National Defence to Track Millions of Assets
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Jupiter Wellness Closes $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Accesswire | Analysen
22.07.21Jupiter Wellness Prices $32.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Jupiter Wellness Announces Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Rigour International for Expansion in Asia
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Jupiter Wellness Announces Appointment of Dr. Andy Goren to Scientific Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Jupiter Wellness Announces initiation of Head-to-Head Trial Comparing JW-100 and Eucrisa(R) for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Eczema
Accesswire | Analysen
09.07.21Jupiter Wellness Licenses Photocil(TM), a Novel Topical Treatment of Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Pruritis and Atopic Dermatitis
Accesswire | Analysen